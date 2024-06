It's logistics for backstage area, I work at a stadium in NA and it always blows my mind why more tours don't utilise the full stadium and move stage operations behind the scene. The only one Ive seen do it successfully recently was Ed Sheeran on his recent tour



Yeah, I thought it might be something like that. I'm obviously just thinking out loud here but if you had all 4 stands open with the stage set in such a way that you could still have people standing too then you'd be looking at at least 70,000 capacity for someone like Taylor Swift and other global stars like her.I mean I couldn't plan a meal for 20 people, so what the fuck do I know