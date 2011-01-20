



In seriousness though - feels weird places are making the possibility bowlers knew a story. Of course they knew - CA just wanted to have to punish as few players as possible...



Some thoughts on thisPrior to the last England tour to Sri Lanka , Jimmy Anderson didnt have a great record in Sri Lanka.On the last tour Sri Lanka were probably the weakest team theyve had for about 25 years.Jimmy Anderson is the greatest swing bowler ever his record before the last tour was ;12 wickets in 6 TestsAll swing bowlers struggle in Sri LankaNow in 2016 Australia toured Sri Lanka in a 3 match Test series with ODI & 20/20Mitchell Starc a good bowler for 24 wickets in just 3 TestsVirtually all wickets that series were taken by spinners . Herath with 28 lead the seriesMitchell Starc with 12 wickets took the most in the ODI series & joint top 4 wickets in the 20/20So amazing all roundDuring that series two of my mates went to watch it in Sri Lanka. Now when Australian play overseas they have far less fans following than EnglandThey during the series got chatting a few times to Stuart Law ex Australian & Essex player who was one of Sri Lankas coachesIn conversation he & the Sri Lankan team couldnt understand how Mitchell Starc was swinging the ball so muchTheyd never seen it in Sri Lanka so good & with so many wickets.Something they felt wasnt right but had no proof of anything2018 ball tampering happensSo how long possibly had Australian been cheatingI always go back to an interview a day or so after the ball tampering by Andrew Flintoff.He said at that level the team have meetings about ball management. How they will protect, shine , throw, bowl & by who & when etc throughout the gameIn his opinion no way could the bowlers have absolutely no idea what was going onI believe when the shit hit the fan , Australia went into damage limitations & happy to throw the 3 under the bus as they had no choice but couldnt have any more players suspended & the brand & reputation damage that most of the team were bang at it