Lords has never done it for me. Obviously I'd have it ahead of Sophia Gardens and the Ageas and other recently added grounds but it doesn't do it for me like Old Trafford, Headingley and my beloved Trent Bridge do.



Ive been sat around loutish drunks at Trent Bridge, Sophia Gardens, The Oval and The Ageas bowl. They were all irritating in their own ways, but at least they did have an element of humour.None of them were anywhere near as tedious as the 20 somethings in shirt, jacket and ties swilling Champagne, acting like they own the place and talking very loudly, smugly and over confidently about how they would run the team, and the game, blissfully unaware of how they were just highlighting their own ignorance. They were probably looking in my direction with equal contempt mind as I was wearing jeans and drinking lager.