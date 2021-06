Well deserved for the Kiwis! Happy to see an absolute gent like Williamson win something major for the Kiwis.



As for India, I feel we were a bit unlucky. The Kiwis benefited from playing in the English conditions for longer than we did, and we faced the bigger brunt from the weather.



We'll always have the Gabba test and Australia series to look back on as a part of this test championship.