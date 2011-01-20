As an outsider, you need to realise that England's batting line-up has always been in crisis, with the exception of the Cook-Strauss-Trott-Bell top order, and even then everyone thought Bell only made runs in games that they were "going to win anyway".



But yeah, this lot are bad. Not entirely useless, but this is a particularly weak line up. You should've seen that in Sri Lanka when they were being congratulated for managing to all fit on Joe Root's back. Bairstow's four innings when he rejoined the tour in India were amongst the most atrocious I've ever seen, even with the crazy spinning pitches.



England mgmt have over thought their rotation in the squad and their desire to make one-day and T20 their bread and butter. Never know what their goal is. By contrast Kiwis just seem to play what's in front of them all the time.