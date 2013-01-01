« previous next »
Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #5560 on: Today at 12:11:04 am
We have more fast bowling depth than ever before with Bumrah, Siraj, Shami, Ishant and Yadav all being very good bowlers. But IMO our fast bowlers excel at using pace, bounce, and variation to pick-up wickets and aren't as skilled as some one like Anderson when it comes to swinging the ball.

There are also question marks over our batsmen in swing-friendly conditions. We were really poor in New Zealand for example last year. They batted really well in Australia against a very good attack but conditions in England will be different. 

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #5561 on: Today at 02:39:24 am
The fast bowling is good but that hasn't really been the major problem the last couple of tours. The batsmen have to show they can score 300 on a consistent basis in English conditions for there to be any chance of victory.
