Atherton speaking eloquently as ever on the shitshow of the domestic cricket calendar. The only thing Id say is, he talks about traditional fans who want to go to a test match and newer fans who want razzmatazz. With these two in my mind id class myself as a traditional fan however I love the excitement of the T20 and the elephant in the room with all of this is the domestic T20. Its a brilliant competition which attracts the best players and has good attendances, its more than adequate and completely negates the need for this hundred crap.
Kohli and Root, blazers on, tossing the coin at Lords, thats cricket.