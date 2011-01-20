I have a suggestion to solve England's opening batting position which will make you all groan. Bring back Adam Lyth.



His Test match career to date is, of course, blighted by a very poor Ashes series. But he was discarded too quickly after that and never given a second chance. Other, lesser players, were. Most people forget that he did rather well earlier in that Ashes summer against a strong New Zealand side, scoring a thrilling century in one of the two Tests. He is also, by some measure, the best Yorkshire opener since Boycott, constantly getting big scores in all formats, and getting them quickly. His two innings this summer have so far yielded over 200 runs. He is, quite frankly, superior to anything we've currently got at the top of the innings.



Besides I want to hear Nick say once again...."What a time to be A. Lyth."