Prior to the last England tour to Sri Lanka , Jimmy Anderson didnt have a great record in Sri Lanka.
On the last tour Sri Lanka were probably the weakest team theyve had for about 25 years.
Jimmy Anderson is the greatest swing bowler ever his record before the last tour was ;
12 wickets in 6 Tests
All swing bowlers struggle in Sri Lanka
Now in 2016 Australia toured Sri Lanka in a 3 match Test series with ODI & 20/20
Mitchell Starc a good bowler for 24 wickets in just 3 Tests
Virtually all wickets that series were taken by spinners . Herath with 28 lead the series
Mitchell Starc with 12 wickets took the most in the ODI series & joint top 4 wickets in the 20/20
So amazing all round
During that series two of my mates went to watch it in Sri Lanka. Now when Australian play overseas they have far less fans following than England
They during the series got chatting a few times to Stuart Law ex Australian & Essex player who was one of Sri Lankas coaches
In conversation he & the Sri Lankan team couldnt understand how Mitchell Starc was swinging the ball so much
Theyd never seen it in Sri Lanka so good & with so many wickets.
Something they felt wasnt right but had no proof of anything
2018 ball tampering happens
So how long possibly had Australian been cheating
I always go back to an interview a day or so after the ball tampering by Andrew Flintoff.
He said at that level the team have meetings about ball management. How they will protect, shine , throw, bowl & by who & when etc throughout the game
In his opinion no way could the bowlers have absolutely no idea what was going on
I believe when the shit hit the fan , Australia went into damage limitations & happy to throw the 3 under the bus as they had no choice but couldnt have any more players suspended & the brand & reputation damage that most of the team were bang at it