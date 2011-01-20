« previous next »
Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
March 29, 2021, 09:57:45 pm
Watching the windies v Sri Lanka. 
Cornwall must be the biggest cricketer Ive ever seen
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
March 29, 2021, 10:08:00 pm
Quote from: spen71 on March 29, 2021, 09:57:45 pm
Watching the windies v Sri Lanka. 
Cornwall must be the biggest cricketer Ive ever seen
The guy is a behemoth
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
March 29, 2021, 10:49:37 pm
Looks like the fella can bat a bit.

Brathwaite, meanwhile, is on 99 overnight. Sweet dreams.

I like Brathwaite. Old school Test opener.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Yesterday at 10:21:27 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on March 29, 2021, 10:49:37 pm
Looks like the fella can bat a bit.

Brathwaite, meanwhile, is on 99 overnight. Sweet dreams.

I like Brathwaite. Old school Test opener.
IS this Brathwaite related to Carlos Brathwaite, who won the T20 for the WIndies last time out?
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Yesterday at 10:24:18 am
No
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Yesterday at 10:25:29 am
Nope, no relation to each other
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Yesterday at 10:55:30 am
I think its quite a common surname on the Windies ( are they both from Barbados I think?).
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Yesterday at 01:10:46 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 10:55:30 am
I think its quite a common surname on the Windies ( are they both from Barbados I think?).

I can't remember the name, but there used to be around half a dozen cousins with the same surname playing for various islands in the Windies, all mediocre all-rounder types who never got above inter-island cricket.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Yesterday at 01:12:34 pm
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Yesterday at 01:16:57 pm
they look thrilled.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Yesterday at 01:22:37 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on March 29, 2021, 10:49:37 pm
Looks like the fella can bat a bit.

Brathwaite, meanwhile, is on 99 overnight. Sweet dreams.

I like Brathwaite. Old school Test opener.

Does he just bat?
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Yesterday at 03:28:52 pm
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 01:22:37 pm
Does he just bat?
No Cornwall bowls as well, with very little to no run up... ;)
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Yesterday at 05:22:49 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 10:55:30 am
I think its quite a common surname on the Windies ( are they both from Barbados I think?).

A bit like the Greenidge brothers who used to open for Windies. Gordon, we all know. But there was Geoffrey Greenidge too who played a couple of Tests. He didn't look much like Gordon. In fact...he was white. A bit of a 70s beach-bum type look if I remember. I guess that was a common name in the islands too.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Yesterday at 05:24:34 pm
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Yesterday at 06:20:30 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 01:10:46 pm
I can't remember the name, but there used to be around half a dozen cousins with the same surname playing for various islands in the Windies, all mediocre all-rounder types who never got above inter-island cricket.

Found the name, if not the precise number. The Shillingfords.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Yesterday at 06:21:24 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 05:22:49 pm
A bit like the Greenidge brothers who used to open for Windies. Gordon, we all know. But there was Geoffrey Greenidge too who played a couple of Tests. He didn't look much like Gordon. In fact...he was white. A bit of a 70s beach-bum type look if I remember. I guess that was a common name in the islands too.

A bit like when an English lady asked Viv Richards if he was related to Barry.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Yesterday at 09:09:49 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 06:21:24 pm
A bit like when an English lady asked Viv Richards if he was related to Barry.

Ha ha. I love that. She as colour blind to the point of splendour.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Yesterday at 09:16:35 pm
Just discovered, in fact, that Geoff Greenidge was the last white man to play Test cricket for the Windies until Joshua da Silva (who is playing as I type).
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Yesterday at 10:57:40 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:16:35 pm
Just discovered, in fact, that Geoff Greenidge was the last white man to play Test cricket for the Windies until Joshua da Silva (who is playing as I type).

They had a white wicket keeper/batsman when they win that series against us in about 2009, completely forgotten his name though.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Yesterday at 11:13:34 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 10:57:40 pm
They had a white wicket keeper/batsman when they win that series against us in about 2009, completely forgotten his name though.

Nash. Apparently 'mixed race' (aren't we all, really, when it comes down to it?)
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Yesterday at 11:58:14 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:13:34 pm
Nash. Apparently 'mixed race' (aren't we all, really, when it comes down to it?)

Thats the fella. Hazy memory, quite a strange tour that one.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 07:00:54 pm
Ambrose and Walsh are good commentators
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 08:23:44 pm
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 07:00:54 pm
Ambrose and Walsh are good commentators

Had a flashback then. What a duo!
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 08:53:57 pm
Michael Atherton's son scored a century against Yorkshire today playing for his uni
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 09:10:54 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 08:53:57 pm
Michael Atherton's son scored a century against Yorkshire today playing for his uni

I saw that. It was Bradford and Leeds Uni so I suppose, in a sense, he was flying under Yorkshire colours.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 09:16:16 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:10:54 pm
I saw that. It was Bradford and Leeds Uni so I suppose, in a sense, he was flying under Yorkshire colours.

Did they not used to be separate?
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 09:23:59 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:16:16 pm
Did they not used to be separate?

They are. But cricket-wise they must combine like Ox-Cam used to do?
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 09:29:18 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:23:59 pm
They are. But cricket-wise they must combine like Ox-Cam used to do?

Fair dos. Do you remember the old B&H Cup used to have group stages and a few of the universities had teams in there, and then there was a Combines Universities odds and sods team.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 09:30:06 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:29:18 pm
Fair dos. Do you remember the old B&H Cup used to have group stages and a few of the universities had teams in there, and then there was a Combines Universities odds and sods team.

Yeah. Except it would be odds and sods and....Imran Khan!
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Today at 11:16:25 pm
Interesting how he's using a different surname.
