I'm more of an Accuweather man myself.



MetOffice let me down once and I've not forgiven them since.



All of our weather forecasters are hopeless, I mean what other job would you be allowed to get it wrong so often and not get sacked? I remember the golfer Patrick Reed commenting about the UK forecasters when he came over for the Open a few years ago, saying they should be 'put in the garbage can'.I find that the best bet is to check the radar picture on the Met Office website in the morning of the actual day you are interested in. Any further in advance of that is a waste of time.