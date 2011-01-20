Whilst looking through the window watching storm Dennis batter us, I thought I'd turn my thoughts towards the summer and the upcoming cricket fixtures. Including Sri Lanka next month, there are three Test Match series and countless one day matches. Could this year be James Anderson's swan song? Will we start to see genuine consistency from the Test side? What will we learn from the one day series, will we be callenging for the t20 World Cup later this year?
Sri Lanka V England Schedule
International Test Match Series
Thursday 19th March - First Test Match
Sri Lanka V England
Galle International Stadium, Galle, 04:30 GMT
Friday 27th March - Second Test Match
Sri Lanka V England
Venue: Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo, 04:30 GMT
England V West Indies Schedule
International Test Match Series
Thursday 4th June - First Test Match
England V West Indies
Venue: Kia Oval, London, 11:00 BST
Friday 12th June - Second Test Match
England V West Indies
Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham, 11:00 BST
Thursday 25th June - Third Test Match
England V West Indies
Venue: Lord's, London, 11:00 BST
England V Australia Schedule
International Twenty20 Match series
Friday 3rd July - First International Twenty20
England V Australia
Venue: Emirates Riverside, Chester-le-Street, 18:30 BST
Sunday 5th July - Second International Twenty20
England V Australia
Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, 17:00 BST
Tuesday 7th July - Third International Twenty20
England V Australia
Venue: Emerald Headingley, Leeds, 18:30 BST
Saturday 11th July - Fourth International Twenty20
England V Australia
Venue: Lord's, London, 13:00 BST
One Day International Series
Tuesday 14th July - First One Day International
England V Australia
Venue: The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, 13:00 BST
Thursday 16th July - Second One Day International
England V Australia
Venue: The Bristol County Ground, Bristol, 13:00 BST
England V Pakistan Schedule
International Test Match Series
Thursday 30th July - First Test Match
England V Pakistan
Venue: Lord's, London, 11:00 BST
Friday 7th August - Second Test Match
England V Pakistan
Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, 11:00 BST
Thursday 20th August - Third Test Match
England V Pakistan
Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 11:00 BST
International Twenty20 Match series
Saturday 29th August - First Twenty20 Match
England V Pakistan
Venue: Emerald Headingley, Leeds, 18:30 BST
Monday 31st August - Second Twenty20 Match
England V Pakistan
Venue: Sophia Gardens Cardiff, Cardiff, 14:30 BST
Wednesday 2nd September - Third Twenty20 Match
England V Pakistan
Venue: The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, 18:30 BST