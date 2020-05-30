« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan  (Read 2759 times)

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,506
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 06:24:42 PM »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 06:15:31 PM
Quite a big lead for WI.

Play can go through to about 7.15 I believe so this hour will shape the result of the game completely. Imperative we get through it unscathed.

Three down at the close then.
Logged

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,163
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 07:06:36 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 06:24:42 PM
Three down at the close then.

Reverse mockers?  ???
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,807
  • feck off
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
« Reply #122 on: Today at 10:10:33 AM »
the biggest revelation from yesterday was that ian bishop (and others) call michael holding "mr t"

I wanted to know more about that
Logged

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,277
  • JFT96
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
« Reply #123 on: Today at 10:19:36 AM »
One year ago I was making my way to Edgbaston to watch us destroy the Aussies ;D

Hopefully we have just as good a day on the pitch today!
Logged
Quote from: Red_Rich on May 30, 2020, 12:19:36 AM

Bangkok Ladyboys went down a treat ... so probably do them again  ;D ;D

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,807
  • feck off
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
« Reply #124 on: Today at 10:52:57 AM »
ian bishop looks like he could eat ian ward and still have room for seconds.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,506
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
« Reply #125 on: Today at 10:55:00 AM »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:19:36 AM
One year ago I was making my way to Edgbaston to watch us destroy the Aussies ;D

Hopefully we have just as good a day on the pitch today!

Awesome. :D

Sadly I went to the group stage game against them instead!
Logged

Online Bangin Them In

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,681
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
« Reply #126 on: Today at 10:56:03 AM »
Sun's out, 10 wickets in hand, time to prove yourselves England
Logged
A win for the Liverpool country

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,506
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
« Reply #127 on: Today at 10:58:01 AM »
Quote from: Bangin Them In on Today at 10:56:03 AM
Sun's out, 10 wickets in hand, time to prove yourselves England

I still dont have a lot of faith in many of them to make a match winning score here. More a case of can enough of them make a pleasant 20-30 to push us up to a score we might be able to defend.
Logged

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,424
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
« Reply #128 on: Today at 10:58:34 AM »
Idyllic batting conditions.

So England 60-4 at lunch then?
Logged

Online Bangin Them In

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,681
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
« Reply #129 on: Today at 11:05:17 AM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:58:01 AM
I still dont have a lot of faith in many of them to make a match winning score here. More a case of can enough of them make a pleasant 20-30 to push us up to a score we might be able to defend.
Yes, but from their points of view individually a great chance to stake a claim
Logged
A win for the Liverpool country
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 