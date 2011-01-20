« previous next »
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
June 14, 2021, 10:13:41 am
Quote from: Welshred on June 14, 2021, 09:47:34 am
Captaincy is the same issue we've had for years as well isn't it? Who else but Root? Jimmy's too old, Broad would rinse the reviews and no one else is guaranteed their starting slot.

Changing Root as captain would achieve nothing. It wouldnt solve any of the bigger issues around the team.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
June 14, 2021, 10:15:12 am
Exactly. I'd only have two areas to focus on. Batting and catching. Get those two right and this is a good team.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
June 14, 2021, 10:17:34 am
Good to a certain point. We will be clawing every single time to get 20 wickets in Australia. Nowhere near enough pace or threat. Archer and Wood can crank it up but Archers pace drops off a cliff after 1 spell and Wood might get injured putting pads on.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
June 14, 2021, 11:10:03 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on June 14, 2021, 09:40:34 am
the bowling isn't too bad.

I thought England's bowling was pretty good. Kept us honest. We never really kicked clear with really big inning leads.

Saw an interesting stat though. The NZ pace bowlers were, on average, a couple of feet fuller in length and also moved the ball, on average, 0.8 degrees more.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
June 14, 2021, 12:47:55 pm
I'm starting to come around to the idea of recalling Malan for a bit. Crawley and Pope look like they could be fantastic for us, but their heads are clearly kettled and it looks like they need some time out of the side to protect them a bit and get their confidence back. Malan's test record isn't great, granted, but he's experienced, knows his game, in decent form and has scored runs down under. If Hameed continues his form for a while longer I could see him coming in for Sibley as well.

Burns
Sibley/Hameed
Malan
Root
Stokes
Lawrence
Buttler

as a top 7 will probably still get absolutely destroyed in the Ashes, but fucking hell they need to change something.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
June 14, 2021, 07:11:40 pm
I caught about 30 seconds of the pakistan super league the other day and was surprised to hear gower's voice on it.

poor bastard. tms should have given him a gig or something.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
June 16, 2021, 05:58:05 pm
Even the women are capable of collapsing, 230-2 to 251-6
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 11:03:22 am
Couple of years of build up, a one off final and they schedule it for England and the weathers gone to shit. Oops.

What happens if its a rain affected draw?
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 11:17:32 am
Isn't there a reserve day for the final? Looks like plenty of rain for the next few days though  :(
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 11:17:37 am
Is there any good reason why it isn't scheduled for Lord's? I originally wrote "played at Lord's", but it's not being played anywhere.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 11:22:27 am
I think they do have a 6th day in the schedule if required.

and I think it's at the ageas for 'bubble' reasons. hotel on site etc.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 11:25:03 am
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 11:17:37 am
Is there any good reason why it isn't scheduled for Lord's? I originally wrote "played at Lord's", but it's not being played anywhere.

Its a Covid thing isnt it? Same reason why Southampton got Test Matches and ODIs last year, there is an on site hotel that both sides can stay in and therefore can stay in a their bubbles for the duration. Lords doesnt have those facilities. 

I guess things have changed since New Zealand agreed to tour as they played at Lords and Edgbaston, but at the time they scheduled this game there were more restrictions in place.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 11:28:22 am
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 11:25:03 am
Its a Covid thing isnt it? Same reason why Southampton got Test Matches and ODIs last year, there is an on site hotel that both sides can stay in and therefore can stay in a their bubbles for the duration. Lords doesnt have those facilities. 

I guess things have changed since New Zealand agreed to tour as they played at Lords and Edgbaston, but at the time they scheduled this game there were more restrictions in place.

Probably right. It's a pity though. The world Test championship should be played at the home of cricket. And if Headingley isn't available then Lord's would do.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 11:32:14 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:28:22 am
Probably right. It's a pity though. The world Test championship should be played at the home of cricket. And if Headingley isn't available then Lord's would do.

:D
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 11:48:53 am
Quote from: Welshred on June 16, 2021, 05:58:05 pm
Even the women are capable of collapsing, 230-2 to 251-6

As are the Indian women: 167-0 to 197-8  :o
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 12:16:27 pm
I was going to say 'up the england women' but that could be problematic.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 12:31:53 pm
