Lovely report of the match by Andy Bull in Guardian, including these lines:Because Test cricket is awkward, irritating, and silly. It has languors, it can be baffling one minute, boring the next, and brilliantly compelling the third, and it does last an unreasonable amount of time, and demand an unfeasible amount of attention. Which is why its rhythms are entirely unlike anything else in all of sport.God created light, the sky, the land, the seas, the sun, moon, stars and all the plants and animals in the time it took to settle this one match, and the main complaint most people watching had at the end of it was that it hadnít gone on even longer. That, in fact, it would take a three-match series to really thrash it out properly.And despite that, it all turned out perfectly, on one long, enthralling last dayís play, ending on a beautiful late afternoon, with New Zealandís two greatest batsmen grinding away against one of the finest all-around bowling attacks ever put together, trying to find the final 30 runs their team needed for victory.