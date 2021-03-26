« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 150 151 152 153 154 [155]   Go Down

Author Topic: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan  (Read 112054 times)

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,421
  • Red since '64
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6160 on: March 26, 2021, 08:03:26 pm »
I had to go out for most of the day, so just watched the highlights 🥰

Dont know what pleased me most, Bairstows knock, Stokess knock, or Kohlis grid.

Looking forward to Sunday now.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,163
  • JFT96.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6161 on: March 26, 2021, 08:17:29 pm »
Incredible chase from England that. You know that is what they can do and should've done with more ease the other day. India left some runs out there by way of their strategy perhaps but to chase down that score with such ease was wonderful.

I'd love to see a 400 posted and a close finish to the series. 150 all out whoever bats first on Sunday, then? :D
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,427
  • Believer
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6162 on: Today at 09:13:45 am »
Looking forward to this. Yet another innings batting second
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,913
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6163 on: Today at 10:00:30 am »
Quote from: Fiasco on March 26, 2021, 08:17:29 pm
Incredible chase from England that. You know that is what they can do and should've done with more ease the other day. India left some runs out there by way of their strategy perhaps but to chase down that score with such ease was wonderful.

I'd love to see a 400 posted and a close finish to the series. 150 all out whoever bats first on Sunday, then? :D

Looks like they may post 400
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,026
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6164 on: Today at 10:05:28 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:00:30 am
Looks like they may post 400

Yeah, good start from India here, feels a bit ominous. Games should just start with England being told their target and then we can all start watching.

Shame Parkinson hasnt been given a game all winter although I honk this would have been a big game (and a tough one!) to make your debut in.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,693
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6165 on: Today at 10:10:20 am »
What a delivery from my guy, Adil.
Logged

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,745
  • JFT96
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6166 on: Today at 10:14:04 am »
Absolute ripper
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,693
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6167 on: Today at 10:20:46 am »
Hes just a wicket taker. Give me somebody who goes at 8 an over but can get a few out any day of the week.
Logged

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,421
  • Red since '64
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6168 on: Today at 10:26:04 am »
Kohlis gone!Mo with a wicket...
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,427
  • Believer
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6169 on: Today at 10:26:07 am »
Great bowling this
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,693
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6170 on: Today at 10:26:30 am »
Get Pant and Rahul here and were in business.
Logged

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,745
  • JFT96
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6171 on: Today at 10:28:08 am »
Why doesn't he walk when he's been clean bowled? Arrogant prick.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,693
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6172 on: Today at 10:29:41 am »
He didnt read that off the pitch at all. He tried to cut one that clipped leg stump.
Logged

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,185
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6173 on: Today at 10:30:29 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:28:08 am
Why doesn't he walk when he's been clean bowled? Arrogant prick.

When you are the best or one of the best you can be as arrogant as you like.
Logged

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,745
  • JFT96
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6174 on: Today at 10:32:11 am »
Not when your bails have been smashed off their stumps you can't.
Logged

Online Vinay

  • West Coast privileges revoked due to jinxing activity. Considerably more greedier than yaow!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,451
  • Ceux qui écrivent clairement ont des lecteurs.....
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6175 on: Today at 10:42:30 am »
To the ODI experts here; doesn't the current run rate, and the run rate in the first 5 to 10 overs already suugest that India won't get more than 330 runs?
It always baffles me when the batting team doesn't start like Jos Buttler does for England.
Logged

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,421
  • Red since '64
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6176 on: Today at 10:45:11 am »
Get Broady back on comms. Pant is looking ominous.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,913
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6177 on: Today at 10:46:11 am »
Pant is so dangerous.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,693
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6178 on: Today at 10:48:07 am »
Quote from: Vinay on Today at 10:42:30 am
To the ODI experts here; doesn't the current run rate, and the run rate in the first 5 to 10 overs already suugest that India won't get more than 330 runs?
It always baffles me when the batting team doesn't start like Jos Buttler does for England.

Most teams back themselves to smash 100 off the last 10. Problem is of course if you try to build the innings but then lose a few for not too many youre left struggling to get the run rate up.
Logged

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,745
  • JFT96
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6179 on: Today at 10:48:08 am »
Quote from: Vinay on Today at 10:42:30 am
To the ODI experts here; doesn't the current run rate, and the run rate in the first 5 to 10 overs already suugest that India won't get more than 330 runs?
It always baffles me when the batting team doesn't start like Jos Buttler does for England.

No. They're more than capable of going at 10 an over for the last 15 overs. The current run rate right now is enough for 350+, especially if Pant stays in
Logged

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,185
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6180 on: Today at 10:50:47 am »
Quote from: Vinay on Today at 10:42:30 am
To the ODI experts here; doesn't the current run rate, and the run rate in the first 5 to 10 overs already suugest that India won't get more than 330 runs?
It always baffles me when the batting team doesn't start like Jos Buttler does for England.

India are the second best ODI team in the world. Would have overtaken us (England) if won all the games, so it's clear they are doing something right.

England push hard in the first 20 overs
India pus hard in the last 20 overs

Both have a risk but not many teams will be able to cope with either team.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:52:55 am by Fordy »
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,693
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6181 on: Today at 10:51:04 am »
That is filth from Livingstone. Worked though ;D
Logged

Online Vinay

  • West Coast privileges revoked due to jinxing activity. Considerably more greedier than yaow!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,451
  • Ceux qui écrivent clairement ont des lecteurs.....
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6182 on: Today at 11:01:22 am »
Cool... OK. So if an ODI team had 6 Buttlers, the two Pandyas and one Pant, they could routinely score 400 runs and never lose?
Logged

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,745
  • JFT96
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6183 on: Today at 11:11:41 am »
Quote from: Vinay on Today at 11:01:22 am
Cool... OK. So if an ODI team had 6 Buttlers, the two Pandyas and one Pant, they could routinely score 400 runs and never lose?

They'd win the majority of the time but not all the time. Teams generally have big hitters right the way through the team. England have Roy, Bairstow, Malan, Buttler, Stokes for example. India have Pant, Kohli, Pandaya (both of them!), Robin, Dhawan. There's still room for a Joe Root type player in my opinion though but 400 is very hard to get to consistently.
Logged

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,745
  • JFT96
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6184 on: Today at 11:13:06 am »
The general rule of thumb is to double your score after 30 overs. India looking at 350-400 here, wickets pending.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,818
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6185 on: Today at 11:16:25 am »
Guess who bet £500 on over 602 runs in the match...

Looked too good to be true, looking great, in before England getting bowled out for 150!
Logged

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,745
  • JFT96
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6186 on: Today at 11:19:05 am »
India haven't passed 300 yet ;)
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,913
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6187 on: Today at 11:19:15 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:16:25 am
Guess who bet £500 on over 602 runs in the match...

Looked too good to be true, looking great, in before England getting bowled out for 150!

At what odds ?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,818
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6188 on: Today at 11:19:44 am »
Logged

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,185
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6189 on: Today at 11:19:57 am »
Quote from: Vinay on Today at 11:01:22 am
Cool... OK. So if an ODI team had 6 Buttlers, the two Pandyas and one Pant, they could routinely score 400 runs and never lose?

No because you need a Joe Root, Steve Smith etc to be sensible but still be able to get a 50-150 but by playing smart.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,913
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6190 on: Today at 11:20:47 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:19:44 am
5/6

Very much in the balance still
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,875
  • feck off
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6191 on: Today at 11:21:05 am »
would have liked to have seen england bat first just for a change. quite bored of this series now.
Logged

Online Vinay

  • West Coast privileges revoked due to jinxing activity. Considerably more greedier than yaow!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,451
  • Ceux qui écrivent clairement ont des lecteurs.....
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6192 on: Today at 11:22:42 am »
Brilliant, thanks lads. I am loving the explanations. I regret never having played cricket before, but as the football career is surely and slowly growing to a close, I am thinking of playing a bit, starting with a tennis ball with children ( ;) ).
To be a great batsman, you have to be built very well. However, how is a slight fellah like Azam (Pakistan) do it?
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,818
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6193 on: Today at 11:22:57 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:20:47 am
Very much in the balance still

Not really , its massively odds on now , if India get around 340(I think theyll get more).
Then England will only need 263 for me to win, even if we collapse, surely thats happening.
Logged

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,745
  • JFT96
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #6194 on: Today at 11:24:39 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:22:57 am
Not really , its massively odds on now , if India get around 340(I think theyll get more).
Then England will only need 263 for me to win, even if we collapse, surely thats happening.

England were bowled out for 251 in the first ODI after being 150/1
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 150 151 152 153 154 [155]   Go Up
« previous next »
 