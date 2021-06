No itís a valid point. We havenít helped ourselves in some tours. The most recent tour to Australia was such a slap down. I think Doull talked about it in commentary, poor initial selections and then injuries/illness accumulated to completely derail us. We did beat Pakistan in the UAE. Drew with Sri Lanka there. We donít get many offers to tour India (13 years between the last 2 test series we played there!) and hardly anyone wins there anyway. Havenít been to South Africa for 5 years or so now. They gave us 2 tests last time outSo yes, we donít win many away, we donít get many opportunities to.