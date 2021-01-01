« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 207 208 209 210 211 [212]   Go Down

Author Topic: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan  (Read 167089 times)

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,457
  • JFT96
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8440 on: Today at 10:33:06 am »
Mark Wood replaces Broad as Sky have just announced
Logged

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,031
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8441 on: Today at 10:36:58 am »
Toss 10:50
Start 11:15
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,675
  • Bam!
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8442 on: Today at 10:52:02 am »
Crawley out for Hameed.

Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,031
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8443 on: Today at 10:52:13 am »
England win the toss and bowl first.
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,675
  • Bam!
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8444 on: Today at 10:52:32 am »
Lawrence out for Ali
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,675
  • Bam!
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8445 on: Today at 10:52:59 am »
Burns
Sibley
Hameed
Root
Bairstow
Buttler
Ali
Curran
Robinson
Wood
Anderson
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,457
  • JFT96
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8446 on: Today at 10:53:04 am »
At least Gerry won't be watching so we don't get to read his pearls of wisdom
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,647
  • Legacy fan
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8447 on: Today at 10:54:02 am »
Atherton speaking eloquently as ever on the shitshow of the domestic cricket calendar. The only thing Id say is, he talks about traditional fans who want to go to a test match and newer fans who want razzmatazz. With these two in my mind id class myself as a traditional fan however I love the excitement of the T20 and the elephant in the room with all of this is the domestic T20. Its a brilliant competition which attracts the best players and has good attendances, its more than adequate and completely negates the need for this hundred crap.

Kohli and Root, blazers on, tossing the coin at Lords, thats cricket.
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,675
  • Bam!
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8448 on: Today at 10:56:07 am »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 10:54:02 am
Atherton speaking eloquently as ever on the shitshow of the domestic cricket calendar. The only thing Id say is, he talks about traditional fans who want to go to a test match and newer fans who want razzmatazz. With these two in my mind id class myself as a traditional fan however I love the excitement of the T20 and the elephant in the room with all of this is the domestic T20. Its a brilliant competition which attracts the best players and has good attendances, its more than adequate and completely negates the need for this hundred crap. Kohli and Root, blazers on, tossing the coin at Lords, thats cricket.

I like it all, I just wish they would change the calendar and work out a way to give these players first class cricket immediately before the test season.

The Hundred can be for the county players and stars from abroad to come in and play while the tests series are underway.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,633
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8449 on: Today at 10:56:56 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 10:52:59 am
Burns
Sibley
Hameed
Root
Bairstow
Buttler
Ali
Curran
Robinson
Wood
Anderson

So Hameed, Moeen and Wood in for Crawley, Lawrence and Broad.

Broad is a bit unpredictable these days but his experience at Lords feels a big loss. But overall it looks a slightly more balanced side.

Interesting that we bowl first, is that just a lack of faith in the batting more than anything else?!
Logged

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,031
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8450 on: Today at 10:57:08 am »
Mad that Ashwin doesn't get in this India side. I get that conditions favour seamers but against England's left handers he be causing all sorts of problems.
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,675
  • Bam!
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8451 on: Today at 10:58:29 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:56:56 am
So Hameed, Moeen and Wood in for Crawley, Lawrence and Broad.

Broad is a bit unpredictable these days but his experience at Lords feels a big loss. But overall it looks a slightly more balanced side.

Interesting that we bowl first, is that just a lack of faith in the batting more than anything else?!

Root: "There is a tinge of green to the wicket but it is more the overhead conditions. It gives us a great opportunity to take wickets this morning and put pressure on that way."

I was thinking it just takes the immediate negativity away from the batters though  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,031
Re: England’s Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8452 on: Today at 10:58:31 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:56:56 am
Interesting that we bowl first, is that just a lack of faith in the batting more than anything else?!

Humid morning, a greenish deck and the weather forecast for the rest of the match suggests this morning will be the hardest time to bat.
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,457
  • JFT96
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8453 on: Today at 10:58:45 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:56:56 am
So Hameed, Moeen and Wood in for Crawley, Lawrence and Broad.

Broad is a bit unpredictable these days but his experience at Lords feels a big loss. But overall it looks a slightly more balanced side.

Interesting that we bowl first, is that just a lack of faith in the batting more than anything else?!

The general consensus is that there's no demons in the pitch for either bowlers or batsman but that overhead conditions win through right now.
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,647
  • Legacy fan
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8454 on: Today at 10:58:48 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 10:56:07 am
I like it all, I just wish they would change the calendar and work out a way to give these players first class cricket immediately before the test season.

The Hundred can be for the county players and stars from abroad to come in and play while the tests series are underway.

Thats whats essentially happening now though to the detriment of the 50 over competition which is ultimately the breeding ground for the international side. Its become a second rate tournament. We dont need two 20ish over competitions.
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,457
  • JFT96
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8455 on: Today at 10:59:24 am »
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 10:58:31 am
Humid morning, a greenish deck and the weather forecast for the rest of the match suggests this morning will be the hardest time to bat.

Lord's always looks green, it never makes a difference.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,613
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8456 on: Today at 11:00:25 am »
Just fuck off. Seriously, will he just fuck off?
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,625
  • feck off
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8457 on: Today at 11:00:57 am »
it's a curious irony how people (rightly) go on about there being too much cricket and yet we have players who haven't played in ages.

I'm glad sorting out the calendar isn't my job.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,633
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8458 on: Today at 11:01:14 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 11:00:25 am
Just fuck off. Seriously, will he just fuck off?

Look, Welshred likes his cricket. I think we just have to accept hes here to stay.
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,675
  • Bam!
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8459 on: Today at 11:02:31 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 11:01:14 am
Look, Welshred likes his cricket. I think we just have to accept hes here to stay.

He is absolutely quoting Gerry's post when Buttler gets out for 12 in the second innings isn't he?
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,457
  • JFT96
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8460 on: Today at 11:03:12 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 11:00:25 am
Just fuck off. Seriously, will he just fuck off?

Who you bringing in Gerry? Cos out of the him and the two dropped he averages more than them...

Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 11:01:14 am
Look, Welshred likes his cricket. I think we just have to accept hes here to stay.

You'll be delighted to hear that I won't be posting much tomorrow ;)
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,457
  • JFT96
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8461 on: Today at 11:03:58 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 11:02:31 am
He is absolutely quoting Gerry's post when Buttler gets out for 12 in the second innings isn't he?

Second innings? I'll be doing it when he misses stumping Kohli on 12 and he goes on to make 150
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,633
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8462 on: Today at 11:04:45 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 11:02:31 am
He is absolutely quoting Gerry's post when Buttler gets out for 12 in the second innings isn't he?

More when he calls for a review that isnt given.

Are you at the cricket tomorrow Welshy?
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,457
  • JFT96
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8463 on: Today at 11:05:14 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 11:04:45 am
More when he calls for a review that isnt given.

Are you at the cricket tomorrow Welshy?

Yep! Can't wait as well!
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,633
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8464 on: Today at 11:05:39 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 11:05:14 am
Yep! Can't wait as well!

Nor can we.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,613
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8465 on: Today at 11:07:23 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 11:03:12 am
Who you bringing in Gerry? Cos out of the him and the two dropped he averages more than them...

You'll be delighted to hear that I won't be posting much tomorrow ;)

Better players than Dom Sibley have played way fewer test matches and had less chances. 21 test matches for this clogger. He's not having a crisis of confidence and worth sticking with. He's got nothing, just a shovel.
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,457
  • JFT96
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8466 on: Today at 11:09:19 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 11:07:23 am
Better players than Dom Sibley have played way fewer test matches and had less chances. 21 test matches for this clogger. He's not having a crisis of confidence and worth sticking with. He's got nothing, just a shovel.

Doesn't answer the question though, who are you bringing in?
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,633
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8467 on: Today at 11:09:32 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 11:07:23 am
Better players than Dom Sibley have played way fewer test matches and had less chances. 21 test matches for this clogger. He's not having a crisis of confidence and worth sticking with. He's got nothing, just a shovel.

Remember when we binned Nick Compton because he scored a couple of hundreds a bit slowly? :D

Sam Robson, Adam Lyth, Michael Carberry...who were the other post Strauss openers we tried and moved on fairly quickly?

Also saw a slightly worrying stat on Burns that obviously I cant quit remember but hes averaging a duck a Test for the last 5 or 6 matches I think.
Logged

Online lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,726
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8468 on: Today at 11:10:43 am »
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 10:58:31 am
Humid morning, a greenish deck and the weather forecast for the rest of the match suggests this morning will be the hardest time to bat.

Any time is the hardest time to bat for England at the moment.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,613
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8469 on: Today at 11:13:07 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 11:09:19 am
Doesn't answer the question though, who are you bringing in?

Burns to open with Hameed, shift Bairstow to 3 and give Pope a game in the middle order. Or play Ronnie Irani, I don't care. Just not him.
Logged

Online IgorBobbins

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,217
  • BOBBINS!
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8470 on: Today at 11:15:19 am »
Aaaannddddd.theyre off  ;D
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,457
  • JFT96
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8471 on: Today at 11:15:44 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 11:13:07 am
Burns to open with Hameed, shift Bairstow to 3 and give Pope a game in the middle order. Or play Ronnie Irani, I don't care. Just not him.

Pope clearly isn't ready to play yet but I can't disagree too much with that, apart from the Ronnie Irani bit. Thing is though out of those in the squad Sibley was probably the one to keep his place as his record is better than theirs
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,675
  • Bam!
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8472 on: Today at 11:15:52 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 11:03:12 am
Who you bringing in Gerry? Cos out of the him and the two dropped he averages more than them...


I've been searching around a few articles of potential players to come in.

Tom Lammonby - Just come into Somersets team and hit a couple first class centuries
Joe Clarke - Av around 40 in First class this year....

Outside of them two, it's back to the players that seem to have been tried and binned already. Really grim, so I can see why Sibley has been kept.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,726
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8473 on: Today at 11:15:52 am »
Is Hameed the lad who played a test in India when he was about 17/18 and then had the hand injury?
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,675
  • Bam!
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8474 on: Today at 11:16:25 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 11:15:52 am
Is Hameed the lad who played a test in India when he was about 17/18 and then had the hand injury?

Yes, he had less hair then
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,625
  • feck off
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8475 on: Today at 11:16:38 am »
false start
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,457
  • JFT96
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8476 on: Today at 11:16:40 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 11:15:52 am
Is Hameed the lad who played a test in India when he was about 17/18 and then had the hand injury?

He is

Quote from: Elzar on Today at 11:15:52 am
I've been searching around a few articles of potential players to come in.

Tom Lammonby - Just come into Somersets team and hit a couple first class centuries
Joe Clarke - Av around 40 in First class this year....

Outside of them two, it's back to the players that seem to have been tried and binned already. Really grim, so I can see why Sibley has been kept.

That's the thing isn't it? There's not much talent out there at the moment.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 207 208 209 210 211 [212]   Go Up
« previous next »
 