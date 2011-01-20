« previous next »
Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan

sinnermichael

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #5280 on: Today at 02:41:29 pm
Lets start over again and make it a five day series.
Kekule

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #5281 on: Today at 02:45:43 pm
In hindsight, perhaps 3 seamers + Stokes probably wasn't the best selection...
Yorkykopite

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #5282 on: Today at 02:47:21 pm
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 02:45:43 pm
In hindsight, perhaps 3 seamers + Stokes probably wasn't the best selection...

Hard to say. It looks like the biggest mistake wasn't bowling Root yesterday.
12C

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #5283 on: Today at 02:48:54 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:07:23 pm
I think that was Sabina park. That was pure incompetence of course, not a deliberate prep. In fact the Windies wanted to stop the Test just as much as England, even though they were ripping through the top order. And they did.

But with this piece of crap there is also Indian denialism. "It wasn't the pitch! It was the batter's mind!".....

Yorky. Did you notice the drone views of the last test pitch after a couple of days. It was quite clear that the roller had only been used on the middle of the pitch. There was a clear demarcation between the scuffed and loose stuff, and the more firm part, that was clear as day from the air. There was a clear line across the track at both ends (as well as the soil being a totally different colour to the first test track even though it was adjacent)
I think it was a similar thing with today.
They have tried to prepare a spinning track and got it horribly wrong.
Virat was saying how he would have batted if he won the toss as there were lots of runs in the track.

Nottinghamshire used to prep the wicket with one end to favour bounce from Hadlee and the other to deteriorate quickly to allow Hemings to skittle teams. They were eventually pulled up over it.
When a pitch is turning and the ball going through the top inside the first 5 overs of a test match it is clear as day the groundsman has ballsed it up.

Ive played on park wickets like that in the past where they appear firm and play beautifully for 5 or six overs and then the top goes through and it ends up with a sandpit.  That wicket wasnt even that good.
Just seen Agnew is blaming the players saying it wasnt the pitch, but then goes on to say 2 days isnt good enough from a broadcasters viewpoint.

Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,423
  • The first five yards........
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #5284 on: Today at 02:55:48 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 02:48:54 pm
Yorky. Did you notice the drone views of the last test pitch after a couple of days. It was quite clear that the roller had only been used on the middle of the pitch. There was a clear demarcation between the scuffed and loose stuff, and the more firm part, that was clear as day from the air. There was a clear line across the track at both ends (as well as the soil being a totally different colour to the first test track even though it was adjacent)
I think it was a similar thing with today.
They have tried to prepare a spinning track and got it horribly wrong.
Virat was saying how he would have batted if he won the toss as there were lots of runs in the track.

Nottinghamshire used to prep the wicket with one end to favour bounce from Hadlee and the other to deteriorate quickly to allow Hemings to skittle teams. They were eventually pulled up over it.
When a pitch is turning and the ball going through the top inside the first 5 overs of a test match it is clear as day the groundsman has ballsed it up.

Ive played on park wickets like that in the past where they appear firm and play beautifully for 5 or six overs and then the top goes through and it ends up with a sandpit.  That wicket wasnt even that good.
Just seen Agnew is blaming the players saying it wasnt the pitch, but then goes on to say 2 days isnt good enough from a broadcasters viewpoint.



I didn't notice that mate. The explosions of dirt every time the ball hit the deck was weird.

There was clearly something wrong in this Test too, as you could see from the trenches that were being dug by the fast bowlers in the first innings - nothing seemed to attach the top soil to the rest. 
Wabaloolah

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #5285 on: Today at 02:56:26 pm
i don't care what anyone says but that was appalling batting from England's top order earlier today, I get the pitch isn't the best but some of the shot selection was bizarre.  Bairstow tries a big heave ho sweep first ball, gets reprieved on review and gets bowled through the gate with a wide enough gap that you could fit my arse between bat and pad.

Not easy to score runs so they were trying to play shots but at least attempt to get yourself in first.

they know its going to spin and spin a lot so practice with a roughed up pitch, its not rocket science
12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,851
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #5286 on: Today at 02:57:06 pm
Quote from: Garrus on Today at 01:36:19 pm
Yesterday the pitch was decent enough. Today it has deteriorated pretty rapidly.

I watched first 5 overs yesterday and texted my brother in law to say it was another badly prepared pitch.
It was going through the top almost from the off. There was one over early on to Root where it turned and shot through low, then there was one that jumped.
That wasnt good enough for league cricket let alone a five day test match.
Raid

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #5287 on: Today at 02:58:28 pm
They need investigating for that (BCCI, not our batsmen!). No test match should be over in two days
Wabaloolah

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #5288 on: Today at 03:04:23 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 02:57:06 pm
I watched first 5 overs yesterday and texted my brother in law to say it was another badly prepared pitch.
It was going through the top almost from the off. There was one over early on to Root where it turned and shot through low, then there was one that jumped.
That wasnt good enough for league cricket let alone a five day test match.

It's the same for both sides though, it wasn't a great pitch granted but to be bowled out for less than 120 in both innings isn't just down to the pitch
Qston

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #5289 on: Today at 03:04:56 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:55:48 pm
I didn't notice that mate. The explosions of dirt every time the ball hit the deck was weird.

There was clearly something wrong in this Test too, as you could see from the trenches that were being dug by the fast bowlers in the first innings - nothing seemed to attach the top soil to the rest.

That was a dead giveaway that under the surface was very loose. It got to the point yesterday where it was probably dangerous to be running in. You could easily do yourself an injury.

Crap pitch and crap batting aren`t mutually exclusive. It was a crap pitch and there was plenty of crap batting. You expect a spinner favourable wicket in the sub continent, but there is a point where it becomes farcical and that pitch was beyond that point. There was also some awful umpiring from the 3rd umpire but it seems England's management got into them last night about it - which I don`t think was unreasonable. A test match that lasts 2 days tells you everything you need to know.

Despite all that, India still deserved their win. A lot to take in for England and a lot to learn, and quickly.
Wabaloolah

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #5290 on: Today at 03:05:20 pm
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 02:45:43 pm
In hindsight, perhaps 3 seamers + Stokes probably wasn't the best selection...
They probably should have picked a team of batsmen and let Root bowl them out
Sangria

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #5291 on: Today at 03:09:11 pm
Quote from: Raid on Today at 02:58:28 pm
They need investigating for that (BCCI, not our batsmen!). No test match should be over in two days

This got me thinking of Headingley 2000, also over in 2 days. I wondered what the issue was with that pitch (which the Windies captain absolved), but found this article.

https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2000/aug/21/cricket4

Predicting an era of bowler-friendly cricket due to match and equipment conditions. The article was probably premature.
12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,851
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #5292 on: Today at 03:11:47 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 03:04:23 pm
It's the same for both sides though, it wasn't a great pitch granted but to be bowled out for less than 120 in both innings isn't just down to the pitch

Both teams floundered though. And our spinners are not a patch on Ashwin.  And dont forget this Indian side is full of top batsmen who struggled on a pitch that people are saying was a typical Indian pitch.
Garrus

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #5293 on: Today at 03:14:56 pm
Looking back at it, yes there was some poor batting but they should conduct a thorough review of the pitch and that ball. The ball I can excuse since this is only the 2nd ever D/N Test in Indian conditions but that pitch deserves some punishment. No idea if deductions in WTC points is the way to go but I think you should go the way of over rates and suspend the captain to ensure things like this don't happen again.

Of course that requires an independent review but that's never going to happen given that we know who controls world cricket. It's really disappointing because I think we're good enough to beat England at home without resorting to these cheap tricks.
12C

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #5294 on: Today at 03:15:06 pm
Quote from: Qston on Today at 03:04:56 pm
That was a dead giveaway that under the surface was very loose. It got to the point yesterday where it was probably dangerous to be running in. You could easily do yourself an injury.

Crap pitch and crap batting aren`t mutually exclusive. It was a crap pitch and there was plenty of crap batting. You expect a spinner favourable wicket in the sub continent, but there is a point where it becomes farcical and that pitch was beyond that point. There was also some awful umpiring from the 3rd umpire but it seems England's management got into them last night about it - which I don`t think was unreasonable. A test match that lasts 2 days tells you everything you need to know.

Despite all that, India still deserved their win. A lot to take in for England and a lot to learn, and quickly.

I think the groundsman needs to realise you roll the whole track not just the middle.




Elzar

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #5295 on: Today at 03:18:58 pm
Quote from: Garrus on Today at 03:14:56 pm

Of course that requires an independent review but that's never going to happen given that we know who controls world cricket. It's really disappointing because I think we're good enough to beat England at home without resorting to these cheap tricks.

Well this is it.

England have come in after Root and a couple others have put in some good batting performances against Sri lanka. India have come in off the back of an epic against the Aussies.

This could have been a magnificent series full of twists and turns (excuse the pun), but now it's just been 2 tests in a row of pitch chat and moaning.

No matter if it's right or wrong, the pitch hasn't been prepared to get good cricket from all areas out of it. That's not entertainment.
12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,851
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #5296 on: Today at 03:19:39 pm
Quote from: Garrus on Today at 03:14:56 pm
Looking back at it, yes there was some poor batting but they should conduct a thorough review of the pitch and that ball. The ball I can excuse since this is only the 2nd ever D/N Test in Indian conditions but that pitch deserves some punishment. No idea if deductions in WTC points is the way to go but I think you should go the way of over rates and suspend the captain to ensure things like this don't happen again.

Of course that requires an independent review but that's never going to happen given that we know who controls world cricket. It's really disappointing because I think we're good enough to beat England at home without resorting to these cheap tricks.

I dont think it was deliberate to create such a bad track. As I said Kohli was looking at batting first and putting some runs on the board. I just think the groundsman got it horribly wrong. The last pitch was terrible too.
Trying too hard to create spin friendly conditions perhaps. As I said earlier. That Indian team has some great batsmen and Ashwin is the best spinner in the world by a long way.
Wabaloolah

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #5297 on: Today at 03:20:02 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 03:11:47 pm
Both teams floundered though. And our spinners are not a patch on Ashwin.  And dont forget this Indian side is full of top batsmen who struggled on a pitch that people are saying was a typical Indian pitch.

They were the home team, you do what has to be done to prepare a pitch that is favourable to your side.  England's groundsmen prepare green pitches where the ball moves off the seam and favours the likes of Broad and Anderson. Unless you get neutral groundsmen then they will always prepare a wicket to favour the home side.

India's batsmen did enough to get India comfortably over the line.  You could argue that in the first innings England had the best of the conditions and for some reason the pitch deteriorated overnight.  I play the game and have never been a great player of spin bowling but you adapt and muddle through as best you can.  England's top order looked like rabbits in the headlights and were beaten before they got on the field by the pitch.  Go in with the same attitude next test and the result will be the same.
Wabaloolah

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #5298 on: Today at 03:21:29 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 03:15:06 pm
I think the groundsman needs to realise you roll the whole track not just the middle.
rolling an already dry track is in all likelihood just going to mean that the top comes off even more
