No not saying you are blaming him but some seem to be telling an international cricketer what he should do.



England obviously felt the best chance of winning is by the in batsmen taking most of the strike although there wasnt the time involved it was kind of the same with Stokes partnership with Leach in The Ashes.



I believe it was 100% the correct thing to do but once you get down to 20 runs to win the pressure does increase what I like about Curran is for a young lad he has balls.



Fair enough - I think Wood is no mug with the bat (after the 41st over, he scored 12 runs off 14, so taking an attitude of "turn down easy singles the first 3 balls, but then on the 4th ball, just take 1 to keep the scorecard ticking over" (as we did in 2-3 overs) seems counter-intuitive, and heaped the pressure on CurranS (and Wood) to score big to mitigate all the dot balls.In the final 10 overs, as good as CurranS did (and he did very well), he only really scored runs in the 47th over (he scored 18 off 6 balls in that over, and 29 runs off 35 balls in the rest of the 9 overs, so *slower* than Wood scored even) with 3 4s and a 6 and that given Wood was basically able to take singles easily enough when not facing Bhuvi, that this team attitude was a little counter productive once we got into this situation, and taking the quick single ball in the next ball or 2 to still give CurranS 3 balls to try and his a 4 or a 2 would have helped release some of the pressure.