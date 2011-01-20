I think its quite a common surname on the Windies ( are they both from Barbados I think?).



A bit like the Greenidge brothers who used to open for Windies. Gordon, we all know. But there was Geoffrey Greenidge too who played a couple of Tests. He didn't look much like Gordon. In fact...he was white. A bit of a 70s beach-bum type look if I remember. I guess that was a common name in the islands too.