I think that was Sabina park. That was pure incompetence of course, not a deliberate prep. In fact the Windies wanted to stop the Test just as much as England, even though they were ripping through the top order. And they did.



But with this piece of crap there is also Indian denialism. "It wasn't the pitch! It was the batter's mind!".....



Yorky. Did you notice the drone views of the last test pitch after a couple of days. It was quite clear that the roller had only been used on the middle of the pitch. There was a clear demarcation between the scuffed and loose stuff, and the more firm part, that was clear as day from the air. There was a clear line across the track at both ends (as well as the soil being a totally different colour to the first test track even though it was adjacent)I think it was a similar thing with today.They have tried to prepare a spinning track and got it horribly wrong.Virat was saying how he would have batted if he won the toss as there were lots of runs in the track.Nottinghamshire used to prep the wicket with one end to favour bounce from Hadlee and the other to deteriorate quickly to allow Hemings to skittle teams. They were eventually pulled up over it.When a pitch is turning and the ball going through the top inside the first 5 overs of a test match it is clear as day the groundsman has ballsed it up.Ive played on park wickets like that in the past where they appear firm and play beautifully for 5 or six overs and then the top goes through and it ends up with a sandpit. That wicket wasnt even that good.Just seen Agnew is blaming the players saying it wasnt the pitch, but then goes on to say 2 days isnt good enough from a broadcasters viewpoint.