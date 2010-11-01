« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 202 203 204 205 206 [207]   Go Down

Author Topic: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan  (Read 162873 times)

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,219
  • JFT96
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8240 on: Today at 10:33:43 am »
Quote from: Pradan on Today at 10:32:45 am
Forecasts from the day before are always a bit iffy.

Nah the Met Office update theirs regularly, pretty much every hour or so and sometimes even less. Look at that link later today and it'll show you a different forecast.
Logged

Offline Pradan

  • Makes RAWK a grim place. Sarcastic besserwisser. Would certainly pick a fight with himself in an empty room.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,181
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8241 on: Today at 10:49:23 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:33:43 am
Look at that link later today and it'll show you a different forecast.

I'm more of an Accuweather man myself.

MetOffice let me down once and I've not forgiven them since.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,525
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8242 on: Today at 10:53:22 am »
Before I commit to which weather app is best can anyone confirm which one Jos Buttler uses?
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,525
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8243 on: Today at 11:20:54 am »
Burns goes to the first ball of the day I watched for the second time this Test. He must hate me.
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,632
  • Bam!
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8244 on: Today at 11:27:33 am »
Dont know why he sunscreens his nose, hardly going to get burnt in 4 minutes are you.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,525
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8245 on: Today at 11:27:46 am »
2 down.

And so it begins.
Logged

Online lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,705
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8246 on: Today at 11:27:56 am »
Fucking hell Crawley that is shit
Logged

Online cormorant

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 568
  • We had Shankly and the Kop at Liverpool...
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8247 on: Today at 11:28:11 am »
Crawley gone for a grand total of 6. Laughable really, how poor England's batting line up is.
Logged
The fans here are the greatest in the land. They know the game and they know what they want to see. The people on the Kop make you feel great - yet humble. I'm just one of the people...

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,219
  • JFT96
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8248 on: Today at 11:28:29 am »
Crawley is nowhere near good enough.
Logged

Offline Brain Potter

  • Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,788
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8249 on: Today at 11:30:55 am »
This batting line up is shocking. Doesnt inspire any confidence at all .
Logged

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,195
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8250 on: Today at 11:31:24 am »
Had to play at it, but it was just a little tentative poke rather than a fully committed defensive shot.

Ended up looking like he was dangling the bat at it.
Logged

Offline Brain Potter

  • Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,788
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8251 on: Today at 11:31:43 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 11:28:29 am
Crawley is nowhere near good enough.

Without that double hundred his average would be in single figures I guess.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,766
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8252 on: Today at 11:32:29 am »
Quote from: cormorant on Today at 11:28:11 am
Crawley gone for a grand total of 6. Laughable really, how poor England's batting line up is.

4th Test, Melbourne, 2010-11 Ashes

Andrew Strauss (c)
Alastair Cook
Jonathan Trott
Kevin Pietersen
Paul Collingwood
Ian Bell
Matt Prior 
Tim Bresnan
Graeme Swann
Chris Tremlett
James Anderson
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,226
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8253 on: Today at 11:35:21 am »
We could easily leave out 3-4 batters but witj zero county cricket played who do you call up other than Hameed ??

Knowing us we will drop Curran for a spinner as its obviously the bowlers fault we bat first and score less than 200 !
Logged

Offline Brain Potter

  • Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,788
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8254 on: Today at 11:35:36 am »
Used to laugh at Chris Tavare scoring 40 or 50 in a day but hed walk into this team.
Logged

Offline Brain Potter

  • Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,788
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8255 on: Today at 11:36:53 am »
Are there no South Africans we can pick ?
Logged

Offline Red Bird

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,937
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8256 on: Today at 11:39:21 am »
Well, this is the same situation as in first innings-- 2 down for 40-odd runs.
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,219
  • JFT96
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8257 on: Today at 11:44:24 am »
Quote from: Red Bird on Today at 11:39:21 am
Well, this is the same situation as in every innings-- 2 down for 40-odd runs.

Fixed that for you
Logged

Offline dutchkop

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 655
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8258 on: Today at 11:45:49 am »
Quote from: Pradan on Today at 10:49:23 am
I'm more of an Accuweather man myself.

MetOffice let me down once and I've not forgiven them since.

Personally I would recommend you find another UK or European based weather  site or app to follow as Accuweather CEO is a Trumpian Conservative and does not believe in climate change - https://oceanleadership.org/trump-taps-accuweather-ceo-head-noaa-breaking-precedent-nominating-scientists/
1weather  BBC  Dutch BuienRadar is very good for rain storms across Europe

sailing friends of mine swear by Windguru or windfinder.
Logged

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,541
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8259 on: Today at 12:18:25 pm »
Quote from: Pradan on Today at 10:49:23 am
I'm more of an Accuweather man myself.

MetOffice let me down once and I've not forgiven them since.

All of our weather forecasters are hopeless, I mean what other job would you be allowed to get it wrong so often and not get sacked? I remember the golfer Patrick Reed commenting about the UK forecasters when he came over for the Open a few years ago, saying they should be 'put in the garbage can'.

I find that the best bet is to check the radar picture on the Met Office website in the morning of the actual day you are interested in. Any further in advance of that is a waste of time.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline dutchkop

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 655
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8260 on: Today at 12:21:29 pm »
a lot better than Michael Fish claiming there was no chance of Hurrican in the UK in 87.. my missus was caught in the hurrican storm driving to Cornwall in an old VW bus
Logged

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,784
  • Red since '64
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8261 on: Today at 12:28:13 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 12:18:25 pm
All of our weather forecasters are hopeless, I mean what other job would you be allowed to get it wrong so often and not get sacked? I remember the golfer Patrick Reed commenting about the UK forecasters when he came over for the Open a few years ago, saying they should be 'put in the garbage can'.

I find that the best bet is to check the radar picture on the Met Office website in the morning of the actual day you are interested in. Any further in advance of that is a waste of time.

This is even more the case if, like me, you live in the foothills of the southern edge of Snowdonia.

I have access to 5 weather sites - theyre wrong as often as theyre right where rainfall is concerned, and contradict each other regularly.

Back to the cricket, and Jadeja is bowling. If he was made of chocolate hed eat himself, but hes a dangerous bowler.

Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,604
  • feck off
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8262 on: Today at 12:28:51 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 11:32:29 am
4th Test, Melbourne, 2010-11 Ashes

Andrew Strauss (c)
Alastair Cook
Jonathan Trott
Kevin Pietersen
Paul Collingwood
Ian Bell
Matt Prior 
Tim Bresnan
Graeme Swann
Chris Tremlett
James Anderson


Top 7 all averaged over 40 in tests. Collingwood did only score about 9 runs on that tour though.
Logged

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,784
  • Red since '64
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8263 on: Today at 12:33:06 pm »
Crikey but Kettleborough is having a mare.

That ball was never hitting the stumps.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,219
  • JFT96
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8264 on: Today at 12:38:58 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 12:33:06 pm
Crikey but Kettleborough is having a mare.

That ball was never hitting the stumps.

So is Virat Kohli with that review.
Logged

Online lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,705
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8265 on: Today at 12:40:18 pm »
Sibley looks so nervous.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,604
  • feck off
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8266 on: Today at 12:46:18 pm »
A 50 partnership with Sibley having contributed 9.
Logged

Online cormorant

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 568
  • We had Shankly and the Kop at Liverpool...
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8267 on: Today at 12:49:16 pm »
Root playing almost as many loose shots as I do in a round of golf. Getting away with it though.
Logged
The fans here are the greatest in the land. They know the game and they know what they want to see. The people on the Kop make you feel great - yet humble. I'm just one of the people...

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,766
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8268 on: Today at 12:49:40 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 12:28:51 pm
Top 7 all averaged over 40 in tests. Collingwood did only score about 9 runs on that tour though.

Bresnan averaged 40 with the bat and 25 with the ball at that stage of his career. Swann was usually good for a quick 15-20.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,541
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8269 on: Today at 12:54:22 pm »
Quote from: cormorant on Today at 12:49:16 pm
Root playing almost as many loose shots as I do in a round of golf. Getting away with it though.

Doesn't really matter, its about how many to hole out, no pictures on a scorecard as they say. Similar to cricket in that respect.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,541
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8270 on: Today at 12:56:25 pm »
How much better is Root compared to the rest of this lot? Reminds me of England in the bad old days of the 90s whereby if Atherton got out we were basically fucked.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online cormorant

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 568
  • We had Shankly and the Kop at Liverpool...
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8271 on: Today at 12:58:41 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 12:54:22 pm
Doesn't really matter, its about how many to hole out, no pictures on a scorecard as they say. Similar to cricket in that respect.

I score a century almost every single time.

Agreed though. Kind of pushed that way with Sibley scoring so slowly.
Logged
The fans here are the greatest in the land. They know the game and they know what they want to see. The people on the Kop make you feel great - yet humble. I'm just one of the people...

Online lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,705
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8272 on: Today at 01:05:51 pm »
Scoring slowly's a lot better than chucking your wicket away not looking at anyone Jonny Bairstow, Zak Crawley.
Logged

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,541
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8273 on: Today at 01:07:18 pm »
Quote from: cormorant on Today at 12:58:41 pm
I score a century almost every single time.

Agreed though. Kind of pushed that way with Sibley scoring so slowly.

At our club we have a tradition that if you make a century then you have to hold your bat putter up towards the pavillion clubhouse to acknowledge your piss taking mates gloating at you!

 ;D
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online Wild Romany Boy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 402
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8274 on: Today at 01:11:02 pm »
Root getting very close to Gooch. Would be lovely if he can pass him during this innings
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,525
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8275 on: Today at 01:20:32 pm »
Root has gone past 1,000 Test runs for the year in this innings. No one else has more than 350! Huge discrepancy and a credit to him to be doing so well with all the rubbish going on around him.

And well done to Sibley, we all know his faults but to bat through the session is at least something.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 202 203 204 205 206 [207]   Go Up
« previous next »
 