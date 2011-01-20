Watching the windies v Sri Lanka. Cornwall must be the biggest cricketer Ive ever seen
Looks like the fella can bat a bit.Brathwaite, meanwhile, is on 99 overnight. Sweet dreams. I like Brathwaite. Old school Test opener.
I think its quite a common surname on the Windies ( are they both from Barbados I think?).
Does he just bat?
https://twitter.com/WisdenCricket/status/1376859718820433921?s=20Erm...
I can't remember the name, but there used to be around half a dozen cousins with the same surname playing for various islands in the Windies, all mediocre all-rounder types who never got above inter-island cricket.
A bit like the Greenidge brothers who used to open for Windies. Gordon, we all know. But there was Geoffrey Greenidge too who played a couple of Tests. He didn't look much like Gordon. In fact...he was white. A bit of a 70s beach-bum type look if I remember. I guess that was a common name in the islands too.
A bit like when an English lady asked Viv Richards if he was related to Barry.
Just discovered, in fact, that Geoff Greenidge was the last white man to play Test cricket for the Windies until Joshua da Silva (who is playing as I type).
They had a white wicket keeper/batsman when they win that series against us in about 2009, completely forgotten his name though.
Nash. Apparently 'mixed race' (aren't we all, really, when it comes down to it?)
Ambrose and Walsh are good commentators
Michael Atherton's son scored a century against Yorkshire today playing for his uni
I saw that. It was Bradford and Leeds Uni so I suppose, in a sense, he was flying under Yorkshire colours.
Did they not used to be separate?
They are. But cricket-wise they must combine like Ox-Cam used to do?
Fair dos. Do you remember the old B&H Cup used to have group stages and a few of the universities had teams in there, and then there was a Combines Universities odds and sods team.
