« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 175 176 177 178 179 [180]   Go Down

Author Topic: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan  (Read 135558 times)

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,331
  • The first five yards........
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7160 on: Yesterday at 07:38:10 pm »
At some point we are going to have to start disliking the Blackcaps. But I can't help but like them right now. Terrific side, brilliant attitude and responsible over the last 5 years or so for some awesome Test cricket. They've always produced superb cricketers. In my lifetime guys like Glenn Turner, Martin Crowe, Richard Hadlee, Daniel Vettori and more. But they've never had a truly great side. They have now. You'd have thought the absence of Williamson and Southee might have thrown them, but not a bit of it.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,903
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7161 on: Yesterday at 08:15:48 pm »
Am I right in thinking they havent played away in ages. Or certainly not to India or Australia? They could and hopefully win the Test Championhip but I think they need a really impressive series win away from home (not sure this would be classed as one!) to be considered truly elite. Or is that a bit unfair?
Logged

Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,405
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7162 on: Yesterday at 08:43:52 pm »
No its a valid point. We havent helped ourselves in some tours. The most recent tour to Australia was such a slap down. I think Doull talked about it in commentary, poor initial selections and then injuries/illness accumulated to completely derail us.  We did beat Pakistan in the UAE. Drew with Sri Lanka there. We dont get many offers to tour India (13 years between the last 2 test series we played there!) and hardly anyone wins there anyway. Havent been to South Africa for 5 years or so now. They gave us 2 tests last time out  ;D So yes, we dont win many away, we dont get many opportunities to.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:47:33 pm by Trump's tiny tiny hands »
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,240
  • feck off
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7163 on: Yesterday at 08:50:31 pm »
I think watching England so much we lose track of how much test cricket other nations don't play.

Because England play fucking shitloads.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,331
  • The first five yards........
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7164 on: Yesterday at 10:32:17 pm »
Pretty damning assessment of Silverwood's policy by Barney Ronay. Some good points there.

 https://www.theguardian.com/sport/blog/2021/jun/11/england-chris-silverwood-era-new-zealand-ashes-cricket
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,145
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7165 on: Yesterday at 10:46:41 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:32:17 pm
Pretty damning assessment of Silverwood's policy by Barney Ronay. Some good points there.

 https://www.theguardian.com/sport/blog/2021/jun/11/england-chris-silverwood-era-new-zealand-ashes-cricket

All of that is true we have 5 tests against India to prepare for Australia and I think we will get thumped over there.

I agree with Vaughan we arent taking it seriously and before you know it The Ashes is upon us.

To defend Silverwood abit Covid has played a part and we play loads more tests than anyone.

Woakes/Curran should be available really and Bracey looks a poor keeper if honest hopefully he gets a run next innings but he has long wait for another go imo.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,903
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7166 on: Yesterday at 10:55:44 pm »
It is a bit odd that the Currans, Buttler, Moeen and others are playing in the T20 stuff at the moment. Some of them could have been useful here. Woakes has dropped off the face of the earth.
Logged

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,494
  • Legacy fan
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7167 on: Yesterday at 10:57:38 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 10:55:44 pm
Woakes has dropped off the face of the earth.
Dodgy tweets?
Logged

Offline Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,977
  • JFT96
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7168 on: Yesterday at 11:46:45 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 10:55:44 pm
It is a bit odd that the Currans, Buttler, Moeen and others are playing in the T20 stuff at the moment. Some of them could have been useful here. Woakes has dropped off the face of the earth.

I think it was more that they'd be away from their family in India, isolating her for two weeks in hotels and then heading straight into England's bubble and away from their families again that has decided the policy. They obviously don't have that with their club sides and the management, quite rightly in my opinion, have decided that several months without seeing your family is not OK.

Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Yesterday at 08:43:52 pm
No its a valid point. We havent helped ourselves in some tours. The most recent tour to Australia was such a slap down. I think Doull talked about it in commentary, poor initial selections and then injuries/illness accumulated to completely derail us.  We did beat Pakistan in the UAE. Drew with Sri Lanka there. We dont get many offers to tour India (13 years between the last 2 test series we played there!) and hardly anyone wins there anyway. Havent been to South Africa for 5 years or so now. They gave us 2 tests last time out  ;D So yes, we dont win many away, we dont get many opportunities to.

Beating Pakistan in the UAE is seriously impressive by the way
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,240
  • feck off
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7169 on: Today at 10:43:08 am »
always nice to see ian bell.
Logged

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,651
  • Red since '64
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7170 on: Today at 11:48:40 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:32:17 pm
Pretty damning assessment of Silverwood's policy by Barney Ronay. Some good points there.

 https://www.theguardian.com/sport/blog/2021/jun/11/england-chris-silverwood-era-new-zealand-ashes-cricket

Yep - some good points. Im not a big fan of Ronay as a journalist, whatever sport he writes about; his tendency to seek out contentiousness for the sake of it means too often, objectivity is sacrificed.

Its just very frustrating watching England play tests currently. Notwithstanding the umpires robbing them of a wicket, this match sums up their deficiencies; the debate about the battings been done to death, but blatantly, the fielding and catching are not test level.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,145
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7171 on: Today at 11:59:57 am »
We have been arrogant by not bothering with NZ and if honest they have outplayed us in both games.

Watching this I think we are going to get a serious thumping in Australia.

Jimmy looks to be finished to me and last thing I want to see is him getting carted all over Oz when he is a shadow of his former self.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,009
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7172 on: Today at 12:06:18 pm »
This is absolutely pathetic. Yeah, were missing Stokes, Woakes and Foakes but this lot have put out the reserve to even it up as much as they can and were still getting belted. Good job we havent played them over 5 or itd be embarrassing.
Logged

Online Joseph-Immanuel Queen

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,471
  • Reina es el rey (de Roma)
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7173 on: Today at 12:15:12 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 11:59:57 am
Jimmy looks to be finished to me and last thing I want to see is him getting carted all over Oz when he is a shadow of his former self.

Are you kidding? What sample size are you basing that on, this morning's play? He was brilliant in the sub-continent during the winter and averages 24 with the ball since the start of 2020.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,331
  • The first five yards........
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7174 on: Today at 12:28:59 pm »
Not the 'nervous nineties' any more after this match. The 'edgy eighties'.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.
Pages: 1 ... 175 176 177 178 179 [180]   Go Up
« previous next »
 