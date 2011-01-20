« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 210 211 212 213 214 [215]   Go Down

Author Topic: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan  (Read 169191 times)

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,686
  • Bam!
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8560 on: Today at 02:57:12 pm »
Can we simulate this part?
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,817
  • Red since '64
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8561 on: Today at 03:08:16 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 02:57:12 pm
Can we simulate this part?

😂
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,653
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8562 on: Today at 03:19:17 pm »
Sibbers- the man who fills the bars!
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,867
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8563 on: Today at 03:24:19 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 02:32:49 pm
nor are england.

anyway.......



WTF?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,640
  • feck off
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8564 on: Today at 03:45:36 pm »
more odd than that above, what's nick knight doing in a test match comm box? that's a rarity.
Logged

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,214
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8565 on: Today at 04:05:05 pm »
Such a soft dismissal.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,640
  • feck off
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8566 on: Today at 04:05:35 pm »
fingers crossed that's sibley's penultimate england innings for at least some time.
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,020
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8567 on: Today at 04:08:13 pm »
Fuck me.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,640
  • feck off
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8568 on: Today at 04:08:31 pm »
ffs
Logged

Online Bangin Them In

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,202
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8569 on: Today at 04:08:39 pm »
Feel for the lad there
Logged
A win for the Liverpool country

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,214
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8570 on: Today at 04:08:52 pm »
Welcome back to the test arena.  ::)
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,020
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8571 on: Today at 04:09:35 pm »
All down to Root again.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,249
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8572 on: Today at 04:09:47 pm »
Might not be the end of Sibley watching that shot by Hameed.
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,314
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8573 on: Today at 04:10:39 pm »
Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Online Wild Romany Boy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 416
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8574 on: Today at 04:10:39 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 04:09:35 pm
All down to Root again.

Was ever thus. Not sure what will happen when he goes.
Logged

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,214
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8575 on: Today at 04:13:47 pm »
I mean, its one innings and just one ball, but it doesnt exactly fill you with confidence that hes the answer does it?

It was a straight up and down delivery on a length at 80 odd mph.  Even Bairstow would have kept it out.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:20:54 pm by Kekule »
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,020
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8576 on: Today at 04:14:14 pm »
Hell have to stew on a king pair in the dressing room for sometime

At this rate he could be back at the crease by the end of the day.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,880
  • The first five yards........
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8577 on: Today at 04:16:08 pm »
Did have a little check on Hameed's first-class average. It's 33. You don't have to do a lot to become a Test cricketer these days.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,686
  • Bam!
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8578 on: Today at 04:23:31 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 04:16:08 pm
Did have a little check on Hameed's first-class average. It's 33. You don't have to do a lot to become a Test cricketer these days.

Massively improved in the last year and a half, after having a really rough spell and being released from Lancs. His recent form is what got him the spot.

That result was what I feared after so many had built him up as the answer.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,249
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8579 on: Today at 04:25:50 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 04:16:08 pm
Did have a little check on Hameed's first-class average. It's 33. You don't have to do a lot to become a Test cricketer these days.

True he did have a few horrendous seasons at Lancs I think.

You have to factor in county games are now played mainly in April/May which will favour bowlers in England so not many players average especially openers will average much more.

It will only get worse now The Hundred is here as well the plonker from the ECB was talking about how tight the schedule is and blaming Covid for everything then he slams another competition into the schedule.

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 210 211 212 213 214 [215]   Go Up
« previous next »
 