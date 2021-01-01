Ah, that was brilliant! What a buzz!



It was amazing to be surrounded by so many people who were enjoying it and having a ball. Everything was so lovely in its nature - people in good spirits and there was plenty of room standing. We stood back a bit as the layout meant wed get a great view wherever. She covers so much ground youd get some close ups too.



The only thing Id change if I could was how bright it was for most of the show - really loved it when it was dark. The new TTPD set really popped in the darkness.



Will be forever grateful for my surprise songs - I Can See You x Mine and Cornelia St x Maroon.



Before the show, there was a bit of commotion in the stands and I could see people taking pics of someone so used my phone as binoculars and clocked it was Jurgen. That was strangely emotional too.



Hope everyone else had a ball and those who are still to go are in for a treat. She was so impressive - the energy to do all of that she was sniffly at my show - maybe the British weather having its effect.



Also, she had to call out a lot for help for people in bother - hopefully they are all good. Saw one young girl stretchered out and a few of her mates following behind - heartbreaking!