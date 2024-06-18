I genuinely looked into those Loop earplugs for the show - lots of people were recommending them to enhance the experience, as it drowns out some of the crowd noise and amplifies the singers voice for you to hear/experience.



I am deaf in one ear - about 13% hearing the last time it was checked, so I am getting to an age (not even 40 yet lol) where I worry about my other ear - thankfully it's perfect, but I did consider these and to be honest I still am for my remaining shows.



https://www.loopearplugs.com/products/experience



The reviews are brilliant and don't take away from the experience at all.



Ear defenders are different and necessary for those who need them. These plugs are a choice and to be honest, feel like a smart one.



A bit late, but just wanted to add to this. We went to Taylor Swift at Anfield (fantastic, obviously) and my partner really struggled with sensitivity to the crowd noise. The next day I did some research and decided to buy these Loop earplugs. We bought one of the Quiet ones and one of the Experience ones. A few days later they arrived, and a couple of days after that, we ended up last minute deciding to go to see Bryan Adams in Llangollen, so we took the Loop earplugs with us.I was super skeptical before-hand, and I genuinely thought there's no way they would work. I was AMAZED at the result. The Experience ones literally drown out the crowd noise but not the music itself. My partner was talking to me, right next to me, and I couldn't hear her. We were swapping the plugs and figuring out whether the Quiet or the Experience were best and at one point I only had one ear plug in. I went out of the tent to the toilet and the ear that didn't have the plug in was ringing and numb while the other was fine.If you're worried about these being a social media craze, well, they might be, but they honestly do work. I'm going to get another pair of Experience ones for going to the match. I'd never thought about the effect of crowd noise before, but my Dad has been hard of hearing for years and now has Alzheimer's disease, and the two things are highly correlated, so if I can spend £30 to have even a marginal protection of my ears, why wouldn't I?Just thought I'd post that in case anyone isn't sure about taking the plunge on these.