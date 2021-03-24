Butler drops Kohli on 35, wonder how costly that will be.



luckily only 31 - Buttler is such a terrible keeper, maybe if he is elevated to captain he will give the gloves up. Moeen did his usual thing (go for about 50ish with less than zero threat at ever getting a wicket) - I don't buy this "putting pressure" on the batsmen by doing that during the middle overs - between overs 15 and 35, say (i.e. when Ali always bowls) the average run rate is about 5.5 - so from his overs against the average bowler you are only saving 5 runs, 10 runs on a good day like today, but giving up the ability to get any wickets. Most teams have players who for the last 10-15 overs can strike at 10 an over, as long as you allow them to play themselves in - do people think that Ali's role as the non threatening, never taking wickets but never going for much over 5 an over in those normally slower overs is in danger and someone who could be dropped? For reference, since the start of 2020, he has bowled 58 overs, not taken a wicket and gone for 291 runs (so an economy of 5.01). In 2019 he bowled 92 overs, for 588 runs and 6 wickets (so an economy of 6.39).Rashid on the other hand, who is meant to be "expensive") has from 88.2 overs in 2020/21 taken 13 wickets for 493 (so economy of 5.58, or only about 5/6 runs more a match if they both bowl a full 10 overs), and in 2019, from 126.5 overs took 24 wickets for 927 at 6.1 - so actually *cheaper* than Ali.