What is it that riles you up so much about her AM?
Music taste is unfortunately subjective though I dislike the presentation and overall sound, the songs don't speak to me about me, or even IMO the universal condition; it seems Taylor Swift does concept albums about Taylor Swift and I don't really like this done overtly from any artist which is a perhaps very personal thing (as you cannot escape the personal from any art,.)
However I think she's a genius businesswoman and world-builder. I've never really got the cult of personality with any artist, including Lee Mavers; the melodies stand alone.
In terms of enjoying music, have a varied diet. I would like to imagine many of those seeing Swift play Liverpool are also willing to support their local musicians, and find time to check out local bands and acts, and dig through Soundcloud and YouTube to ever be broadening their horizons. I suspect it's not
the case, and it's just being famous begets more fame.
So in a sense she's the Coca Cola of pop, right now. That's fine, I like a coke now and then.
Some negatives I dislike about Swift that I think even the most dieheard fan should think about:
The re-recording does nothing to set a creative precedent for artists who are not Taylor Swift. For one thing they sound pretty much the same. They are a business proposition: https://time.com/5949979/why-taylor-swift-is-rerecording-old-albums/
I dislike some of the rose-tinted views of this I've seen. Though to me the main story here is how skeezy the industry is in signing up kids and holding power over them. I am in love with the Taylor Swift who said FUCK TICKETMASTER and I would like to hear more from that person.
Which leads me to the next point:
She has made decisions that benefit her - fine - but also some that have actively made things tougher for lesser artists. One example is the changes Spotify have made due to her renegotiations of streaming thresholds. They're very top heavy, benefitting her level of artist, the little artist worse off. I mean, I hate seeing this in life, it''s no better in music:
See: https://variety.com/2023/music/opinion/spotify-new-payment-model-falls-short-emerging-artists-1235834319/
Spotify is claiming that not only will this new payment threshold not really hurt the hardworking artists that fall below the threshold, but will also reduce this type of fraud in the process.
Well, an artist with 20 songs at just under 1,000 streams each previously would earn around $60. Now that artist would earn $0. $60 is not life changing, but its also not nothing and it meets the minimum payment threshold of virtually every distributor. What has been lost in all of the commentary around this topic over the past few weeks is that most artists dont just release one song. The payment thresholds for distributors are for all the songs the artist distributed.
Lets not pretend this change is helping (or effecting) emerging artists. The only entities that will see a meaningful difference from this policy are superstar artists, labels and commission-based distributors.
It's sort of like the threatened legal action against the fellow tracking her carbon emissions, which are, as you'd expect, sky highhttps://www.theguardian.com/music/2024/feb/06/taylor-swift-jet-cease-desist-jack-sweeney
I think she could be better for music, and could be better speaking out against things, than things like this.
She has such a platform, and all she does with that platform is essentially further her own interests. Has she backed Biden again yet... I mean, has she ever said ANYTHING about climate change, or wars, or ceasefires?
So what, you say. Plenty of artists don't do that. And we hate it when they do
So, reply I, she is worthy of no more idolisation than the next artist. It is slightly over the top, don't think you think.
Enjoy the tunes, but if you actually enjoy music, she is hitting the spot for you - honestly, I'm jealous, I don't think I've ever been in love with a current act the entire world loves - the only real argument I want to make is don't stop at Taylor Swift.
Support music at all levels. Hate Spotify. Boycott Ticketmaster. If you do, and if you have a rich and full musical life and still thinks she's the best thing going... fuck it, I'm not arsed, enjoy yaself!