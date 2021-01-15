Honestly people really need to stop going back through several years or social media posts to find something to be outraged about. If no one searches for them no one finds out about them and no one is offended.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Buttler's and Morgan's tweets are definitely more insensitive and worthy of attention given they've happened in recent years. Don't think they deserve a ban or anything like that, hopefully they've learned.
If its in the context that its believed to be, such as taking the piss out of how an Indian person has spoken to them, then its a mad thing to write on social media.Im going to be controversial and say that I dont think mimicking how someone speaks makes you a racist. But why put that on social media?
Page created in 0.014 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.23]