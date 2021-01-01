« previous next »
Taylor Swift

Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #1480 on: Today at 08:27:11 am
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 08:19:15 am
It was just joyous Duv. Lots of people having the time of their life, being nice to each other. 

Paramore full of energy, loved it. Taylor just phenomenal, how she sustains that level of performance over 3.5 hours is insane. And of course the ability to make the crowd feel special.

So glad Im going again in August!
Sounds like everyone is having an amazing time. Hopefully tonight will be the same.
 
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #1481 on: Today at 08:56:35 am
I'm dropping my lad & his gf up there at about half 3, proper early start :)

What time do the doors open and what time does the first act come on folks?
Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #1482 on: Today at 09:07:48 am
I hope whoever the support act is are giving rabid and rapturous attention by the crowd.

Unless they're shit like
Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #1483 on: Today at 09:09:31 am
My wife and 7 year old daughter went last night and it sounds like they had an amazing experience. Taylor Swift just phenomenal. It sounds like it was very much a teenage daughter and parent type of event. Children swapping bracelets and everyone being amazingly friendly. Such an amazing atmosphere. What has struck me as well is that I've seen and heard of so many people who have never been to Liverpool before this and saying how welcoming and friendly everyone has been, which hopefully changes perceptions of the people and City.
Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #1484 on: Today at 09:11:05 am
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:56:35 am
I'm dropping my lad & his gf up there at about half 3, proper early start :)

What time do the doors open and what time does the first act come on folks?
Doors opened at about 4pm, Taylor Swift came on about 7:25 and Paramore at about 6:15?
Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #1485 on: Today at 09:35:22 am
Are there any other support acts other than Paramore?
Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #1486 on: Today at 09:44:20 am
Quote from: Djibriliant on Today at 09:11:05 am
Doors opened at about 4pm, Taylor Swift came on about 7:25 and Paramore at about 6:15?

Yes, those were the timings. Just one support act.

Club shop was rammed so if you want merch go early.

V easy to get beers too.
Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #1487 on: Today at 09:46:50 am
Ah, that was brilliant! What a buzz!

It was amazing to be surrounded by so many people who were enjoying it and having a ball. Everything was so lovely in its nature - people in good spirits and there was plenty of room standing. We stood back a bit as the layout meant wed get a great view wherever. She covers so much ground youd get some close ups too.

The only thing Id change if I could was how bright it was for most of the show - really loved it when it was dark. The new TTPD set really popped in the darkness.

Will be forever grateful for my surprise songs - I Can See You x Mine and Cornelia St x Maroon.

Before the show, there was a bit of commotion in the stands and I could see people taking pics of someone so used my phone as binoculars and clocked it was Jurgen. That was strangely emotional too.

Hope everyone else had a ball and those who are still to go are in for a treat. She was so impressive - the energy to do all of thatshe was sniffly at my show - maybe the British weather having its effect.

Also, she had to call out a lot for help for people in bother - hopefully they are all good. Saw one young girl stretchered out and a few of her mates following behind - heartbreaking!
Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #1488 on: Today at 09:51:56 am
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 09:44:20 am
Yes, those were the timings. Just one support act.

Club shop was rammed so if you want merch go early.

V easy to get beers too.

She was late on stage on Thursday - think it was closer to 8pm in the end.

For Merch, we went to the truck in Stanley Park and that was a very quick queue - less than 10 mins and that was about 15 mins before going in - we got in just before Paramore as ended up having a ticket issue with AXS. 

Thats another tip - make sure your app is updated to show which entrance to go in! Thankfully the AXS stand at the ticket office was free so it was no hassle in the end but we got in just as Paramore were coming on.

Paramore were excellent too - crowd loved them.
Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #1489 on: Today at 10:10:45 am
Weve passed several Swift caravans on route which Im taking as a good sign
Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #1490 on: Today at 12:17:50 pm
My sisters were there with their grand kids last night, they did not have tickets so went to soak up the atmosphere.

I think they originally where in Stanley Park but could not hear much so went to the Kop end ,were the quality was better.

Anyway kids were dancing and having a good time but stewards came and moved them quite aggressively,did anyone else  experience this.

I know safety is obviously a priority but kids were quite scared.                       
Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #1491 on: Today at 12:25:09 pm
stewards OUTSIDE stopping kids listening for free?

sweet fancy Moses
Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #1492 on: Today at 12:58:16 pm
Quote from: jack witham on Today at 12:17:50 pm

Anyway kids were dancing and having a good time but stewards came and moved them quite aggressively,did anyone else  experience this.

I know safety is obviously a priority but kids were quite scared.                       

Nothing excuses moving kids on aggressively.  But I agree that safety is priority, and I can understand why club need to move people on if they are group dancing on the concourse.  Club is responsible for untoward events that arise on its premises, and if your stewarding is focused within the stadium then you can't reasonably be expected to also steward an impromptu event arising outside.  I can see that if the club don't act, word spreads, and then the following night there are even more kids present.  Then something happens - kid gets inadvertently trampled - and question is asked about why the club allowed it all to happen.
Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #1493 on: Today at 01:16:39 pm
This listening/dancing outside the stadium became quite a thing on this tour in the US.
Cant see why they would object as long as there were no safety issues or trouble.

Anecdotely my managers husband took their daughter up to Anfield last night and she bought a t-shirt and some girls gave her the bracelets, dont think they had any problems with stewards
Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #1494 on: Today at 01:26:30 pm
Drove past the ground at 9 this morning on the priory rd side and there was mums an daughters in glitter skirts An that goin through the park. Fucking keen them ;D
