I'm starting to come around to the idea of recalling Malan for a bit. Crawley and Pope look like they could be fantastic for us, but their heads are clearly kettled and it looks like they need some time out of the side to protect them a bit and get their confidence back. Malan's test record isn't great, granted, but he's experienced, knows his game, in decent form and has scored runs down under. If Hameed continues his form for a while longer I could see him coming in for Sibley as well.



Burns

Sibley/Hameed

Malan

Root

Stokes

Lawrence

Buttler



as a top 7 will probably still get absolutely destroyed in the Ashes, but fucking hell they need to change something.