Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
April 16, 2021, 12:53:13 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on April 16, 2021, 12:42:34 pm
Wuss.

What will he miss?

The bloody Test matches v New Zealand.

"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
April 16, 2021, 12:59:51 pm
I have a suggestion to solve England's opening batting position which will make you all groan. Bring back Adam Lyth.

His Test match career to date is, of course, blighted by a very poor Ashes series. But he was discarded too quickly after that and never given a second chance. Other, lesser players, were. Most people forget that he did rather well earlier in that Ashes summer against a strong New Zealand side, scoring a thrilling century in one of the two Tests. He is also, by some measure, the best Yorkshire opener since Boycott, constantly getting big scores in all formats, and getting them quickly. His two innings this summer have so far yielded over 200 runs. He is, quite frankly, superior to anything we've currently got at the top of the innings.

Besides I want to hear Nick say once again...."What a time to be A. Lyth."
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
April 16, 2021, 01:05:37 pm
It's a pity that Haseeb Hameed hasn't been able to play himself back into form domestically. Just so unlucky with that injury that sent him home after an impressive start to his Test career.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
April 16, 2021, 01:08:13 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on April 16, 2021, 12:59:51 pm
I have a suggestion to solve England's opening batting position which will make you all groan. Bring back Adam Lyth.

His Test match career to date is, of course, blighted by a very poor Ashes series. But he was discarded too quickly after that and never given a second chance. Other, lesser players, were. Most people forget that he did rather well earlier in that Ashes summer against a strong New Zealand side, scoring a thrilling century in one of the two Tests. He is also, by some measure, the best Yorkshire opener since Boycott, constantly getting big scores in all formats, and getting them quickly. His two innings this summer have so far yielded over 200 runs. He is, quite frankly, superior to anything we've currently got at the top of the innings.

Besides I want to hear Nick say once again...."What a time to be A. Lyth."

:D Did I really say that? Thats actually quite good!

Not averse to giving Lyth another try. Cant remember who (if anyone is in credit from the summer. Whos likely to open, Burns and Crawley?
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
April 16, 2021, 01:18:49 pm
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
April 16, 2021, 01:47:42 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on April 16, 2021, 12:53:13 pm
The bloody Test matches v New Zealand.



presuming he'd have even played in them.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
April 16, 2021, 05:32:28 pm
Get this lad in the Test squad (granted the batsman doesnt look a natural athlete :D ).

https://mobile.twitter.com/lancscricket/status/1383093203633643525
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
April 16, 2021, 06:31:35 pm
northants seem to like a fat batsman.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
April 16, 2021, 06:48:36 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on April 16, 2021, 06:31:35 pm
northants seem to like a fat batsman.

Allan Lamb! (Formerly of the Huddersfield League).
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
April 17, 2021, 01:18:09 pm
Lyth is unstoppable! Undefeated 75 in the morning session as Yorks aim to pile on quick runs. (Might be heading for 1000 runs in May - last achieved by....I want to say Hick?)
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
April 17, 2021, 01:51:48 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on April 17, 2021, 01:18:09 pm
Lyth is unstoppable! Undefeated 75 in the morning session as Yorks aim to pile on quick runs. (Might be heading for 1000 runs in May - last achieved by....I want to say Hick?)

Thy always used to wheel that stat out! I remember it being a thing. Did Hick do it the year he scored 405 (must have helped!).
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
April 17, 2021, 01:55:55 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on April 17, 2021, 01:51:48 pm
Thy always used to wheel that stat out! I remember it being a thing. Did Hick do it the year he scored 405 (must have helped!).

It was a hell of an achievement of course and so rarely done. I remember the NZ opener Glenn Turner (Worcestershire) doing it when I was a kid. But I think it's pretty much impossible now. There simply aren't enough games.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
April 17, 2021, 05:48:00 pm
Mohammad Abbas on tracks that do a bit is brutal. Almost impossible to play him. Hes sat on 8-25 against Middlesex.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
April 17, 2021, 05:51:47 pm
Lyth gets another century. Root too. And Pope a double.

Looking good for England's top Test batsmen.  ;)
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
April 17, 2021, 08:03:04 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on April 17, 2021, 01:51:48 pm
Thy always used to wheel that stat out! I remember it being a thing. Did Hick do it the year he scored 405 (must have helped!).

Bradman was a few runs short of the target on the last day of May during his first tour of England. The county captain, Lionel Tennyson, called his players out despite the conditions being pretty appalling. They bowled a few deliveries, Bradman got the requisite runs, and they went back in. Can't imagine Bradman the captain ever being so sentimental.
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
April 17, 2021, 09:37:04 pm
Quote from: Sangria on April 17, 2021, 08:03:04 pm
Bradman was a few runs short of the target on the last day of May during his first tour of England. The county captain, Lionel Tennyson, called his players out despite the conditions being pretty appalling. They bowled a few deliveries, Bradman got the requisite runs, and they went back in. Can't imagine Bradman the captain ever being so sentimental.

Not so! I was reading up on 1000 runs before end of May myself this aft. Bradman called a sporting declaration, in '38 I think it was, so that Bill Edrich of Middlesex could reach his 1000 (he needed just 10).

Any road, Lyth so far has got 55, 116, 97, 114. One more match in April. Possibly two or three in May? ......

Not gonna happen is it? 
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
April 17, 2021, 10:52:43 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on April 17, 2021, 09:37:04 pm
Not so! I was reading up on 1000 runs before end of May myself this aft. Bradman called a sporting declaration, in '38 I think it was, so that Bill Edrich of Middlesex could reach his 1000 (he needed just 10).

Any road, Lyth so far has got 55, 116, 97, 114. One more match in April. Possibly two or three in May? ......

Not gonna happen is it? 

Isn't it a bit cheating though, to include matches in April? IIRC the county season used to begin in May, so 1000 runs before the end of May meant scoring 1000 runs in a month when the ball was doing allsorts.
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
April 17, 2021, 11:02:00 pm
Quote from: Sangria on April 17, 2021, 10:52:43 pm
Isn't it a bit cheating though, to include matches in April? IIRC the county season used to begin in May, so 1000 runs before the end of May meant scoring 1000 runs in a month when the ball was doing allsorts.

No, not really. If the ball is doing all sorts in May then won't it be doing all sort (plus) in April?

And, the larger point, it's the number of potential innings that counts, not when the season begins. I suspect very strongly that there are less potential innings for a batsman to score 1000 runs today, despite the earlier start, than there used to be.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
April 17, 2021, 11:07:02 pm
Here you go. Bradman has done it twice (how long were the old tours?!).

Hick was the last to do it, in 11 innings. Bradman did it in 7 once!

Nick Compton was very unlucky in 2012. Needed 59 runs on 31st May to hit the milestone, rain come with him on 9, and he made a hundred the next day.

Only Hick and Glenn Turner have done it since the war: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/1,000_first-class_runs_before_the_end_of_May
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
April 17, 2021, 11:11:59 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on April 17, 2021, 11:02:00 pm
No, not really. If the ball is doing all sorts in May then won't it be doing all sort (plus) in April?

And, the larger point, it's the number of potential innings that counts, not when the season begins. I suspect very strongly that there are less potential innings for a batsman to score 1000 runs today, despite the earlier start, than there used to be.

It means you've got more time in which to make those runs. When the county season started in May, it meant that not even all of May was available to play in. With this season starting in April, it means a week or two of April, plus all of May, is available to attempt that feat.

A similarly themed feat is a hundred before lunch on the first day of a Test. Back in the old days more balls were bowled, making it easier for the batsman to get those runs. Although IIRC David Warner has managed it in recent times.
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
April 17, 2021, 11:15:48 pm
Quote from: Sangria on April 17, 2021, 11:11:59 pm
It means you've got more time in which to make those runs. When the county season started in May, it meant that not even all of May was available to play in. With this season starting in April, it means a week or two of April, plus all of May, is available to attempt that feat.

A similarly themed feat is a hundred before lunch on the first day of a Test. Back in the old days more balls were bowled, making it easier for the batsman to get those runs. Although IIRC David Warner has managed it in recent times.

As Yorky says, theres probably fewer First Class fixtures now compared to back then, regardless of the extra days.

Just looked at the scorecard from Hicks 405. To say he dominated the later partnerships is underselling it a bit!

https://www.espncricinfo.com/series/britannic-assurance-county-championship-1988-508326/somerset-vs-worcestershire-138297/full-scorecard
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
April 17, 2021, 11:33:49 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on April 17, 2021, 11:15:48 pm
As Yorky says, theres probably fewer First Class fixtures now compared to back then, regardless of the extra days.

Just looked at the scorecard from Hicks 405. To say he dominated the later partnerships is underselling it a bit!

https://www.espncricinfo.com/series/britannic-assurance-county-championship-1988-508326/somerset-vs-worcestershire-138297/full-scorecard

The score rate for Tim Curtis is recorded as 0.00. Obviously this is due to a lack of data, but cynics might say that the stat is accurate and typical of Curtis.

Looking at the scorecard, my eye is drawn to Colin Dredge. In that Ashes magazine that asked the question of who was better, Warne or Salisbury, Simon Hughes also did a glossary of cricket terms. One of these terms was Reverend, used to describe individuals who only appeared on Sundays, eg. Colin Dredge.

The title of the aforementioned article was "Why spinners won't be winners". In addition to "I Don't Know" Salisbury, the article also mentioned Shaun Udal and James Boiling as English spinners to look at. Nostalgia, and I haven't even set eyes on that magazine since I threw it out a decade or so ago.

Here it is. "The manager must be boss says Illy".

https://picclick.co.uk/The-Ashes-93-The-Official-BBC-Sports-Magazine-274523936857.html
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
April 20, 2021, 07:35:35 pm
ed smith has been binned.


that'll be the end of denly's england career
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
April 20, 2021, 09:14:48 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on April 20, 2021, 07:35:35 pm
ed smith has been binned.


that'll be the end of denly's england career

"It were always raining on Denley Moor".
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Yesterday at 03:21:38 pm
Fractured finger for Sibley, could be an opportunity for someone.

*Yorky to the cricket thread, calling Yorky to the cricket thread*
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Yesterday at 03:39:14 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 03:21:38 pm
Fractured finger for Sibley, could be an opportunity for someone.

*Yorky to the cricket thread, calling Yorky to the cricket thread*

I think hes retired.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Yesterday at 04:56:22 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 03:39:14 pm
I think hes retired.

Not so. Got 9 matches lined up this season. But happy to make that ten if I finally get the call from HQ.

Lyth out for 42 today. A third of Yorkshire's total unfortunately.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 03:13:52 pm
Highest ever 8th wicket partnership for Lancs scored today, 187. By two bowlers as well.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 06:06:11 pm
Another hundred runs for Lyth in the match v Sussex. He's gonna do it, I tell you.....
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 06:11:48 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 06:06:11 pm
Another hundred runs for Lyth in the match v Sussex. He's gonna do it, I tell you.....

How old is he now? Crawley has 50 for Kent for Lance out of 81/4.

Lancs went from 190/6 to 525 all out! Numbers 8 and 9 both scored hundreds.
