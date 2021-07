Well, we'd lose Joe Root as captain for one thing. I'm sympathetic to the idea that Morgan might improve the middle-order batting (though there are reservations here too). But England's problems don't stem from poor captaincy, while Root's form with the bat has been very good this year. What he needs is help. Meaning players above and below him who can score runs consistently.



For the first three tests, yes, but he's quietly been pretty poor since then (hasn't passed 50 in his last 10 innings). You get the feeling with Root that after a while the captaincy starts to weigh down on him - we had no tests for 5 months and he came back refreshed and scored a hat-full, then his form tapered off again the more tests we played this year.I think you'd see a big upswing in his form if you relieved him of the captaincy, personally, but I don't think Morgan's the answer. You'd think Burns has done enough to nail down his place for a while, and didn't he captain Surrey to the Championship? Could be worth a go.