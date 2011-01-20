I genuinely didn't know they done the expected stuff with cricket. How can you have an expected score of 244-9? England didn't bowl well or badly, but does that take into account the pitch as a starting point? It is a fucking runway. Rohit got done by Jimmy but was in control mainly and Rahul just scored a very delightful hundred. Is he trying to suggest England were terribly unlucky because they hit their lengths, or that India's batsmen were lucky in general, or some from column A and some from column B?







I read it as saying that England put the ball in decent areas frequently in decent bowling conditions but that this was a really really excellent opening partnership of the highest quality, particularly away from home.That's also what I would have thought watching a bunch of it.I think I bigged up Curran on this thread before the start of the game but I can see why he gets dropped sometimes. His style just did not dangerous at all coming over the wicket.Felt like once the Indian's weren't biting they should have bowled at the stumps more... but then again I always think that 😂