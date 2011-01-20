« previous next »
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8600 on: Yesterday at 11:10:16 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 11:08:49 pm
Impressive, the stand only opened this year ;)

I love Lord's, not my first time there and definitely won't be the last. There always seems to be a good wicket with plenty  for bat and ball.

You guys going to the next few days are going to a fabulously set test match which really could still go either way.

The seats were always there, theyve just stuck a roof on havent they?
Online Welshred

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8601 on: Yesterday at 11:11:49 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 11:10:16 pm
The seats were always there, theyve just stuck a roof on havent they?

No its a completely new stand ;D it's the height of the media centre now, the old top tier was nowhere near that high
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8602 on: Today at 11:44:52 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 11:11:49 pm
No its a completely new stand ;D it's the height of the media centre now, the old top tier was nowhere near that high

Only just spotted that. :D

Thought they had just tarted it up a bit but thats a whole new storey isnt it?

Just saw a pic of Farage in that stand yesterday too. Be careful of the company you keep!
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8603 on: Today at 11:50:54 am »
It looks like they've vastly improved the sight-lines for the lower Compton and Edrich too. It was like looking through a letterbox before on the lower tier.
Online voodoo ray

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8604 on: Today at 11:55:13 am »
they might have been partially built out of spite, but they do look good. except for the dodgy restricted view bit behind the floodlight post!
Offline Sangria

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8605 on: Today at 12:01:49 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:50:54 am
It looks like they've vastly improved the sight-lines for the lower Compton and Edrich too. It was like looking through a letterbox before on the lower tier.

When did they do that? I only remember the letterbox view.
Online Robinred

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8606 on: Today at 12:03:13 pm »
When the cameras did their sweep yesterday, it was reminiscent of Bournemouth at the Tory Party conference!

Back to the on-field stuff, its rewarding to see two batsmen looking to push the scoring rate along - hope Im not tempting fate, but it would be lovely to see these two put on a big partnership score.
Offline Sangria

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8607 on: Today at 12:04:32 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 12:03:13 pm
When the cameras did their sweep yesterday, it was reminiscent of Bournemouth at the Tory Party conference!

Back to the on-field stuff, its rewarding to see two batsmen looking to push the scoring rate along - hope Im not tempting fate, but it would be lovely to see these two put on a big partnership score.

STFU.
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8608 on: Today at 12:06:25 pm »
Lords has never done it for me. Obviously I'd have it ahead of Sophia Gardens and the Ageas and other recently added grounds but it doesn't do it for me like Old Trafford, Headingley and my beloved Trent Bridge do.
Offline Sangria

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8609 on: Today at 12:09:04 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 12:06:25 pm
Lords has never done it for me. Obviously I'd have it ahead of Sophia Gardens and the Ageas and other recently added grounds but it doesn't do it for me like Old Trafford, Headingley and my beloved Trent Bridge do.

St Lawrence?
Online fucking appalled

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8610 on: Today at 12:13:22 pm »
These two are on about their twelfth life against Bumrah
Online TepidT2O

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8611 on: Today at 12:16:51 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 12:06:25 pm
Lords has never done it for me. Obviously I'd have it ahead of Sophia Gardens and the Ageas and other recently added grounds but it doesn't do it for me like Old Trafford, Headingley and my beloved Trent Bridge do.
See, I love the Ageus, I love Trent bridge and edgebaston too. But lord is a little bit more special.

The elephant in the room is that the oval is crap.
Offline Sangria

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8612 on: Today at 12:19:34 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:16:51 pm
See, I love the Ageus, I love Trent bridge and edgebaston too. But lord is a little bit more special.

The elephant in the room is that the oval is crap.

The Oval and Edgbaston have that special quality though: England tend to win more often there. Admittedly, for the Oval that's often because the opposition team have already wrapped up the series and are letting their hair down in a dead rubber, but a win's a win.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8613 on: Today at 12:20:57 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:19:34 pm
The Oval and Edgbaston have that special quality though: England tend to win more often there. Admittedly, for the Oval that's often because the opposition team have already wrapped up the series and are letting their hair down in a dead rubber, but a win's a win.
The oval produces good matches.

But in terms of the quality of the ground its awful.  Other grounds have left it behind in the way theyve been developed.

The oval is like a bigger Cardiff.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8614 on: Today at 12:23:00 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:19:34 pm
The Oval and Edgbaston have that special quality though: England tend to win more often there. Admittedly, for the Oval that's often because the opposition team have already wrapped up the series and are letting their hair down in a dead rubber, but a win's a win.

:D

The hollow victories of the 90s at the Oval!

Ageas Bowl just looks very sterile to me. Dont really like that or Durhams ground.

I do like how all the traditional Test grounds are quite unique even though theyve all been updated in recent years. Theyve mostly all still kept their character.
Online Robinred

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8615 on: Today at 12:58:24 pm »
Chuffed for Jonny B - good stuff.
Online voodoo ray

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8616 on: Today at 01:00:26 pm »
Aye fair play to him. Now go on.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8617 on: Today at 01:04:19 pm »
A very good session. Hurrah!
Offline Kekule

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8618 on: Today at 01:06:00 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 12:06:25 pm
Lords has never done it for me. Obviously I'd have it ahead of Sophia Gardens and the Ageas and other recently added grounds but it doesn't do it for me like Old Trafford, Headingley and my beloved Trent Bridge do.

Ive been sat around loutish drunks at Trent Bridge, Sophia Gardens, The Oval and The Ageas bowl. They were all irritating in their own ways, but at least they did have an element of humour.

None of them were anywhere near as tedious as the 20 somethings in shirt, jacket and ties swilling Champagne, acting like they own the place and talking very loudly, smugly and over confidently about how they would run the team, and the game, blissfully unaware of how they were just highlighting their own ignorance.  They were probably looking in my direction with equal contempt mind as I was wearing jeans and drinking lager.
Online voodoo ray

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8619 on: Today at 02:05:27 pm »
They've sort of bored bairstow out there.
Online cdav

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8620 on: Today at 02:05:53 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 02:05:27 pm
They've sort of bored bairstow out there.

Atherton talking him up is the real reason he is out
Online voodoo ray

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8621 on: Today at 02:10:15 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 02:05:53 pm
Atherton talking him up is the real reason he is out

Both of them in the comm box were bigging him up a bit too much. Obvious jinx
Offline Brain Potter

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8622 on: Today at 02:17:57 pm »
Root ranks with the best batsmen in England history. Hes head and shoulders above anybody in the team
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8623 on: Today at 02:18:21 pm »
Joseph Root! What a boy. Awesome.
Online Robinred

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8624 on: Today at 02:18:22 pm »
Joe gets his ton anyway - great to see, and lets see where it leads.
Online voodoo ray

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8625 on: Today at 02:18:29 pm »
Well done rooty
Online FiSh77

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8626 on: Today at 02:37:48 pm »
9000 test runs up for Root now
Online voodoo ray

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8627 on: Today at 02:45:31 pm »
He's quite good
Online Robinred

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8628 on: Today at 03:10:35 pm »
Buttler gone, top of off - again. Cmon Mo.
Online voodoo ray

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8629 on: Today at 03:29:25 pm »
Kohli having his chill time again because he can't be arsed with fielding for an entire day. Never mind that it's tea soon
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8630 on: Today at 03:30:12 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 03:10:35 pm
Buttler gone, top of off - again. Cmon Mo.

At least he didnt leave it!

Nicely poised this.
Online Nick110581

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8631 on: Today at 03:37:55 pm »
This is nicely balanced now

Be nice to get a lead with these two in
Online klopptopia

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8632 on: Today at 04:02:00 pm »
Well in root. Glad to see bairstow get some runs too.

Side note, why are all the 100 teams sponsored by makes of crisps? Seems a weird strategy!
Online voodoo ray

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8633 on: Today at 04:06:14 pm »
Quote from: klopptopia on Today at 04:02:00 pm

Side note, why are all the 100 teams sponsored by makes of crisps? Seems a weird strategy!

It's one company. But yeah when their aim is apparently kids and families it did seem like a slightly odd choice.
Online klopptopia

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8634 on: Today at 04:17:54 pm »
Ah makes sense now, off to raid my kids Pom Bears
Offline Sangria

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8635 on: Today at 04:22:15 pm »
Quote from: klopptopia on Today at 04:17:54 pm
Ah makes sense now, off to raid my kids Pom Bears

I misread that as Porn Bears and wondered WTF they were.
Online IgorBobbins

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8636 on: Today at 04:42:29 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 04:06:14 pm
It's one company. But yeah when their aim is apparently kids and families it did seem like a slightly odd choice.
Why is it an odd choice? Dont kids like crisps? Makes a refreshing change from seeing betting and cryptocurrency companies sponsoring everything all over the place.

150 for Root - what a player.
Online voodoo ray

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8637 on: Today at 04:52:37 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 04:42:29 pm
Why is it an odd choice? Dont kids like crisps? Makes a refreshing change from seeing betting and cryptocurrency companies sponsoring everything all over the place.

150 for Root - what a player.

unlike other places in the world where they use kfc, you don't tend to get fast food items in cricket sponsorship over there.

but it is better than betting companies, that much is for definite.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8638 on: Today at 04:57:34 pm »
Moeen gone but he stuck around well, theyve all had decent partnerships so far today.
