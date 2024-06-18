« previous next »
Taylor Swift

Re: Taylor Swift
June 18, 2024, 12:17:18 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on June 18, 2024, 12:14:51 pm
Interesting. Thanks for that link, Ciara.  :thumbup
yeah seconded, thanks for sharing - every time I go to a gig with a certain friend we always remind each other we said we were gonna look into ear protectors and never got round to it. great to see an option, might spur me on to invest (for certain gigs)
Re: Taylor Swift
June 18, 2024, 12:32:28 pm
Is it really true they can block out crowd noise while not affecting what you hear of the performance? Just seems like that'd be a hard thing to do.

What did everyone make of it for noise levels? I have to say there was a couple of moments I think were just about the loudest I'd ever heard the ground. Not that it wasn't enjoyable ... it was just really fucking loud, can't particularly remember which parts of the set though  ;D
Re: Taylor Swift
June 18, 2024, 02:40:00 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on June 18, 2024, 12:32:28 pm
Is it really true they can block out crowd noise while not affecting what you hear of the performance? Just seems like that'd be a hard thing to do.

What did everyone make of it for noise levels? I have to say there was a couple of moments I think were just about the loudest I'd ever heard the ground. Not that it wasn't enjoyable ... it was just really fucking loud, can't particularly remember which parts of the set though  ;D

I have ear plugs for gigs that just take off 20db or there abouts - you can still hear the show perfectly fine.  I was at the Saturday Anfield show and thought it sounded great for a stdium show, didn't wear my ear plugs usually save them for something I know will be loud (MBV, Mogwai that sort of thing)
Re: Taylor Swift
June 18, 2024, 02:40:56 pm
Quote from: Oh Campione on June 18, 2024, 02:40:00 pm
I have ear plugs for gigs that just take off 20db or there abouts - you can still hear the show perfectly fine.  I was at the Saturday Anfield show and thought it sounded great for a stdium show, didn't wear my ear plugs usually save them for something I know will be loud (MBV, Mogwai that sort of thing)
would you recommend them mate? what're they called? (cheers in advance!)
Re: Taylor Swift
June 18, 2024, 03:22:51 pm
Yeah, I'd say so - they only cost £25

They are made by Fender and called Pro hi-fi plugs

https://www.fender.com/en-GB/accessories/miscellaneous/professional-hi-fi-ear-plugs/0990544000.html
Re: Taylor Swift
June 22, 2024, 11:26:08 am
 Night 1 at Wembley was brilliant - my dream surprise song has been The Black Dog and we got it last night absolutely chuffed! Hits Different x Death By A Thousand Cuts on guitar then Black Dog x Come Back Be Here x Maroon on piano spoiled!

Had decent seats last night but it made me appreciate standing at Anfield 100 times more in terms of seeing her up close. Seats are great for the view of the whole show but that Wembley pitch is massive people had their backs to the stage watching the screen at the back of the stand at one stage!
Re: Taylor Swift
June 22, 2024, 11:29:02 am
Also, some positive Taylor stuff - Im sure most of you will have seen in the Echo but she continues to donate to local foodbanks in each city she plays. It doesnt get as much attention as everything else she does but nice for Liverpool to continue to feel the impact of her visit for a while longer.

https://twitter.com/standrewslive/status/1804156810930147811?s=46&t=UAZDiWA1J6LD04mxmvB0lQ

https://twitter.com/livechonews/status/1803852363918098846?s=12
« Last Edit: June 22, 2024, 11:30:42 am by Ciara (with a capital "C") »
Re: Taylor Swift
June 22, 2024, 11:34:24 am
Ah Maroon is one of my favourites off Midnights. Sounds like you had a great time again, but also glad we saw her at Anfield rather than Wembley.

As you say the ability to get close up the smaller standing area afforded made a stadium show feel more intimate.
Re: Taylor Swift
June 23, 2024, 07:26:11 pm
Sorry for the stupid question but my wife is going to see Pink tomorrow, she's in the Kop for it. She just asked does the Kop get the sun in the evening and I can't for the life of me think if it does. I've said no based on memory??
Re: Taylor Swift
June 23, 2024, 07:34:48 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on June 23, 2024, 07:26:11 pm
Sorry for the stupid question but my wife is going to see Pink tomorrow, she's in the Kop for it. She just asked does the Kop get the sun in the evening and I can't for the life of me think if it does. I've said no based on memory??
No, the sun is always behind the Kop mate.
Re: Taylor Swift
Re: Taylor Swift
Quote from: John C on June 23, 2024, 07:34:48 pm
No, the sun is always behind the Kop mate.

Thought so. Cheers!
Re: Taylor Swift
June 23, 2024, 11:27:32 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on June 23, 2024, 07:26:11 pm
Sorry for the stupid question but my wife is going to see Pink tomorrow, she's in the Kop for it. She just asked does the Kop get the sun in the evening and I can't for the life of me think if it does. I've said no based on memory??
Tell her she will be on the Kop.
Always one the Kop.  ;)
Re: Taylor Swift
June 24, 2024, 12:29:46 am
Quote from: Terry de Niro on June 23, 2024, 11:27:32 pm
Tell her she will be on the Kop.
Always one the Kop.  ;)

Surprises me that Terry lad cos we always used to say "in the kop". For example in answer to where we're yer? it'd be "in the kop". I think you go as far back as me so maybe it varied amongst different groups of mates.  :)
Re: Taylor Swift
June 24, 2024, 01:15:56 am
Deffo politically sound this girl    :)

You stick to your guns girl

https://youtu.be/BDMwCGdKeCQ?si=TDGlGamHlwdXj_KX
Re: Taylor Swift
June 24, 2024, 07:39:02 am
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on June 24, 2024, 01:15:56 am
Deffo politically sound this girl    :)

You stick to your guns girl

https://youtu.be/BDMwCGdKeCQ?si=TDGlGamHlwdXj_KX

I never get why some celebrities (or in this case her parents) worry about this stuff. Its not like a celebrity like Swift just walks around her local Tesco to pick up some Malted Milks that she is then exposed to people having a go at her? And even then its not like people say stuff against their political beliefs on the street anyway.
Re: Taylor Swift
June 24, 2024, 08:21:13 am
Quote from: killer-heels on June 24, 2024, 07:39:02 am
I never get why some celebrities (or in this case her parents) worry about this stuff. Its not like a celebrity like Swift just walks around her local Tesco to pick up some Malted Milks that she is then exposed to people having a go at her? And even then its not like people say stuff against their political beliefs on the street anyway.

Its because they don't want to offend their fans, who will then stop listening or buying their music/tickets to their tours and then their career will be over
Re: Taylor Swift
June 24, 2024, 09:27:35 am
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on June 24, 2024, 08:21:13 am
Its because they don't want to offend their fans, who will then stop listening or buying their music/tickets to their tours and then their career will be over

Definitely this is what her team were getting at.

Her parents seemed more concerned with her safety. Taylor herself got quite animated when referring to stalkers because its something she experiences. She has had someone break into her apartment and sleep in her bed. I think their concerns are what if one of them went further - a headcase with a gun. I think her team do a decent job of keeping those kind of stories out of the news, perhaps dont want to alert people to security breaches or that, but stories pop up now and again with stalkers. I can understand their concern in that sense - she is out and about.
Re: Taylor Swift
June 24, 2024, 10:18:42 am
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on June 24, 2024, 08:21:13 am
Its because they don't want to offend their fans, who will then stop listening or buying their music/tickets to their tours and then their career will be over

How many fans is that likely to be? Also her fan base is hardly going to be filled with the sorts of people who take this to heart.
Re: Taylor Swift
June 24, 2024, 12:50:20 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on June 24, 2024, 10:18:42 am
How many fans is that likely to be? Also her fan base is hardly going to be filled with the sorts of people who take this to heart.

Haha are you sure? Have you seen the way they've reacted to a Dave Grohl comment the other day?!
Re: Taylor Swift
June 24, 2024, 08:22:35 pm
America is full of nuts, many of whom have guns. Once you speak out against Trump youre a target. Of course she has a lot of protection but it just takes one at a concert.

Not to mention the online vitriol. Below the line comments on even our right wing media sites like the Mail and Telegraph are full of the most disgusting, vitriolic bile. Its worse in the US. Far easier to keep your head down, be the all American princess and stick to cliches. I think she deserves credit for speaking out. I wish more people in positions of power in the US would.
Re: Taylor Swift
June 24, 2024, 09:14:02 pm
Haven't quite a lot of celebrities spoken out against Trump?
Re: Taylor Swift
June 24, 2024, 09:17:42 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on June 24, 2024, 09:14:02 pm
Haven't quite a lot of celebrities spoken out against Trump?
De Niro loves him.  :P
Re: Taylor Swift
June 24, 2024, 10:50:34 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on June 24, 2024, 09:17:42 pm
De Niro loves him.  :P

Trump is his favourite punk.
Re: Taylor Swift
June 24, 2024, 10:59:26 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on June 24, 2024, 10:50:34 pm
Trump is his favourite punk.
Most definitely.
Re: Taylor Swift
Today at 01:54:46 pm
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on June 18, 2024, 10:30:25 am
I genuinely looked into those Loop earplugs for the show - lots of people were recommending them to enhance the experience, as it drowns out some of the crowd noise and amplifies the singers voice for you to hear/experience.

I am deaf in one ear - about 13% hearing the last time it was checked, so I am getting to an age (not even 40 yet lol) where I worry about my other ear - thankfully it's perfect, but I did consider these and to be honest I still am for my remaining shows.

https://www.loopearplugs.com/products/experience

The reviews are brilliant and don't take away from the experience at all.

Ear defenders are different and necessary for those who need them. These plugs are a choice and to be honest, feel like a smart one.

A bit late, but just wanted to add to this. We went to Taylor Swift at Anfield (fantastic, obviously) and my partner really struggled with sensitivity to the crowd noise. The next day I did some research and decided to buy these Loop earplugs. We bought one of the Quiet ones and one of the Experience ones. A few days later they arrived, and a couple of days after that, we ended up last minute deciding to go to see Bryan Adams in Llangollen, so we took the Loop earplugs with us.

I was super skeptical before-hand, and I genuinely thought there's no way they would work. I was AMAZED at the result. The Experience ones literally drown out the crowd noise but not the music itself. My partner was talking to me, right next to me, and I couldn't hear her. We were swapping the plugs and figuring out whether the Quiet or the Experience were best and at one point I only had one ear plug in. I went out of the tent to the toilet and the ear that didn't have the plug in was ringing and numb while the other was fine.

If you're worried about these being a social media craze, well, they might be, but they honestly do work. I'm going to get another pair of Experience ones for going to the match. I'd never thought about the effect of crowd noise before, but my Dad has been hard of hearing for years and now has Alzheimer's disease, and the two things are highly correlated, so if I can spend £30 to have even a marginal protection of my ears, why wouldn't I?

Just thought I'd post that in case anyone isn't sure about taking the plunge on these. :)
Re: Taylor Swift
Today at 04:02:27 pm
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 01:54:46 pm
A bit late, but just wanted to add to this. We went to Taylor Swift at Anfield (fantastic, obviously) and my partner really struggled with sensitivity to the crowd noise. The next day I did some research and decided to buy these Loop earplugs. We bought one of the Quiet ones and one of the Experience ones. A few days later they arrived, and a couple of days after that, we ended up last minute deciding to go to see Bryan Adams in Llangollen, so we took the Loop earplugs with us.

I was super skeptical before-hand, and I genuinely thought there's no way they would work. I was AMAZED at the result. The Experience ones literally drown out the crowd noise but not the music itself. My partner was talking to me, right next to me, and I couldn't hear her. We were swapping the plugs and figuring out whether the Quiet or the Experience were best and at one point I only had one ear plug in. I went out of the tent to the toilet and the ear that didn't have the plug in was ringing and numb while the other was fine.

If you're worried about these being a social media craze, well, they might be, but they honestly do work. I'm going to get another pair of Experience ones for going to the match. I'd never thought about the effect of crowd noise before, but my Dad has been hard of hearing for years and now has Alzheimer's disease, and the two things are highly correlated, so if I can spend £30 to have even a marginal protection of my ears, why wouldn't I?

Just thought I'd post that in case anyone isn't sure about taking the plunge on these. :)

Thanks for this. Someone I was with at Glastonbury was wearing them too and swears by them now so might take the plunge and get a pair.
