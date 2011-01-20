Haha, what were you banned for Brian?
A group I was with got told off over the tannoy at the Oval for singing mildly derogatory stuff about Ian Salisbury but we were plenty old enough to know better.
Teamsheets from that Trent Bridge Test I was talking about earlier, where Donald tried to knock Atherton's block off.
Gary Kirsten, Gerhardus Liebenberg
, Jacques Kallis, Daryll Cullinan, Hansie Cronje, Jonty Rhodes, Shaun Pollock, Mark Boucher, Steve Elworthy, Allan Donald, Paul Adams
Mark Butcher, Mike Atherton, Nasser Hussain, Alec Stewart (c), Mark Ramprakash, Ian Salisbury, Graeme Hick
, Andrew Flintoff, Dominic Cork, Darren Gough, Angus Fraser
90s cricket was memetastic. IIRC Elworthy was spectacularly mediocre too for Lancs, at a time when teams were only allowed 1 foreign pro.