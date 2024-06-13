Absolutely fantastic show. So much space in the standing area and due to the massive stage it felt like no matter where you were, you had multiple close ups of the performance.



Didn't queue once for a piss or a beer in lower annie concourse. I think a lot of the GA standing didn't know it was open.



Whoever thought it was a good idea to have kop, GA standing and upper kenny entrances all within 50 meters of each other but have multiple one way lanes and dead ends is a fucking idiot. Lot of time wasted and seemed fairly dangerous around 5.30pm.



Thousands coming from the east side of walton breck road had a 3 meter wide corrider to fit through near the ground. Never see these issues on match day and we've more people. I know 80%+ fans are familiar with turnstills on match day but that was a mess last night. No fault of LFC, it's concert mgmt.