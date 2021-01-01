people like big dick nick.
I think we can all agree that the Jet advert is the worst thing humanity has ever created.
Can't believe we've not picked a frontline spinner again.[/quoteAgreed but we do have a dipshit as captain though.
Add Olly Stone to the long list of seamers I dont want to see touring Australia.
I'm not sure I really want to see Mark Wood there either at the moment.
I have to mute it. I get the impression its one of those that is intended to irritate, so that you cant get it out of your head.
Page created in 0.02 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.48]