



By famous song, a song that would be part of global popular culture, one that would be known and sung along by locals hearing it in supermarkets from Rio to Moscow to LA to Tokyo. Her subject matter and sound seems to be catered/restricted to a particular demographic.



Queen have four (can't think of any artist with that many, including Beatles and Jackson): Bohemian Rhapsody, We Are the Champions, We Will Rock You, Another One Bites the Dust.



Rolling Stones have Satisfaction



Prince has Purple Rain



Madonna has Material Girl



Elton John has Your Song, Candle in the Wind



Pink Floyd has Another Brick in the Wall



Police has Every Breath You Take



Nirvana has Teen Spirit



Bee Gees has Stayin Alive



Swift has nothing close to that level. And we aren't just talking about them needing to be great songs either. Spice Girls have Wannabe. Rick Astley has Never Gonna give You Up. One represented girl power, the other the rick roll



Here is a video of 100 most recognisable songs, uploaded a year ago, and voted by fans (5.4 million views so it has a big audience). Nothing of Swift.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vulK0wDSc24&pp=ygUcMTAwIG1vc3QgcmVjb2duaXphYmxlIHNvbmdzIA%3D%3D" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vulK0wDSc24&pp=ygUcMTAwIG1vc3QgcmVjb2duaXphYmxlIHNvbmdzIA%3D%3D</a>



This argument about Swift's songs not being "part of global popular culture, one that would be known and sung along by locals hearing it in supermarkets from Rio to Moscow to LA to Tokyo" isn't particularly fair when the comparison is against the songs you've listed - almost all of which were released 30+ years ago. Of course they're going to be more recognised after 30+ years of radio play. I had a flick through those 100 youtube songs too and the most recent song I could see was Pharrell's Happy from 2013. I wouldn't be surprised to see Shake It Off in there if you did the list again in 2040.