Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan

Legs

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #6440 on: Today at 05:48:24 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 05:44:14 pm
But he *hasn't* been clearing the ropes - outside of that 1 over where he scored 18 (and should have been caught on the last ball) he has scored 1 4 in 5 overs.  To pretend otherwise is silly.

That attitude has 100% cost us this game - CurranS has turned down *at least* 4-6 singles in overs where he then didn't go on to score a boundary and then he just ran Wood out to make it even harder.  If we needed 8-10 off this over, then CurranS didn't need to go for a 2 that ball and could have retained the strike, instead of thinking a 2 was gettable on a shot that was only ever getting 1.

No it hasnt cost us the game at all the top order left too much to do.

Curran has been outstanding today he is the last person to blame.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #6441 on: Today at 05:48:37 pm
Definitely Currans fault we lost that. Your number 8 hast be seeing it home from when he came in.
Nick110581

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #6442 on: Today at 05:48:38 pm
Curran cost that when he turned down the singles.
rawcusk8

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #6443 on: Today at 05:49:45 pm
All in all been a bit of a shite tour for England.
Kekule

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #6444 on: Today at 05:49:57 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 05:48:37 pm
Definitely Currans fault we lost that. Your number 8 hast be seeing it home from when he came in.

I mean he only got 80 odd more than his previous highest score. Get rid.
Legs

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #6445 on: Today at 05:50:48 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:48:38 pm
Curran cost that when he turned down the singles.

He didnt as the game wouldnt have played out the same as I have already said if that was Stokes/Buttler/Kohli/Pant with Wood I guarantee they would all do the same.

Wood can hold a bat but his role was to stay in with Curran he did that and took the game deep.
The North Bank

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #6446 on: Today at 05:52:48 pm
Not Currans fault he was incredible.
The top order arrogantly chucked it away.

Great match though, absolutely drained. Worked hard for my money.
Bangin Them In

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #6447 on: Today at 05:52:49 pm
Without Curran the game wouldve been gone an hour ago
Joseph-Immanuel Queen

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #6448 on: Today at 05:53:12 pm
We'll all remember where we were for the great RAWK "has Sam Curran lost us this match by scoring 95 not out from 83 balls" debate.
Nick110581

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #6449 on: Today at 05:53:15 pm
Quote from: Legs on Today at 05:50:48 pm
He didnt as the game wouldnt have played out the same as I have already said if that was Stokes/Buttler/Kohli/Pant with Wood I guarantee they would all do the same.

Wood can hold a bat but his role was to stay in with Curran he did that and took the game deep.

But we needed 46 still and he was refusing singles
Scottymuser

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #6450 on: Today at 05:53:57 pm
Quote from: Legs on Today at 05:48:24 pm
No it hasnt cost us the game at all the top order left too much to do.

Curran has been outstanding today he is the last person to blame.

I wasn't blaming him, and if you thought I was, then I apologise.  I was more blaming the general attitude, as I presume it is a team instruction in these situations, that turning down easy singles to both protect a lower order bat, AND hope that the person who was scoring ok could suddenly start hitting boundaries to make up for the lack of singles.  As this is not the first time we have seen England's middle order try and protect the lower order by not taking singles.
The North Bank

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #6451 on: Today at 05:55:21 pm
Without Curran I wouldn't have been rich
voodoo ray

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #6452 on: Today at 05:55:48 pm
Quote from: Joseph-Immanuel Queen on Today at 05:53:12 pm
We'll all remember where we were for the great RAWK "has Sam Curran lost us this match by scoring 95 not out from 83 balls" debate.

watching the F1 on another channel.
Guz-kop

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #6453 on: Today at 05:56:35 pm
It's a huge amount of pressure to put in yourself turning those singles down with a fair way to go. Brilliant innings and he almost did it

Can give or take limited over cricket but it can still be good when top teams are at it like these two. Good competitive cricket and lot of ebb and flow. Tough tour overall for England.
Scottymuser

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #6454 on: Today at 05:56:38 pm
Quote from: Bangin Them In on Today at 05:52:49 pm
Without Curran the game wouldve been gone an hour ago

To be fair, if Indian fielders could catch it would have been over 2 hours ago - I think that was the worst collective performance I have ever seen in the field. 
Tommy Torres

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #6455 on: Today at 05:56:55 pm
Great innings by Curran, it was down to him we got so close. One of the reasons England are so strong at white ball cricket is because our number 8 can do that.
Theoldkopite

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #6456 on: Today at 05:57:08 pm
Got to love RAWK. Members of a Liverpool football site arguing passionately about cricket ;D
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #6457 on: Today at 05:57:11 pm
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 05:49:57 pm
I mean he only got 80 odd more than his previous highest score. Get rid.

Let the record state I wasnt being serious.
Max_powers

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #6458 on: Today at 05:57:44 pm
Curran was the reason why the game was close, without him England would have been 240 all-out.
Yorkykopite

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #6459 on: Today at 05:57:50 pm
Brilliant effort. Hard lines England.
Legs

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #6460 on: Today at 05:58:27 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 05:53:57 pm
I wasn't blaming him, and if you thought I was, then I apologise.  I was more blaming the general attitude, as I presume it is a team instruction in these situations, that turning down easy singles to both protect a lower order bat, AND hope that the person who was scoring ok could suddenly start hitting boundaries to make up for the lack of singles.  As this is not the first time we have seen England's middle order try and protect the lower order by not taking singles.

No not saying you are blaming him but some seem to be telling an international cricketer what he should do.

England obviously felt the best chance of winning is by the in batsmen taking most of the strike although there wasnt the time involved it was kind of the same with Stokes partnership with Leach in The Ashes.

I believe it was 100% the correct thing to do but once you get down to 20 runs to win the pressure does increase what I like about Curran is for a young lad he has balls.
Guz-kop

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #6461 on: Today at 06:00:23 pm
Quote from: Tommy Torres on Today at 05:56:55 pm
Great innings by Curran, it was down to him we got so close. One of the reasons England are so strong at white ball cricket is because our number 8 can do that.

Yup. Says a lot when you score 320ish and wonder if you're 20 runs short two games running.
Kekule

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #6462 on: Today at 06:00:44 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 05:57:11 pm
Let the record state I wasnt being serious.

I know. I was joining in.
Scottymuser

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #6463 on: Today at 06:11:39 pm
Quote from: Legs on Today at 05:58:27 pm
No not saying you are blaming him but some seem to be telling an international cricketer what he should do.

England obviously felt the best chance of winning is by the in batsmen taking most of the strike although there wasnt the time involved it was kind of the same with Stokes partnership with Leach in The Ashes.

I believe it was 100% the correct thing to do but once you get down to 20 runs to win the pressure does increase what I like about Curran is for a young lad he has balls.

Fair enough - I think Wood is no mug with the bat (after the 41st over, he scored 12 runs off 14, so taking an attitude of "turn down easy singles the first 3 balls, but then on the 4th ball, just take 1 to keep the scorecard ticking over" (as we did in 2-3 overs) seems counter-intuitive, and heaped the pressure on CurranS (and Wood) to score big to mitigate all the dot balls. 

In the final 10 overs, as good as CurranS did (and he did very well), he only really scored runs in the 47th over (he scored 18 off 6 balls in that over, and 29 runs off 35 balls in the rest of the 9 overs, so *slower* than Wood scored even) with 3 4s and a 6 and that given Wood was basically able to take singles easily enough when not facing Bhuvi, that this team attitude was a little counter productive once we got into this situation, and taking the quick single ball in the next ball or 2 to still give CurranS 3 balls to try and his a 4 or a 2 would have helped release some of the pressure.
Robinred

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #6464 on: Today at 06:13:11 pm
Cracking watch; extremely well batted Scurran - you deserved to be on the winning team.

As I said earlier, my wish now is to get crowds back this summer, and give some verbals to Kohli. I wouldnt mind England losing in all the formats - given how close many matches were - if he wasnt such an almighty arsehole.
Yorkykopite

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #6465 on: Today at 06:35:07 pm
Very tough on Curran there Nick. I thought he did pretty well, given the circumstances.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #6466 on: Today at 06:59:22 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 06:35:07 pm
Very tough on Curran there Nick. I thought he did pretty well, given the circumstances.

I was being sarcastic!

Yorkykopite

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #6467 on: Today at 07:04:44 pm
You say that now.
