Author Topic: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan  (Read 168871 times)

Online Robinred

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8520 on: Yesterday at 04:08:07 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 03:56:01 pm
Pujara saved by the fact that there was too big a gap between slips.

No bloody excuses - just rank bad cricket.

Which was rectified and rewarded by Jimmy and Bairstow - good.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8521 on: Yesterday at 04:12:29 pm »
Jimmy Anderson.
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8522 on: Yesterday at 05:42:18 pm »
Can still get about 8/11 or 4/5 on India to win this test. Buying money.
Online Welshred

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8523 on: Yesterday at 10:15:09 pm »
How do people who frequent this thread feel about expected goals, assists and the like in football?
Online voodoo ray

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8524 on: Yesterday at 10:19:20 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 10:15:09 pm
How do people who frequent this thread feel about expected goals, assists and the like in football?

fantasy football nonsense.
Offline Sangria

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8525 on: Yesterday at 10:34:53 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 10:15:09 pm
How do people who frequent this thread feel about expected goals, assists and the like in football?

Measurement of potential success in football is a bit vaguer and less understood than the same in cricket. Cricket happens in discrete phases, unlike football.
Offline Fiasco

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8526 on: Yesterday at 11:14:36 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 10:15:09 pm
How do people who frequent this thread feel about expected goals, assists and the like in football?

I think is mainly a load of nonsense for blowhard geeks who don't really know the game and the billion imponderables that come with it.
Online Welshred

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8527 on: Yesterday at 11:50:43 pm »
https://twitter.com/benjonescricket/status/1425905023771422727?s=08

OK. So you'll agree that this is as much bollocks as it is in football then?

Expected score of 244/9. From my eyes England didn't bowl as well as this utter tripe of a metric suggests.
Offline Fiasco

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8528 on: Yesterday at 11:58:18 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 11:50:43 pm
https://twitter.com/benjonescricket/status/1425905023771422727?s=08

OK. So you'll agree that this is as much bollocks as it is in football then?

Expected score of 244/9. From my eyes England didn't bowl as well as this utter tripe of a metric suggests.

I genuinely didn't know they done the expected stuff with cricket. How can you have an expected score of 244-9? England didn't bowl well or badly, but does that take into account the pitch as a starting point? It is a fucking runway. Rohit got done by Jimmy but was in control mainly and Rahul just scored a very delightful hundred. Is he trying to suggest England were terribly unlucky because they hit their lengths, or that India's batsmen were lucky in general, or some from column A and some from column B?

Online Max_powers

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8529 on: Today at 01:00:19 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 10:15:09 pm
How do people who frequent this thread feel about expected goals, assists and the like in football?

There is something to gain from looking at it over long periods of time and with large sample sizes. You can discern some trends, find more efficient ways of doing things. However, in football and also in Cricket, there are so many intangibles, like the quality of players, mentality, state of game and pure luck that applying these type of metrics over 1 game or even one season can sometimes give a false picture of what is happening.
Online lamonti

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8530 on: Today at 09:07:20 am »
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 11:58:18 pm
I genuinely didn't know they done the expected stuff with cricket. How can you have an expected score of 244-9? England didn't bowl well or badly, but does that take into account the pitch as a starting point? It is a fucking runway. Rohit got done by Jimmy but was in control mainly and Rahul just scored a very delightful hundred. Is he trying to suggest England were terribly unlucky because they hit their lengths, or that India's batsmen were lucky in general, or some from column A and some from column B?



I read it as saying that England put the ball in decent areas frequently in decent bowling conditions but that this was a really really excellent opening partnership of the highest quality, particularly away from home.

That's also what I would have thought watching a bunch of it.

I think I bigged up Curran on this thread before the start of the game but I can see why he gets dropped sometimes. His style just did not dangerous at all coming over the wicket.

Felt like once the Indian's weren't biting they should have bowled at the stumps more... but then again I always think that 😂
Offline Sangria

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8531 on: Today at 10:10:27 am »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 01:00:19 am
There is something to gain from looking at it over long periods of time and with large sample sizes. You can discern some trends, find more efficient ways of doing things. However, in football and also in Cricket, there are so many intangibles, like the quality of players, mentality, state of game and pure luck that applying these type of metrics over 1 game or even one season can sometimes give a false picture of what is happening.

Every delivery is discrete, or near enough. The metrics that stretch over a period of time do not translate to something like an alternative scoreline. Cricket is not football.
Online voodoo ray

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8532 on: Today at 11:02:51 am »
no stats to back this up but it used to feel that when andrew strauss had an overnight ton he'd get out quickly the next day.

so on a day at lord's dedicated to ruth strauss, rahul is out in the first over. fitting.
Online IgorBobbins

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8533 on: Today at 11:07:31 am »
Well this is a decent start to the day.
Online FiSh77

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8534 on: Today at 11:07:47 am »
Get in Jimmy
Online voodoo ray

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8535 on: Today at 11:08:21 am »
one brings two, as someone once said.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8536 on: Today at 11:11:09 am »
Very good start to the day.

Huge partnership here, they can score quickly, but if we can get rid of one or both soon well be right back in it (until we bat).
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8537 on: Today at 11:12:07 am »
Jesus, just seen they have Bumrah at 8! Hes a 10 at best isnt he? Who did they bring in for Thakur?
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8538 on: Today at 11:14:41 am »
Bloody 'ell.

These two can bat though.
Online FiSh77

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8539 on: Today at 11:25:17 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 11:12:07 am
Jesus, just seen they have Bumrah at 8! Hes a 10 at best isnt he? Who did they bring in for Thakur?

Ishant Sharma I think
Online Bangin Them In

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8540 on: Today at 11:33:22 am »
Yeah, maybe not Pant with the short ball
Online Ray K

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8541 on: Today at 12:38:12 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 11:08:21 am
one brings two, as someone once said.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8542 on: Today at 12:44:14 pm »
Why would you give Jadeja an easy single there?
Online IgorBobbins

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8543 on: Today at 12:48:08 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 12:44:14 pm
Why would you give Jadeja an easy single there?
Brainless from Root and Wood
Online Robinred

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8544 on: Today at 01:10:16 pm »
Enjoyable morning that. Proper test cricket, and a typical Lords morning where low cloud is about.

If England can restrict them to under 400, we might have just a squeak of avoiding defeat.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8545 on: Today at 01:22:13 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 01:10:16 pm
Enjoyable morning that. Proper test cricket, and a typical Lords morning where low cloud is about.

If England can restrict them to under 400, we might have just a squeak of avoiding defeat.

It's been a good fightback hasn't it?

But already Burns and Sibley are bricking it.
Online voodoo ray

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8546 on: Today at 02:04:01 pm »
uh oh buttler....
Online Robinred

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8547 on: Today at 02:06:50 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 02:04:01 pm
uh oh buttler....

To say nothing of repeated failure to hit the stumps with good run out chances.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8548 on: Today at 02:21:29 pm »
Id say it was a pretty difficult chance. Dharma gone soon after at least. Please wrap this up soon.

Under 400 and its not a massively daunting score in a normal game. But we could stil follow on obviously.
Online Robinred

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8549 on: Today at 02:27:08 pm »
Five-for for Jimmy. Great stuff 🤗
Online voodoo ray

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8550 on: Today at 02:29:55 pm »
364. not a bad recovery from england that, people were saying this indian batting lineup was top heavy.
Online Robinred

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8551 on: Today at 02:30:45 pm »
364 all out.

Wish I felt a semblance of confidence that our batsmen are up to the task.
Online IgorBobbins

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8552 on: Today at 02:31:33 pm »
I dont think Im mentally prepared for a post-Jimmy England test match team  :-\
Online fucking appalled

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8553 on: Today at 02:32:47 pm »
Good recovery from the bowlers but still fully expecting us to lose an early wicket, the old 100/4 and then a nice mid/lower order collapse to about 150 all out. Same again in the second innings and then the last day can be India needing about 12 runs.
Online voodoo ray

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8554 on: Today at 02:32:49 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 02:31:33 pm
I dont think Im mentally prepared for a post-Jimmy England test match team  :-\

nor are england.

anyway.......

Online Welshred

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8555 on: Today at 02:36:35 pm »
I've just seen Jimmy Anderson take a 5fer at Lord's, absolute dreams!
Online Wild Romany Boy

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8556 on: Today at 02:41:57 pm »
Jimmy Anderson is one hell of a cricketer.

Breaking take there.
Online Bangin Them In

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8557 on: Today at 02:49:44 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 02:30:45 pm
364 all out.

Wish I felt a semblance of confidence that our batsmen are up to the task.
I know, however well they bowl, in the back of your head there's always the thought that England have to bat, whatever the total

Be so much easier if that wasn't the case
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8558 on: Today at 02:49:44 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 02:36:35 pm
I've just seen Jimmy Anderson take a 5fer at Lord's, absolute dreams!

I did that 162 Tests ago! :D
