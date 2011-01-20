So I watched highlights of the 1995 England V West Indies Test match at Old Traford on the BBC - it was the Dominic Cork hat trick match. Now I'm pretty sure that I was at this match, not on the hat trick day as normally we would go on day two, but for the life of me I couldn't actually remember the result whilst watching the highlights. Now beacuse I couldn't remember the score I became completely immersed and actually quite tense watching it as I think it brought back all the fear, anxiety and insecurities of watching that frail batting lineup - they all seemed to be walking wickets at the time with the exception of Atherton. Unusually England actually scored some runs but predictably we saw a typical collapse - I remember those days all too well!Looking at the lineup again, it doesn't really make sense as there were some extremely talented batsmen in there such as Atherton, Thorpe, Smith, Crawley to name but a few - was it a mentality issue at the time? One of the decent performers with the bat was the keeper Jack Russell, he seemed to have the heart and the fight of a little terrier!