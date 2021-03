Umpires in fear of the BCCI/Kohli, such a shame, really taints it for me



There could be a subtle commercial pressure at work. It's well known that when the star batsman leaves the crease in India - Gavaskar, Tendulkar, Kohli - a third of the crowd leave the stadium too. They certainly don't turn up the following day. Presumably millions more switch off their TVs. The pressure on the umpire to - especially when he already supports India - to rule in favour of the star batsmen might therefore be considerable. The problem is that "VAR" now allows us to see in detail the bias at work. It doesn't look good.