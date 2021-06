they're brand new stands. taken them a couple of years, but I guess there was no rush last year!



one of them appears to have some terrible restricted views behind of of the floodlight pylons which seems a bit silly.



About bloody time. They were planning to increase capacity at Lord's for years and the obvious choice was at the Nursery end. The thing that stopped it, believe it or not, was the veto of MCC members who liked to look at the trees from their seats in the Pavilion. The pink gin brigade in a nutshell.