Author Topic: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan

Bangin Them In

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,975
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #6040 on: March 24, 2021, 01:14:34 pm
Quote from: Sangria on March 24, 2021, 01:11:08 pm
How do you think New Zealand will lose? By 1 run after their last batsman is timed out due to tripping over loose shoelaces?
If NZ do win, India will appeal to the BCCI and be awarded it anyway by seeding
Logged
A win for the Liverpool country

Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,725
  • JFT96
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #6041 on: Yesterday at 04:33:40 pm
Morgan and Billings out of the final two games, Buttler to captain, Malan brought into the squad.

Liam Livingstone to make his ODI debut tomorrow
Logged

Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,629
  • The first five yards........
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #6042 on: Yesterday at 05:33:34 pm
That's not the end of the world is it?
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,849
  • feck off
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #6043 on: Yesterday at 05:41:36 pm
I have some sympathy for billings.
Logged

BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,979
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #6044 on: Yesterday at 06:15:19 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 05:33:34 pm
That's not the end of the world is it?

Dunno, have you seen Livingstone bat? Shame for Billings, hes had no luck with injuries.
Logged

Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,629
  • The first five yards........
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #6045 on: Yesterday at 06:58:07 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 06:15:19 pm
Dunno, have you seen Livingstone bat? Shame for Billings, hes had no luck with injuries.

I never have. But Morgan has contributed almost nothing on this tour. And Malan was showing signs of coming good.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,414
  • Believer
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #6046 on: Today at 08:13:50 am
Morning all. Another day to have the cricket on in the background. Let's hope the epiphet "England batting collapse" doesn`t apply today. Topley has started well
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,979
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #6047 on: Today at 08:58:12 am
Fairly weakened looking side, dont fancy our chances although both openers out early is always good.

Not sure Stokes should be at 3 in that line up, surely Malan is probably better suited there?
Logged

Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,414
  • Believer
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #6048 on: Today at 09:10:33 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 08:58:12 am
Fairly weakened looking side, dont fancy our chances although both openers out early is always good.

Not sure Stokes should be at 3 in that line up, surely Malan is probably better suited there?

I agree. Malan is better suited there. Not sure what the thinking is.

Anyway, decent enough start.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,879
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #6049 on: Today at 09:39:49 am
Butler drops Kohli on 35, wonder how costly that will be.
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,629
  • The first five yards........
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #6050 on: Today at 10:31:56 am
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 09:39:49 am
Butler drops Kohli on 35, wonder how costly that will be.

Did he move his feet?

Did he move his feet?
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Jono69

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 653
  • You make pigs smoke!
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #6051 on: Today at 10:36:29 am
186 for 3 after 37.3 Overs

Rahul 78 not out
Pant 11 not out
Logged
If you see a lovely field with a family having a picnic, and a nice pond in it, you fill in the pond with concrete, you plow the family into the soil, you blow up the tree, and use the leaves to make a dress for your wife who is also your brother.

Scottymuser

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,310
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #6052 on: Today at 10:42:25 am
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 09:39:49 am
Butler drops Kohli on 35, wonder how costly that will be.

luckily only 31 - Buttler is such a terrible keeper, maybe if he is elevated to captain he will give the gloves up.  Moeen did his usual thing (go for about 50ish with less than zero threat at ever getting a wicket) - I don't buy this "putting pressure" on the batsmen by doing that during the middle overs - between overs 15 and 35, say (i.e. when Ali always bowls) the average run rate is about 5.5 - so from his overs against the average bowler you are only saving 5 runs, 10 runs on a good day like today, but giving up the ability to get any wickets.  Most teams have players who for the last 10-15 overs can strike at 10 an over, as long as you allow them to play themselves in - do people think that Ali's role as the non threatening, never taking wickets but never going for much over 5 an over in those normally slower overs is in danger and someone who could be dropped?  For reference, since the start of 2020, he has bowled 58 overs, not taken a wicket and gone for 291 runs (so an economy of 5.01).  In 2019 he bowled 92 overs, for 588 runs and 6 wickets (so an economy of 6.39).

Rashid on the other hand, who is meant to be "expensive") has from 88.2 overs in 2020/21 taken 13 wickets for 493 (so economy of 5.58, or only about 5/6 runs more a match if they both bowl a full 10 overs), and in 2019, from 126.5 overs took 24 wickets for 927 at 6.1 - so actually *cheaper* than Ali.
Logged

BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,979
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #6053 on: Today at 10:48:18 am
Buttler was keeping Kohli in rather than getting in the big hitters too early. Clever captaincy.
Logged

Jono69

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 653
  • You make pigs smoke!
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #6054 on: Today at 10:50:43 am
210 for 3 after 40 overs
Logged
If you see a lovely field with a family having a picnic, and a nice pond in it, you fill in the pond with concrete, you plow the family into the soil, you blow up the tree, and use the leaves to make a dress for your wife who is also your brother.

Scottymuser

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,310
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #6055 on: Today at 10:52:48 am
Quote from: Jono69 on Today at 10:50:43 am
210 for 3 after 40 overs

should be 214 - that is such a weird rule if a ball that got middled to the boundary for a 4, because the umpire was blind as a bat and thought he missed it entirely and gave it out LBW, it becomes a dead ball after the batting side review it.  How does that make any sense whatsover?
Logged

Jono69

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 653
  • You make pigs smoke!
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #6056 on: Today at 10:52:52 am
Stokes gone for 2 sixes in 2 balls  :-[
Logged
If you see a lovely field with a family having a picnic, and a nice pond in it, you fill in the pond with concrete, you plow the family into the soil, you blow up the tree, and use the leaves to make a dress for your wife who is also your brother.

Scottymuser

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,310
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #6057 on: Today at 10:53:59 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:48:18 am
Buttler was keeping Kohli in rather than getting in the big hitters too early. Clever captaincy.

Erm, no?  Those big hitters are known for getting our cheaply in the middle overs - India's entire game plan is to keep the wickets taken down to 2 or 3 until over 35-38 and then start accelerating, and then have their big hitters come in with zero pressure, the power play restrictions in place, and can hit the ball over the field to score big and quickly.
Logged

voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,849
  • feck off
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #6058 on: Today at 10:55:43 am
shot that, bouncing off the top of the sponsor boards and into the stand.
Logged
