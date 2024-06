Night 1 at Wembley was brilliant - my dream surprise song has been The Black Dog and we got it last night… absolutely chuffed! Hits Different x Death By A Thousand Cuts on guitar then Black Dog x Come Back Be Here x Maroon on piano… spoiled!



Had decent seats last night but it made me appreciate standing at Anfield 100 times more in terms of seeing her up close. Seats are great for the view of the whole show but that Wembley pitch is massive… people had their backs to the stage watching the screen at the back of the stand at one stage!