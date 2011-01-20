« previous next »
Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
« on: February 16, 2020, 11:46:24 AM »
Whilst looking through the window watching storm Dennis batter us, I thought I'd turn my thoughts towards the summer and the upcoming cricket fixtures. Including Sri Lanka next month, there are three Test Match series and countless one day matches. Could this year be James Anderson's swan song? Will we start to see genuine consistency from the Test side? What will we learn from the one day series, will we be callenging for the t20 World Cup later this year?


Sri Lanka V England Schedule

International Test Match Series

Thursday 19th March - First Test Match
Sri Lanka V England
Galle International Stadium, Galle, 04:30 GMT

Friday 27th March - Second Test Match
Sri Lanka V England
Venue: Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo, 04:30 GMT


England V West Indies Schedule

International Test Match Series

Thursday 4th June - First Test Match
England V West Indies
Venue: Kia Oval, London, 11:00 BST

Friday 12th June - Second Test Match
England V West Indies
Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham, 11:00 BST

Thursday 25th June - Third Test Match
England V West Indies
Venue: Lord's, London, 11:00 BST


England V Australia Schedule

International Twenty20 Match series

Friday 3rd July - First International Twenty20
England V Australia
Venue: Emirates Riverside, Chester-le-Street, 18:30 BST

Sunday 5th July - Second International Twenty20
England V Australia
Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, 17:00 BST

Tuesday 7th July - Third International Twenty20
England V Australia
Venue: Emerald Headingley, Leeds, 18:30 BST

Saturday 11th July - Fourth International Twenty20
England V Australia
Venue: Lord's, London, 13:00 BST

One Day International Series

Tuesday 14th July - First One Day International
England V Australia
Venue: The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, 13:00 BST

Thursday 16th July - Second One Day International
England V Australia
Venue: The Bristol County Ground, Bristol, 13:00 BST


England V Pakistan Schedule

International Test Match Series

Thursday 30th July - First Test Match
England V Pakistan
Venue: Lord's, London, 11:00 BST

Friday 7th August - Second Test Match
England V Pakistan
Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, 11:00 BST

Thursday 20th August - Third Test Match
England V Pakistan
Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 11:00 BST

International Twenty20 Match series

Saturday 29th August - First Twenty20 Match
England V Pakistan
Venue: Emerald Headingley, Leeds, 18:30 BST

Monday 31st August - Second Twenty20 Match
England V Pakistan
Venue: Sophia Gardens Cardiff, Cardiff, 14:30 BST

Wednesday 2nd September - Third Twenty20 Match
England V Pakistan
Venue: The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, 18:30 BST



Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
« Reply #1 on: February 16, 2020, 12:34:43 PM »
Thoroughly looking forward to this. Will be in Galle for the first few days of that test match and then have tickets to day 3 at Lords for the West Indies.

Don't think this will be Jimmy's swansong though, he's mentioned several times that he wants to go to the Ashes at the end of next year so think we still have a few more summers in him yet.


I'm a bit bored of playing Australia every year now, I know it's a money maker but every 2 years is more than enough.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
« Reply #2 on: February 16, 2020, 12:36:22 PM »
Oval Test at the start of the summer looks strange. Only other time I can remember that was 2012 and was to do with the Olympics I think. Wonder why that is.

Busy summer ahead, always good!
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
« Reply #3 on: February 16, 2020, 02:07:52 PM »
Quote from: Welshred on February 16, 2020, 12:34:43 PM
Thoroughly looking forward to this. Will be in Galle for the first few days of that test match and then have tickets to day 3 at Lords for the West Indies.

Don't think this will be Jimmy's swansong though, he's mentioned several times that he wants to go to the Ashes at the end of next year so think we still have a few more summers in him yet.


I'm a bit bored of playing Australia every year now, I know it's a money maker but every 2 years is more than enough.

I tend to agree, but the worst part about it is that we have to put up with watching Steve Smith in every match as he plays in every format for them. Horrible player to watch.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
« Reply #4 on: February 16, 2020, 02:19:49 PM »
Pakistan are back again?? Trepidation every time the 16 year old great hope for fast bowling oversteps the line then.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
« Reply #5 on: March 9, 2020, 01:05:12 PM »
Decent warm up game for England in Sri Lanka. Finished a draw but in their first innings Root and Buttler both made 70 odd. In the second innings Crawley made 91 and Pope scored a 50.

4 wickets for Parkinson. Good lad! 3 for Bess too. Will be interesting to see what our bowling attack looks like for the Tests.



Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
« Reply #6 on: March 9, 2020, 01:17:49 PM »
Denly and Root will go through a lot of overs so depending on the pitch, England could feasibly have four spinners to call on.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
« Reply #7 on: April 8, 2020, 12:07:00 PM »
For those that don't know, starting today TMS are replaying the whole commentary from THAT headingly test from last summer. Sky will be showing the final day on Saturday in full also.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
« Reply #8 on: June 21, 2020, 06:06:02 PM »
So I watched highlights of the 1995 England V West Indies Test match at Old Traford on the BBC - it was the Dominic Cork hat trick match. Now I'm pretty sure that I was at this match, not on the hat trick day as normally we would go on day two, but for the life of me I couldn't actually remember the result whilst watching the highlights. Now beacuse I couldn't remember the score I became completely immersed and actually quite tense watching it as I think it brought back all the fear, anxiety and insecurities of watching that frail batting lineup - they all seemed to be walking wickets at the time with the exception of Atherton. Unusually England actually scored some runs but predictably we saw a typical collapse - I remember those days all too well!

Looking at the lineup again, it doesn't really make sense as there were some extremely talented batsmen in there such as Atherton, Thorpe, Smith, Crawley to name but a few - was it a mentality issue at the time? One of the decent performers with the bat was the keeper Jack Russell, he seemed to have the heart and the fight of a little terrier!
 :-X
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
« Reply #9 on: June 21, 2020, 07:27:09 PM »
The thing Im most looking forward to is seeing West Indies spinner in action.

His name is Rahkeem Cornwall, hes 6 ft 5 and weighs 22 STONE.

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
« Reply #10 on: July 1, 2020, 12:19:21 PM »
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
« Reply #11 on: July 1, 2020, 12:44:24 PM »
Who the fuck is James Bracey?
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
« Reply #12 on: July 1, 2020, 12:44:55 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on July  1, 2020, 12:44:24 PM
Who the fuck is James Bracey?

Was asking myself the same. Apparently he plays for Gloucs.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
« Reply #13 on: July 1, 2020, 12:49:15 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on July  1, 2020, 12:44:24 PM
Who the fuck is James Bracey?

Can't wait to quote this tweet in 10 years as he overtakes Alistair Cook's run total
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
« Reply #14 on: July 1, 2020, 01:03:06 PM »
Quote from: Elzar on July  1, 2020, 12:49:15 PM
Can't wait to quote this tweet in 10 years as he overtakes Alistair Cook's run total

:D

If he can rattle of 15k Test runs in 10 years then well be asking who the fuck is Don Bradman.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
« Reply #15 on: July 2, 2020, 04:20:16 PM »
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
« Reply #16 on: Today at 07:43:55 AM »
First day of cricket this summer and its fucking raining.  ::)

Twas ever thus.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
« Reply #17 on: Today at 08:00:30 AM »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 07:43:55 AM
First day of cricket this summer and its fucking raining.  ::)

Twas ever thus.

So annoying given how decent the weather has been generally. Forecast for some rain tomorrow too (but not as bad as today), then Friday onwards seem decent so should still be ok to get a result. I imagine both sides will be itching to bowl.

Read on the BBC that Sibley has lost 12kg since the abandoned tour to Sri Lanka. He was looking a bit out of shape for a modern day Test cricketer.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2020 - Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan
« Reply #18 on: Today at 08:06:11 AM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 08:00:30 AM
So annoying given how decent the weather has been generally. Forecast for some rain tomorrow too (but not as bad as today), then Friday onwards seem decent so should still be ok to get a result. I imagine both sides will be itching to bowl.

Read on the BBC that Sibley has lost 12kg since the abandoned tour to Sri Lanka. He was looking a bit out of shape for a modern day Test cricketer.

You need energy reserves to see you through five testing days of cricket though. Ask Rob Key.

Actually, who was that fat spinner cum none rounder who was always on the verge of selection a few years ago? Supposed to have been one of the best spinners we had and capable with the bat to boot, but had stats akin to our 90s all rounders.
