« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 174 175 176 177 178 [179]   Go Down

Author Topic: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan  (Read 134981 times)

Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,400
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7120 on: Today at 04:14:11 pm »
Well that was unexpected. Conway just gave his wicket away.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,234
  • feck off
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7121 on: Today at 04:14:30 pm »
conway goes, c crawley b broad as it should have been a couple of hours ago........
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,865
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7122 on: Today at 04:14:39 pm »
Is he walking this time?
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,972
  • JFT96
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7123 on: Today at 04:14:55 pm »
+74 to the umpires there
Logged

Online Joseph-Immanuel Queen

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,468
  • Reina es el rey (de Roma)
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7124 on: Today at 04:14:58 pm »
Blimey, we needed that.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,234
  • feck off
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7125 on: Today at 04:15:37 pm »
and yes NZ are a good team and have been for years.

they'll still get called the 'dark horses' for the next world cup too despite being in the last 2 finals.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,324
  • The first five yards........
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7126 on: Today at 04:16:35 pm »
Need to follow up with another smartish and then it's definitely advantage England.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,865
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7127 on: Today at 04:56:04 pm »
That did look like it was missing. Jimmy having no luck here.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,234
  • feck off
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7128 on: Today at 04:56:11 pm »
bad umpring to give that out. not even close.
Logged

Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,400
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7129 on: Today at 04:59:00 pm »
This Duke ball is so odd. Hooping around in the 55th over  :o

Thank christ the level after Broad/Anderson isn't quite so high
Logged

Online Joseph-Immanuel Queen

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,468
  • Reina es el rey (de Roma)
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7130 on: Today at 05:22:43 pm »
I think we can all agree that the Jet advert is the worst thing humanity has ever created.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,234
  • feck off
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7131 on: Today at 05:23:30 pm »
Quote from: Joseph-Immanuel Queen on Today at 05:22:43 pm
I think we can all agree that the Jet advert is the worst thing humanity has ever created.

Not while there are verisure alarm and numan ads
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,865
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7132 on: Today at 05:24:14 pm »
Quote from: Joseph-Immanuel Queen on Today at 05:22:43 pm
I think we can all agree that the Jet advert is the worst thing humanity has ever created.

Wont live ling in the memory unlike some cricket channel adverts.

Who wants a Pepes Peri Peri chicken? Im just nipping to Bromsgrove.
Logged

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,650
  • Red since '64
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7133 on: Today at 05:24:29 pm »
Quote from: Joseph-Immanuel Queen on Today at 05:22:43 pm
I think we can all agree that the Jet advert is the worst thing humanity has ever created.

I have to mute it. I get the impression its one of those that is intended to irritate, so that you cant get it out of your head.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,138
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7134 on: Today at 05:49:23 pm »
The game is getting away from us here.

I think a guy called Ollie might have bowled well on this surface oh well its ok to lose as it doesnt count towards world test championship 🤣🤣
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,972
  • JFT96
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7135 on: Today at 05:50:14 pm »
Can't believe we've not picked a frontline spinner again.
Logged

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,138
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7136 on: Today at 05:58:42 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 05:50:14 pm
Can't believe we've not picked a frontline spinner again.
[/quote

Agreed but we do have a dipshit as captain though.
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,972
  • JFT96
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7137 on: Today at 06:04:56 pm »
Dipshit? That's extremely fucking harsh.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,865
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7138 on: Today at 06:14:10 pm »
Add Olly Stone to the long list of seamers I dont want to see touring Australia.
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,972
  • JFT96
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7139 on: Today at 06:16:17 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 06:14:10 pm
Add Olly Stone to the long list of seamers I dont want to see touring Australia.

I'm not sure I really want to see Mark Wood there either at the moment.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,234
  • feck off
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7140 on: Today at 06:17:29 pm »
that beer snake is worth a fair few quid.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,865
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7141 on: Today at 06:19:35 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 06:16:17 pm
I'm not sure I really want to see Mark Wood there either at the moment.

Would it be rude to decline to tour?
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,234
  • feck off
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7142 on: Today at 06:20:43 pm »
222-2!
Logged

Online Joseph-Immanuel Queen

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,468
  • Reina es el rey (de Roma)
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7143 on: Today at 06:21:18 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 05:24:29 pm
I have to mute it. I get the impression its one of those that is intended to irritate, so that you cant get it out of your head.

Same. I've genuinely had it in my head since the Lord's test and it's driving me insane.
Logged

Online KOTP

  • Arch Cunt + Official RAWK scarf swapper. Possibly the most laughably out-dated signature on the entire site, we hope.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,475
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #7144 on: Today at 06:22:22 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 06:16:17 pm
I'm not sure I really want to see Mark Wood there either at the moment.
cant play back to back tests, can tell hes carrying a knock his average speed is down about 4/5mph from the first test, and his action isnt the same
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 174 175 176 177 178 [179]   Go Up
« previous next »
 