Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #6560 on: April 30, 2021, 11:23:11 am
In the interests of consistency I looked up how many runs Adam Lyth scored in his latest innings: 0

Lance and Yorks are the top two in the same league, not a great day for either yesterday.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #6561 on: April 30, 2021, 11:25:45 am
It's ok I just assume he hasn't scored any runs when Yorky hasn't posted about him ;D

A bloke called Cook scored another century and looks in decent nick, maybe we should give him a go?
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #6562 on: April 30, 2021, 12:23:08 pm
Quote from: Welshred on April 30, 2021, 11:25:45 am
It's ok I just assume he hasn't scored any runs when Yorky hasn't posted about him ;D

A bloke called Cook scored another century and looks in decent nick, maybe we should give him a go?

Nick Cook? Think he was a spinner.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #6563 on: May 1, 2021, 06:21:08 pm
Lancs conceded a first innings deficit of 100 but bowled Sussex out for 150. 253 needed to win and are 75/0. Good game.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #6564 on: May 1, 2021, 06:45:29 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on April 30, 2021, 12:23:08 pm
Nick Cook? Think he was a spinner.

Quite a few centuries to his name though.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #6565 on: May 1, 2021, 07:09:00 pm
Crushed!

About Adam Lyth. Tho' somehow Yorks have a faint sniff of victory in their nostrils. Tomorrow crunch day.

For me too. First cricket match since July. Not even a bloody net. I'm aching already.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #6566 on: May 2, 2021, 10:48:54 am
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #6567 on: May 2, 2021, 12:00:40 pm
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #6568 on: May 6, 2021, 04:35:05 pm
I reckon most if not all of the current round of CC games will end up being weather-affected draws
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #6569 on: May 14, 2021, 06:21:15 pm
How did Adam Lyth do today Yorky?
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #6570 on: May 15, 2021, 12:31:42 pm
Somebody at the BBC has a sense of humour  ;D
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #6571 on: May 15, 2021, 01:53:59 pm
Quote from: Welshred on May 14, 2021, 06:21:15 pm
How did Adam Lyth do today Yorky?

He graciously made way to allow his captain some much-needed batting practice.

Is that two ducks in a row now?
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #6572 on: May 16, 2021, 09:22:34 am
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on May 15, 2021, 12:31:42 pm
Somebody at the BBC has a sense of humour  ;D


;D

In seriousness though - feels weird places are making the possibility bowlers knew a story. Of course they knew - CA just wanted to have to punish as few players as possible...
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #6573 on: May 16, 2021, 12:41:41 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on May 16, 2021, 09:22:34 am
;D

In seriousness though - feels weird places are making the possibility bowlers knew a story. Of course they knew - CA just wanted to have to punish as few players as possible...


Some thoughts on this

Prior to the last England tour to Sri Lanka , Jimmy Anderson didnt have a great record in Sri Lanka.

On the last tour Sri Lanka were probably the weakest team theyve had for about 25 years.

Jimmy Anderson is the greatest swing bowler ever his record before the last tour was ;

12 wickets in 6 Tests

All swing bowlers struggle in Sri Lanka

Now in 2016 Australia toured Sri Lanka in a 3 match Test series with ODI & 20/20

Mitchell Starc a good bowler for 24 wickets in just 3 Tests
Virtually all wickets that series were taken by spinners . Herath with 28 lead the series

Mitchell Starc with 12 wickets took the most in the ODI series & joint top 4 wickets in the 20/20

So amazing all round

During that series two of my mates went to watch it in Sri Lanka. Now when Australian play overseas they have far less fans following than England

They during the series got chatting a few times to Stuart Law ex Australian & Essex player who was one of Sri Lankas coaches

In conversation he & the Sri Lankan team couldnt understand how Mitchell Starc was swinging the ball so much
Theyd never seen it in Sri Lanka so good & with so many wickets.
Something they felt wasnt right but had no proof of anything

2018 ball tampering happens

So how long possibly had Australian been cheating

I always go back to an interview a day or so after the ball tampering by Andrew Flintoff.
He said at that level the team have meetings about ball management. How they will protect, shine , throw, bowl & by who & when etc throughout the game

In his opinion no way could the bowlers have absolutely no idea what was going on

I believe when the shit hit the fan , Australia went into damage limitations & happy to throw the 3 under the bus as they had no choice but couldnt have any more players suspended & the brand & reputation damage that most of the team were bang at it

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #6574 on: May 16, 2021, 10:21:31 pm
Looking like Archer may miss the summer ,
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #6575 on: May 20, 2021, 11:45:41 am
2021-22 Ashes schedule released.

There's a slight rejigging to the usual order (or the order since the mid-late 90s anyway).  Perth has been moved from the 3rd test to the 5th test, presumably because they're starting a couple of weeks later and there's no time to fit it in before the Boxing Day test.

It probably won't make any difference. England's best chances are usually at Melbourne and Sydney, so it could mean they might be going into the final test still alive in the series...only to get demolished in Perth yet again (although it's not at the WACA, I'm not sure what the new ground and pitch is like).  More than likely they'll be 3-0, 4-0 or 3-1 down by then anyway.

First Test: 8-12 December - Brisbane

Second Test: 16-20 December -  Adelaide (d/n)

Third Test: 26-30 December - MCG, Melbourne

Fourth Test: 5-9 January - SCG, Sydney

Fifth Test: 14-18 January - Optus Stadium, Perth
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #6576 on: May 26, 2021, 01:14:00 pm
Foakes out with a hamstring issue

Hameed and Sam Billings have been added to the squad
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #6577 on: May 26, 2021, 01:29:15 pm
Hameed, a lucky lad?
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #6578 on: May 26, 2021, 01:30:27 pm
Quote from: Welshred on May 26, 2021, 01:14:00 pm
Foakes out with a hamstring issue

Hameed and Sam Billings have been added to the squad

Good to see Hameed back after losing his form a bit and moving from Lancashire. Hopefully can kick on now and have a good 10 years around the international team.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #6579 on: May 26, 2021, 01:44:59 pm
Quote from: Elzar on May 26, 2021, 01:30:27 pm
Good to see Hameed back after losing his form a bit and moving from Lancashire. Hopefully can kick on now and have a good 10 years around the international team.

"Losing his form a bit" is an understatement! The selectors must have a sort of religious faith in his underlying talent.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #6580 on: May 26, 2021, 01:48:23 pm
Quote from: Elzar on May 26, 2021, 01:30:27 pm
Good to see Hameed back after losing his form a bit and moving from Lancashire.

I didn't realise he left.

Seems a very generous call up.

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #6581 on: May 26, 2021, 01:56:35 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on May 26, 2021, 01:44:59 pm
"Losing his form a bit" is an understatement! The selectors must have a sort of religious faith in his underlying talent.

He started to get better last year and has started this year well, so not as if he is still in his mad downward spiral. I'm guessing they are hoping he can push on being around better players. They need to start building these younger players and he is clearly one that had a lot of promise.

Notts vs Worcs   24   20-May-2021   Nottingham   FC
Notts vs Essex   49   06-May-2021   Nottingham   FC
Notts vs Derbyshire   0 & 94   29-Apr-2021   Derby   FC
Notts vs Worcs   111 & 114*   22-Apr-2021   Worcester   FC
Notts vs Warwickshire   19 & 53   15-Apr-2021   Nottingham   FC
Notts vs Durham   10 & 0   08-Apr-2021   Nottingham   FC

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #6582 on: May 26, 2021, 02:02:19 pm
He's clearly got the talent, has he got the head for it?

Big summer for the lad.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #6583 on: May 26, 2021, 03:34:26 pm
18,000 allowed in for the NZ Edgbaston test as a pilot event.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #6584 on: May 26, 2021, 03:52:05 pm
Who will be keeper for the first test, Billings? Apparently Pope and Bracey can keep too.

Are all the IPL players still being rested for the first Test?
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #6585 on: May 26, 2021, 03:53:37 pm
I imagine it'll be Bracey now and yep all the IPL players are being rested
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #6586 on: May 26, 2021, 05:06:40 pm
all the stuff I've seen speculated on various social media things suggests bracey will keep wicket. quite amusing that the ipl mob are having a rest considering they've not played in about a month!
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #6587 on: May 26, 2021, 05:09:15 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on May 26, 2021, 05:06:40 pm
all the stuff I've seen speculated on various social media things suggests bracey will keep wicket. quite amusing that the ipl mob are having a rest considering they've not played in about a month!

It's not so much a physical rest but a mental one. They were in India then had to go through hotel quarantine for two weeks which has only just finished I believe. They're now.spending time with their families before going back into the international bubbles for the India test series.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #6588 on: May 26, 2021, 05:12:03 pm
Quote from: Welshred on May 26, 2021, 05:09:15 pm
It's not so much a physical rest but a mental one. They were in India then had to go through hotel quarantine for two weeks which has only just finished I believe. They're now.spending time with their families before going back into the international bubbles for the India test series.

I'm not really against it, it just amuses me. as long as they're all fit and ready to go in december it's all good.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #6589 on: May 26, 2021, 07:30:01 pm
foakes slipped over in the dressing room while walking around in his socks. daft bastard.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #6590 on: Yesterday at 02:33:42 pm
I'm excited for tomorrow! Weather over the next few days looks cracking so we should get full days play, England have confirmed Bracey will be making his debut - go well lad.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #6591 on: Yesterday at 10:25:10 pm
Just watching SSN here and it is saying your man Root is the England Captain and he picks the team, is that right?
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #6592 on: Yesterday at 10:28:31 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 10:25:10 pm
Just watching SSN here and it is saying your man Root is the England Captain and he picks the team, is that right?

Not the captain alone, but a board of selectors, of which the captain is one member. Or at least I think that's the case. There have been captains in the past who wanted to be separated from the selection process to make it easier to manage the players on the field.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #6593 on: Yesterday at 10:29:40 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 10:28:31 pm
Not the captain alone, but a board of selectors, of which the captain is one member. Or at least I think that's the case. There have been captains in the past who wanted to be separated from the selection process to make it easier to manage the players on the field.

Ahh i see, thought it was a bit mad the Captain making the selection decisions.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #6594 on: Yesterday at 11:37:32 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 10:28:31 pm
Not the captain alone, but a board of selectors, of which the captain is one member. Or at least I think that's the case. There have been captains in the past who wanted to be separated from the selection process to make it easier to manage the players on the field.

There's no board of selectors now, Chris Silverwood has overall control of picking squads with him and Root picking the team alongside the coaching staff. The captain has always had a lot more power than what a captain in football/rugby would usually have.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #6595 on: Yesterday at 11:43:21 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 10:29:40 pm
Ahh i see, thought it was a bit mad the Captain making the selection decisions.

Cricket captains are a bit different to footy captains Sarge. The nature of the game encourages them to take much more responsibility for major tactical decisions during the match than their counterparts in football.

It's also why England cricket captains get more stick from the press when things go wrong. They're like England football managers in that respect. Mike Atherton was treated almost as badly as Graham Taylor.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #6596 on: Yesterday at 11:51:41 pm
New Zealand normally come here (unfairly) as a bit of a warm up act for the main event for the summer. Quite nice for them to be able to use us as their warm up instead. Their final against India starts mid June so theyre packing these Tests in quite tightly.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #6597 on: Today at 07:45:02 am
Weird series. You guys trying out new faces for various reasons, we are trying to build towards a one off final. Boult missing for the Lords test is a shame though I dont think left hand seamers go so well at Lords?
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #6598 on: Today at 08:02:59 am
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 07:45:02 am
Weird series. You guys trying out new faces for various reasons, we are trying to build towards a one off final. Boult missing for the Lords test is a shame though I dont think left hand seamers go so well at Lords?

Yeah, Allan Mullally used to really struggle there everywhere.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #6599 on: Today at 08:14:23 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 08:02:59 am
Yeah, Allan Mullally used to really struggle there everywhere.

And yet he was by far the most effective of our left armers. Our left arm roster used to really depress me. Mark Ilott, Simon Brown, Mike Smith, Alan Mullally... I despised Mullally the most, as unlike the others, he actually got reasonable averages, by bowling miles outside off stump.
