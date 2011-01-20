

I mean they are only investigating this now as its been highlighted in the news.



It wont stop here either as they will keep digging now and someone else has bound to have said something offensive.







Exactly, but these things have been out in public since they were posted. Jimmy/Morgan/Buttler were all international cricketers when they were posted, so no digging would have been needed at the time. Yet there was no investigation then, so why would there be now. Ollie Robinson got binned from Yorkshire for his behaviour as a young cricketer and has turned himself around so well that he is now in the England set up.The thing that should be learnt from this is to educate social media behaviour to young sportstars in academies around the country and probably in schools too. How many people that are going to be coming into the public eye over the next few years will have had Twitter accounts and Instagram accounts from young ages now. It's not just cricketers, but every sport will have these insensitive tweets from players. Yes Robinson's were a worse than the others, but I think it's fair to say he has grown and matured as a person since then.I think it's also fair to say society on the whole has taken a more accepting and sensitive take towards the LGBTQ+ community, people of different skin colours and the use of words that are acceptable. Not to say that everyone was racist 10 years ago so it's fine, but peoples attitude to the language around it have changed for sure. Personally, when I was young I used to call my friends "Gay" or other things as an insult, but as you get older you realise that's not acceptable as you start to get opened up to the world and meet people of all kind of backgrounds. How many Liverpool fans sang "Chelsea Rent Boys" back then? What other horrific things were sung on the terraces in the 90's and 80s?There was a song that topped the charts in 2011 with the "n word" in it's title, being played in clubs and bars all over the place during those years, teenagers aren't going to be thinking about it may offend someone if they post it online, unless they are taught why they shouldn't. That's my views on it anyway, I'm not particularly good with my words so apologies if it doesn't make much sense.I am interested to hear what Anderson's thoughts on it will be in the next Tailenders podcast, or if they will wait until the investigations finish before doing another one.Onto the cricket tomorrow right?