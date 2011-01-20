« previous next »
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7280 on: Yesterday at 08:00:51 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 07:40:10 pm
Were going through the world class bowlers first, save the batsmen til later.

I still remember listening to that innings. Who was the batsman at the other end, and what is he better remembered for?
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7281 on: Yesterday at 08:05:33 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 08:00:51 pm
I still remember listening to that innings. Who was the batsman at the other end, and what is he better remembered for?

Nathan Astle?
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7282 on: Yesterday at 09:53:02 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 08:00:51 pm
I still remember listening to that innings. Who was the batsman at the other end, and what is he better remembered for?

Was it Simon Doull who now commentates are is there some bigger reason why hes now famous?
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7283 on: Yesterday at 10:22:35 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Yesterday at 08:05:33 pm
Nathan Astle?

The other batsman was indeed Nathan Astle, who is better remembered for his 222. The only time that a 100 run victory with plenty of time left could be called nail-biting.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7284 on: Yesterday at 10:34:33 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on Yesterday at 06:47:08 pm
Is it just me or do New Zealand just do all the basics really well really consistently?

Yes. Humble with it too. Sad to feel-admiration for the oppo more than your own team.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7285 on: Yesterday at 10:38:36 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 10:22:35 pm
The other batsman was indeed Nathan Astle, who is better remembered for his 222. The only time that a 100 run victory with plenty of time left could be called nail-biting.

I was in complete awe watching that innings. Was such clean hitting, for the most part. Sounded like rifle fire when his bat connected. A crocked Cairns down the other end and a 100 runs never looked so gettable from a last wicket pair.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7286 on: Yesterday at 10:47:21 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Yesterday at 10:38:36 pm
I was in complete awe watching that innings. Was such clean hitting, for the most part. Sounded like rifle fire when his bat connected. A crocked Cairns down the other end and a 100 runs never looked so gettable from a last wicket pair.

There was a period of 6 balls or so where we took the 2nd new ball, which was hit out of the stadium (the inaugural match of the new Jade Stadium and its drop in pitch), and then the 3rd new ball was hit onto the roof again a couple of deliveries later, but rolled back down and could continue to be used. Was just a smidgin away from the 1st new ball to the 4th new ball within the space of 1 over. England suffered from PTSD for years after, never daring to set less than 500 in the 4th innings at 4.5 rpo.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7287 on: Today at 12:36:22 am »
Spent the last couple of days at Edgbaston, bloody hell, if there was ever a case of a team not deserving its supporters its the England cricket team.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7288 on: Today at 02:36:52 am »
As an outsider, you need to realise that England's batting line-up has always been in crisis, with the exception of the Cook-Strauss-Trott-Bell top order, and even then everyone thought Bell only made runs in games that they were "going to win anyway".

But yeah, this lot are bad. Not entirely useless, but this is a particularly weak line up. You should've seen that in Sri Lanka when they were being congratulated for managing to all fit on Joe Root's back. Bairstow's four innings when he rejoined the tour in India were amongst the most atrocious I've ever seen, even with the crazy spinning pitches.

England mgmt have over thought their rotation in the squad and their desire to make one-day and T20 their bread and butter. Never know what their goal is. By contrast Kiwis just seem to play what's in front of them all the time.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7289 on: Today at 08:22:05 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 02:36:52 am
As an outsider, you need to realise that England's batting line-up has always been in crisis, with the exception of the Cook-Strauss-Trott-Bell top order, and even then everyone thought Bell only made runs in games that they were "going to win anyway".

But yeah, this lot are bad. Not entirely useless, but this is a particularly weak line up. You should've seen that in Sri Lanka when they were being congratulated for managing to all fit on Joe Root's back. Bairstow's four innings when he rejoined the tour in India were amongst the most atrocious I've ever seen, even with the crazy spinning pitches.

England mgmt have over thought their rotation in the squad and their desire to make one-day and T20 their bread and butter. Never know what their goal is. By contrast Kiwis just seem to play what's in front of them all the time.
Very shrewd assessment. The Strauss team had about five players in it averaging late 40s, a complete anomaly against anything else weve ever seen.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7290 on: Today at 08:32:03 am »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 08:22:05 am
Very shrewd assessment. The Strauss team had about five players in it averaging late 40s, a complete anomaly against anything else weve ever seen.

Atherton
Butcher
Hussain
Thorpe
Stewart (wk)

And for interest,

Hick
Ramprakash
John Crawley

What would they average against today's bowlers?
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7291 on: Today at 08:48:46 am »
Its not just a case of being spoilt by that Strauss era side. In recent years weve consistently had a ropey start (again since Strauss retired I think) yet we were consistently ailed out by the mid to lower order (Prior, Moren at 8, Woakes etc) so we more often than not got away with a poor start.

Currently were not even seeing that. We will, to a point when we get a few players back but it does all feel a bit muddled.

COVID rules and regulations around availability arent helping its true (didnt reply to Welshys post about why the IPL players arent back in the squad yes, which is a fair one).
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7292 on: Today at 08:49:58 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 02:36:52 am
As an outsider, you need to realise that England's batting line-up has always been in crisis, with the exception of the Cook-Strauss-Trott-Bell top order, and even then everyone thought Bell only made runs in games that they were "going to win anyway".

But yeah, this lot are bad. Not entirely useless, but this is a particularly weak line up. You should've seen that in Sri Lanka when they were being congratulated for managing to all fit on Joe Root's back. Bairstow's four innings when he rejoined the tour in India were amongst the most atrocious I've ever seen, even with the crazy spinning pitches.

England mgmt have over thought their rotation in the squad and their desire to make one-day and T20 their bread and butter. Never know what their goal is. By contrast Kiwis just seem to play what's in front of them all the time.

not unreasonable, but I think bell put that argument to bed in the 2013 ashes.

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7293 on: Today at 08:55:32 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 02:36:52 am
As an outsider, you need to realise that England's batting line-up has always been in crisis, with the exception of the Cook-Strauss-Trott-Bell top order, and even then everyone thought Bell only made runs in games that they were "going to win anyway".

But yeah, this lot are bad. Not entirely useless, but this is a particularly weak line up. You should've seen that in Sri Lanka when they were being congratulated for managing to all fit on Joe Root's back. Bairstow's four innings when he rejoined the tour in India were amongst the most atrocious I've ever seen, even with the crazy spinning pitches.

England mgmt have over thought their rotation in the squad and their desire to make one-day and T20 their bread and butter. Never know what their goal is. By contrast Kiwis just seem to play what's in front of them all the time.

Concerning thing for England must be that it's not form, it is basic technique - now they are crap against both the spinning and the moving ball

Big gates between bat and pad with the ball moving in, flashing and prodding at wide balls, no idea where their off stump is. Their answer to this has been to take guard on off largely, which has exacerbated the problems

Silverwood out yesterday - Not a problem with selection, no need for a spinner, etc, etc and the next horror show beckons
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7294 on: Today at 08:59:23 am »
it's possible that they should start on the review/report/analysis/etc now and not inevitably after we get smashed again in the winter.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7295 on: Today at 09:35:35 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 08:59:23 am
it's possible that they should start on the review/report/analysis/etc now and not inevitably after we get smashed again in the winter.
Mate, they can review all they like, but if only 2 or 3 of your batters have anything approaching a test match game, they may as well persist and hope the rest learn on the job

I'm a Kiwi anyway, so hey ho  ;D
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7296 on: Today at 09:39:52 am »
Quote from: Bangin Them In on Today at 09:35:35 am
Mate, they can review all they like, but if only 2 or 3 of your batters have anything approaching a test match game, they may as well persist and hope the rest learn on the job

I'm a Kiwi anyway, so hey ho  ;D

I agree, but whenever teams get battered they always have a 'review' of their 'system' don't they?

might as well get on with it now.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7297 on: Today at 10:11:02 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 09:39:52 am
I agree, but whenever teams get battered they always have a 'review' of their 'system' don't they?

might as well get on with it now.
Oh well, at least its a nice day for it
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7298 on: Today at 10:11:53 am »
When does the second test start?
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7299 on: Today at 10:15:49 am »
from what I've seen on twitter ath's there today. which seems somewhat pointless considering he's not done any of the previous days!
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7300 on: Today at 10:47:57 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 08:32:03 am
Atherton
Butcher
Hussain
Thorpe
Stewart (wk)

And for interest,

Hick
Ramprakash
John Crawley

What would they average against today's bowlers?

Those top 5 players walk into this side.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7301 on: Today at 11:00:52 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 08:32:03 am
Atherton
Butcher
Hussain
Thorpe
Stewart (wk)

And for interest,

Hick
Ramprakash
John Crawley

What would they average against today's bowlers?

Add those lads to their contemporary seaming selection.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7302 on: Today at 11:02:16 am »
Resista... oh
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7303 on: Today at 11:22:21 am »
How did England manage to get out before the official 11.00 start? I switched on at 11.01 and the innings break had already started. Is this another new level of comedy that they're trying out or something?
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7304 on: Today at 11:25:14 am »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 10:47:57 am
Those top 5 players walk into this side.

Even now Id imagine
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7305 on: Today at 11:33:51 am »
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7306 on: Today at 11:55:13 am »
4 for 8 incoming.

#believe
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7307 on: Today at 12:00:15 pm »
Nice of New Zealand to finish the cricket off well before the football starts. ;D
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7308 on: Today at 12:02:13 pm »
8 wicket win, New Zealand will be disappointed
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7309 on: Today at 12:20:21 pm »
Quote from: Bangin Them In on Today at 12:02:13 pm
8 wicket win, New Zealand will be disappointed

 ;D

I think they were particularly annoyed at having to come back today
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7310 on: Today at 12:28:29 pm »
Great win for NZ.

Looking forward to the final this week even though it's weird just having a one-off game. NZ are an excellent side and favourites. I think the bowling attacks are reasonably matched but the Indian top order needs to put something together in England and no warm ups because of the quarantine rules definitely doesn't help.

Can't wait for the 5 Test series too in a couple of months. With Stokes and Buttler back in it will be a very different proposition.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7311 on: Today at 07:07:04 pm »
The highlights have just started on BBC. Theyve actually started them from when the players walked out, presumably to fill some time. :D
