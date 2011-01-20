I dont recall ever saying that I spoke for anyone else? I even went on to acknowledge others views. Always interesting how these sort of things gets twisted that the one doing the abuse is some how seen as a victim. Also 18 is not a teenager hes legally an adult, but hey its only bit of racism etc so..



Although legally an adult I don't think anyone would agree that 18 year olds are mature enough to be considered adults but its not about that at all. Its just that it's documented that Ollie Robinson had troubles when he was a young lad, he got sacked by Yorkshire because he'd regularly travel to London the day before a game for a night out with his mates. He's matured a hell of a lot since and is now a model professional, his statement during the match last week was genuine even though some people don't think it was. He's not the same person now as he was several years ago but here's the clincher, if no one had dug up through his social media posts no one would be offended or even know these tweets existed and its not like the bloke is trying to become Prime Minister he's just trying to play some cricket. The same with the other players who have had the same over the last week.Let me give you a personal example. I grew up in a village where it was common place to call the local Chinese takeaway and corner shop by racist and derogatory names. It was only through reading and educating myself on the internet in my 20s, before I moved away from that village, that I learnt it was wrong and haven't used it since. My family used to continue calling them by those names until I was able to educate them as well, they now don't. People in the village still do though and my nephews had started picking up on it, they now don't now I've educated them on why it's wrong to do so. This is a family with a wide ranging ages, all learning and progressing to be better people, imagine them now losing a job for something they were saying 15 years ago because someone trudged through their whole history to find something to be offended by?I'm still with Michael Holding, and interestingly you've not commented on his thoughts...judge people on who they are today and not who they were a decade ago with regards to what they've said. If they've changed and no longer represent those views then move on, if they haven't then punish them.