Offline Samie

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1440 on: June 13, 2024, 10:01:30 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on June 13, 2024, 09:40:40 pm
Whos that with Klopp? Is that Kid Rock?

 ;D

Aye aka his missus Ulla.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1441 on: June 13, 2024, 10:14:34 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on June 13, 2024, 09:52:42 pm
Broken the all time stadium attendance apparently.

Concerts, not football. 53,000 is the word.
Offline Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1442 on: June 13, 2024, 10:19:09 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on June 13, 2024, 10:14:34 pm
Concerts, not football. 53,000 is the word.

https://x.com/TheGuideLpool/status/1801332398795149778

She definitely said all time stadium record, no mention of concerts or football.
Offline Andy82lfc

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1443 on: June 13, 2024, 10:31:46 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on June 13, 2024, 10:19:09 pm
https://x.com/TheGuideLpool/status/1801332398795149778

She definitely said all time stadium record, no mention of concerts or football.


Shes made a big boo boo there I think.

Its supposed to be around 53k. Not anywhere near the record 60k which makes sense as the majority of the anny road is not in use.

Reckon one of her team either passed on wrong info or she heard it wrong. Not that shell give a shit or any of the fans will anyway like, but still, got that wrong for sure I think.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1444 on: June 13, 2024, 10:36:21 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on June 13, 2024, 10:19:09 pm
https://x.com/TheGuideLpool/status/1801332398795149778

She definitely said all time stadium record, no mention of concerts or football.

Shes hardly lfchistory.net
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1445 on: Yesterday at 12:00:32 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 13, 2024, 10:36:21 pm
Shes hardly lfchistory.net

Exactly. And I  think thats the problem. Im waiting to hear what Spirit of Shankly say before I buy my next Tay Tay album
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1446 on: Yesterday at 12:07:06 am »
Dont shoot the messenger. Im just playing Devils Egg Nog
Offline Fiasco

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1447 on: Yesterday at 12:29:39 am »
How come they can't have the whole Annie Road open? I know she's got a stage like but just wondering is it just not logically possible to have all 4 stands open and then make best use of the pitch area? Or is it a license/health and safety issue?

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1448 on: Yesterday at 12:43:41 am »
Probably access for all the backstage stuff to change things etc before each sketch n tha so to not ruin the illusion
Offline rodderzzz

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1449 on: Yesterday at 01:17:40 am »
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 12:29:39 am
How come they can't have the whole Annie Road open? I know she's got a stage like but just wondering is it just not logically possible to have all 4 stands open and then make best use of the pitch area? Or is it a license/health and safety issue?



It's logistics for backstage area, I work at a stadium in NA and it always blows my mind why more tours don't utilise the full stadium and move stage operations behind the scene. The only one Ive seen do it successfully recently was Ed Sheeran on his recent tour
Offline damomad

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1450 on: Yesterday at 07:37:24 am »
Quote from: rodderzzz on Yesterday at 01:17:40 am
It's logistics for backstage area, I work at a stadium in NA and it always blows my mind why more tours don't utilise the full stadium and move stage operations behind the scene. The only one Ive seen do it successfully recently was Ed Sheeran on his recent tour

That platform through the middle of the pitch seems mad to me. I'm sure it adds to the experience for some but think of the extra tickets that could have filled it in, especially at some of the prices.
Offline Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1451 on: Yesterday at 08:09:41 am »
Quote from: damomad on Yesterday at 07:37:24 am
That platform through the middle of the pitch seems mad to me. I'm sure it adds to the experience for some but think of the extra tickets that could have filled it in, especially at some of the prices.

Sometimes the fan experience wins over making more money and she should be applauded for that
Offline moondog

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1452 on: Yesterday at 08:23:41 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 08:09:41 am
Sometimes the fan experience wins over making more money and she should be applauded for that



I guess if tickets are not bad at £600 each and 53,000 people are still in there then there is enough money to make a good fan experience.
I hope everyone who went/goes has a wonderful time and the rain stops before the show starts tonight.
Offline LiamG

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1453 on: Yesterday at 08:49:22 am »
Quote from: rodderzzz on Yesterday at 01:17:40 am
It's logistics for backstage area, I work at a stadium in NA and it always blows my mind why more tours don't utilise the full stadium and move stage operations behind the scene. The only one Ive seen do it successfully recently was Ed Sheeran on his recent tour

Mettalica too?
Offline John_P

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1454 on: Yesterday at 09:01:38 am »
That was excellent last night, if anyone's going the next two shows (or Cardiff or Wembley) you'll have a fantastic night.
Offline Snail

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1455 on: Yesterday at 09:10:45 am »
She was fucking sensational. Right up there with the best gigs Ive been to.
Offline Oh Campione

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1456 on: Yesterday at 09:43:37 am »
Quote from: moondog on Yesterday at 08:23:41 am


I guess if tickets are not bad at £600 each and 53,000 people are still in there then there is enough money to make a good fan experience.
I hope everyone who went/goes has a wonderful time and the rain stops before the show starts tonight.

They aren't £600 - I'm sure there are VIP tickets at that price but face value for standing is £125
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1457 on: Yesterday at 10:02:25 am »
One for anyone going tonight or tomorrow from the official LFChelp twitter

If you're attending any of the remaining concerts at Anfield please be aware that provisional driving licences cannot be accepted as proof of age to purchase alcohol at the stadium. Please bring alternative ID.

Yes it's fucking stupid but don't get caught out if you fancy a drink. Pink license, Passport or birth certificate only it seems
Offline jillcwhomever

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1458 on: Yesterday at 10:02:27 am »
Quote from: Snail on Yesterday at 09:10:45 am
She was fucking sensational. Right up there with the best gigs Ive been to.

That's good to hear, Kloppo and Ulla were there as well.
Offline Fiasco

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1459 on: Yesterday at 10:05:51 am »
Quote from: rodderzzz on Yesterday at 01:17:40 am
It's logistics for backstage area, I work at a stadium in NA and it always blows my mind why more tours don't utilise the full stadium and move stage operations behind the scene. The only one Ive seen do it successfully recently was Ed Sheeran on his recent tour

Yeah, I thought it might be something like that. I'm obviously just thinking out loud here but if you had all 4 stands open with the stage set in such a way that you could still have people standing too then you'd be looking at at least 70,000 capacity for someone like Taylor Swift and other global stars like her.

I mean I couldn't plan a meal for 20 people, so what the fuck do I know :D
Offline Ray K

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1460 on: Yesterday at 10:08:33 am »


Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1461 on: Yesterday at 10:37:31 am »
My eldest went with a friend.

She's been a Swifty since she was about 6 (she's 20 now) but didn't seem blown away by the concert. Also, she said Taylor sounded a bit unwell by the second half. Seems she's got a cold that's getting worse. Hopefully doesn't jeopardise any of the shows.

I picked them up and the traffic was bedlam. Got to do it all again on Saturday when my youngest goes with my eldest (again)



Offline disgraced cake

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1462 on: Yesterday at 10:45:30 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 10:02:25 am
One for anyone going tonight or tomorrow from the official LFChelp twitter

If you're attending any of the remaining concerts at Anfield please be aware that provisional driving licences cannot be accepted as proof of age to purchase alcohol at the stadium. Please bring alternative ID.

Yes it's fucking stupid but don't get caught out if you fancy a drink. Pink license, Passport or birth certificate only it seems

Even when the season has ended Liverpool find a way to do something completely ridiculous don't they  ;D
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1463 on: Yesterday at 11:41:17 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 10:45:30 am
Even when the season has ended Liverpool find a way to do something completely ridiculous don't they  ;D

I mean try that rule down concert square on a Saturday night and see how that goes :P

I just don't get the logic. I can only assume the ones serving can't be arsed to look for the dates of birth on a green license and assume they see a pink one and that means they are 18.

But if the club wants to see itself as a venue that would attract serious artists in future then those kinds of policies are so stupid
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1464 on: Yesterday at 12:30:08 pm »
Can get on a plane using a provisional licence, but can't buy a pint  ;D
Offline PhilV

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1465 on: Yesterday at 02:45:54 pm »
haha just saw LadBible have posted Jurgen is a Swiftie on Insta and the amount of "new low" or "embarrassing" comments is so funny to me - now I don't care for this talk of toxic masculinity or whatever these days cause this all goes to extremes but these are deffo the people they are talking about... such bells commenting this because a man went to a Pop concert with his Wife, it's actually amusing at how sad these people come across
Offline Samie

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1466 on: Yesterday at 03:24:46 pm »
LFC social media psoted this. Bitter blues angry.  ;D

Online duvva 💅

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1467 on: Yesterday at 03:34:38 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:24:46 pm
LFC social media psoted this. Bitter blues angry.  ;D


Dont tell me. Someone threw a child at her for naming her album Red instead of Blue
Offline Schmarn

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1468 on: Yesterday at 03:59:01 pm »

Going tonight. Very excited.

Looking forward to Paramore too.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1469 on: Yesterday at 04:33:01 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 03:59:01 pm
Going tonight. Very excited.

Looking forward to Paramore too.


In terms of weather, I think tonight's going to be by far the best night
Offline kellan

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1470 on: Yesterday at 07:50:43 pm »
That decision to not accept provisional driving licences when buying alcohol makes a bit more sense now  ;D  https://x.com/AllenWeso6/status/1801555526276296865?t=QxdTSvQZ0DRfuY9YnBHpJQ
Offline Schmarn

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1471 on: Yesterday at 11:13:34 pm »

That was f*cking incredible. Great surprise songs too.
Offline sheepfest

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1472 on: Today at 12:02:38 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 11:13:34 pm
That was f*cking incredible. Great surprise songs too.
Very exited for tomorrow, edit today.

Popped up earlier for my merchandise. Heading into town for the Taylor trail fairly early then a few pre match sorry concert drinks. Did cheat tonight and found that YouTube streaming account someone posted before to watch a little bit of tonight.

Now can't sleep ffs.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1473 on: Today at 12:43:46 am »
^
I hope you have a great time.  :thumbup
Offline ljycb

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1474 on: Today at 12:52:51 am »
That was f*cking brilliant. What a performer she is. However, for anyone who is going tomorrow, try and get something to protect your ears, because the audiences response to Champagne Problems was by far and away the loudest thing Ive ever experienced.
Offline kavah

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1475 on: Today at 04:34:17 am »
It sounds great, it makes me feel proud she's played 3 nights at Anfield
Offline kavah

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1476 on: Today at 04:34:34 am »
Quote from: kellan on Yesterday at 07:50:43 pm
That decision to not accept provisional driving licences when buying alcohol makes a bit more sense now  ;D  https://x.com/AllenWeso6/status/1801555526276296865?t=QxdTSvQZ0DRfuY9YnBHpJQ

ha ha  ;D
Offline mighty magpie

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1477 on: Today at 06:05:11 am »
Absolutely fantastic show. So much space in the standing area  and due to the massive stage it felt like no matter where you were, you had multiple close ups of the performance.

Didn't queue once for a piss or a beer in lower annie concourse. I think a lot of the GA standing didn't know it was open.

Whoever thought it was a good idea to have kop, GA standing and upper kenny entrances all within 50 meters of each other but have multiple one way lanes and dead ends is a fucking idiot. Lot of time wasted and seemed fairly dangerous around 5.30pm.

Thousands coming from the east side of walton breck road had a 3 meter wide corrider to fit through near the ground. Never see these issues on match day and we've more people. I know 80%+ fans are familiar with turnstills on match day but that was a mess last night. No fault of LFC, it's concert mgmt.
Online duvva 💅

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1478 on: Today at 07:19:27 am »
Its Taylor Day!

Revved up.

Get the kettle on @AndyM
