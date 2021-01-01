« previous next »
Online BobPaisley3

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7960 on: Today at 12:43:03 pm »
Got it second time
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7961 on: Today at 12:43:24 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 12:40:39 pm
What a nobhed Kohli is, immediately reviews a not out call and starts giving the finger to say its out. Replays show its nowhere near being out for LBW or caught behind.

got the next one right though unfortunately.
Logged

Offline rawcusk8

  
  
  
  
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7962 on: Today at 12:44:19 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 12:43:24 pm
got the next one right though unfortunately.
Aye, funny as he didnt want to take the review and was somewhat regretful. Worked out well in the end
Logged


Online Welshred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7963 on: Today at 12:45:10 pm »
At least my ears weren't playing tricks on me hearing two noises
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7964 on: Today at 12:46:14 pm »
Crawley is a funny one. Welshy has shown his record since that double ton is awful. He looks like he had the shits and can score but doesnt seem able to build an innings at the moment. Hes a lot more fluent than Sibley but I guess that doesnt mean much.
Logged

Offline Brain Potter

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7965 on: Today at 12:48:05 pm »
I like the Australian lady commentating on Sky.
Logged

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  
  
  
  
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7966 on: Today at 12:48:48 pm »
Kohli has a really weird sense of what's out.
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7967 on: Today at 12:49:15 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 12:46:14 pm
Crawley is a funny one. Welshy has shown his record since that double ton is awful. He looks like he had the shits and can score but doesnt seem able to build an innings at the moment. Hes a lot more fluent than Sibley but I guess that doesnt mean much.
Think it comes back to the point about lack of red ball cricket. Hes probably played more red ball for England than Kent in his relatively short career. Hes got the tools but think he needs more exposure to the moving ball.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7968 on: Today at 12:52:52 pm »
I meant he looks like he has the shots, not shits by the way. :D
Logged

Offline Brain Potter

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7969 on: Today at 12:53:55 pm »
Root only 186 runs behind Gooch at the start of this innings as England 2nd highest run scorer
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7970 on: Today at 12:58:59 pm »
I think Im at the point where I cant stand Sibley. He single handedly makes me want to not watch test cricket. Can Shami or Bumrah just send one down with his name on it and get it out the way?
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7971 on: Today at 01:01:37 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 12:58:59 pm
I think Im at the point where I cant stand Sibley. He single handedly makes me want to not watch test cricket. Can Shami or Bumrah just send one down with his name on it and get it out the way?
Could have been the one but Virat said no.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7972 on: Today at 01:13:30 pm »
Heres one for you Gerry:

Sibleys 18* is the lowest unbeaten score by an England opener in the first session of a Test since 1984. :D
Logged

Online Kekule

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7973 on: Today at 01:16:44 pm »
18 in a session.  ;D

Boycott will be ringing him up at lunch time telling him to stop showing off and slow down a bit.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7974 on: Today at 01:22:23 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 01:16:44 pm
18 in a session.  ;D

Boycott will be ringing him up at lunch time telling him to stop showing off and slow down a bit.

T20 has ruined it for the traditionalists. Knuckle down Sibley FFS, youve got five days.
Logged

Online Welshred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7975 on: Today at 01:54:17 pm »
Gerry will now be absolutely ecstatic that Sibley has gone
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7976 on: Today at 01:55:18 pm »
Jumped right into the trap.

How long will bairstow last?
Logged

Offline Robinred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7977 on: Today at 01:56:27 pm »
Fear for Jonny Bairstow - his flaws as a test batsman havent magically disappeared.

But I really want him to get a big score.
Logged


Online Welshred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7978 on: Today at 01:57:00 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 01:56:27 pm
Fear for Jonny Bairstow - his flaws as a test batsman havent magically disappeared.

But I really want him to get a big score.

Same. Its easy to bowl at him though isn't it? Don't need an elaborate plan just bowl straight.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7979 on: Today at 02:01:41 pm »
I think we all want him to get runs. Just don't think he will.
Logged

Online Welshred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7980 on: Today at 03:22:08 pm »
I do love a good on drive
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7981 on: Today at 03:23:46 pm »
Im at Hampshire Worcester


Its not a classic (and I am being kind here)
Logged


W

Online voodoo ray

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7982 on: Today at 03:23:51 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 03:22:08 pm
I do love a good on drive

show me someone who doesn't and I'll show you someone without taste.
Logged

Online Kekule

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7983 on: Today at 03:27:07 pm »
Always know you're seeing it, and playing, well when you get the on drive out.

...then out about 3 balls later wafting at a wide one as you've just convinced yourself you're seeing it really well.
Logged
