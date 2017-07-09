« previous next »
Author Topic: Taylor Swift  (Read 61701 times)

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1320 on: Yesterday at 10:15:38 pm »
Other than Paramore have the support acts for Anfield been announced yet?
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1321 on: Yesterday at 10:17:02 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 10:15:38 pm
Other than Paramore have the support acts for Anfield been announced yet?
Arne slot supporting Michael Edwards


GARLIC BREAD!

YE AVIN THA?
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1322 on: Yesterday at 10:17:02 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 10:15:38 pm
Other than Paramore have the support acts for Anfield been announced yet?

Grumpy old people in the Main and Lower Kenny. More to be revealed shortly.
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1323 on: Yesterday at 10:17:22 pm »
By the way, Paramore are awesome, if you're going, make sure you see them too.
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1324 on: Yesterday at 10:19:09 pm »
Dont know a single song by Paramore but the singer is blooming lovely?

Anyone know where she drinks in town? Wanna buy her a chippy tea
Re: Let's talk about the Taylor Swift phenomenon
« Reply #1325 on: Yesterday at 10:19:18 pm »
Couldnt give a shit about her but happy for people on here that enjoy her music. Proper fucking weird behaviour to go into her thread and argue with people if youre not interested in her or her songs.
Re: Let's talk about the Taylor Swift phenomenon
« Reply #1326 on: Yesterday at 10:21:53 pm »
Can she actually influence the US election?
Re: Let's talk about the Taylor Swift phenomenon
« Reply #1327 on: Yesterday at 10:21:53 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 10:01:59 pm
I'm in the not arsed either way camp.
Funnily enough I was gonna start an in between thread for likeminded people like us who could not post in there as we werent arsed
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1328 on: Yesterday at 10:22:56 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:17:02 pm
Grumpy old people in the Main and Lower Kenny. More to be revealed shortly.
Same as during the season then
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Re: Let's talk about the Taylor Swift phenomenon
« Reply #1329 on: Yesterday at 10:23:40 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:21:53 pm
Can she actually influence the US election?
Going by what Ive read the last few weeks shes a threat. Reminds me of the Tories and their hatred of James Corden this.   The socialist cow needs to be taken down
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1330 on: Yesterday at 10:23:45 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 10:19:09 pm
Dont know a single song by Paramore but the singer is blooming lovely?

Anyone know where she drinks in town? Wanna buy her a chippy tea
Not a massive fan of them but they do have a a few good songs I know. Misery Business is my fav by a long way
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1331 on: Yesterday at 10:27:18 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 10:19:09 pm
Dont know a single song by Paramore but the singer is blooming lovely?

Anyone know where she drinks in town? Wanna buy her a chippy tea

She is flippin' gorgeous, and very very talented.
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Re: Let's talk about the Taylor Swift phenomenon
« Reply #1332 on: Yesterday at 10:28:17 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 10:23:40 pm
Going by what Ive read the last few weeks shes a threat. Reminds me of the Tories and their hatred of James Corden this.   The socialist cow needs to be taken down

Well then I hope she tells her fans to go vote for Biden before her bus is rigged like the bomb used in Speed.
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1333 on: Yesterday at 10:36:16 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 10:23:45 pm
Not a massive fan of them but they do have a a few good songs I know. Misery Business is my fav by a long way
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 10:27:18 pm
She is flippin' gorgeous, and very very talented.
Think Im gonna watch all her music videos and then write her a letter

Just done a Google search for her and cant stop smiling.

Were currently taking a trip through Venice on a gondola. Shes just told me shes never really had that much luck with men but I seem different than all the rest.

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1334 on: Yesterday at 10:43:23 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 10:43:24 am
Anyone concerned with the way theyve sent out the links in email? Potential to download the same tickets if people dont know which link to click on which could cause carnage at the turnstiles

Eg if I just forwarded on the email and didnt specify Id downloaded the ticket on the top link and direct others to each link, we could all just click on the same link and download the same ticket

Or will each link only work once? Im sure there must be safeguards against that happening otherwise I could just forward this email to everyone and anyone to download?

Yeah mate, once you click on the link for Apple wallet or gpay for example it will download then if you try again it will come up with forbidden so it must have some kind of tracker on the links so you can only download once.
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1335 on: Yesterday at 10:47:44 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 10:14:08 pm
Prolly cos there was  homeless people sleeping in there.The Bastards

Go on, get out, and take ya flask and acoustic guitar with ya, ya bum
 
Ouch,bit harsh on Terry De Niro there!
Re: Let's talk about the Taylor Swift phenomenon
« Reply #1336 on: Today at 08:38:38 am »
Its a cult.
Re: Let's talk about the Taylor Swift phenomenon
« Reply #1337 on: Today at 08:45:19 am »
As huge and magnificent as she is, Taylor Swift only needs one thread.
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1338 on: Today at 09:25:48 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Sz9DgY6NAcY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Sz9DgY6NAcY</a>

Fantano can be hit and miss but he sums up perfectly what is wrong with her latest album and how she tries her hardest to be like Lana.
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1339 on: Today at 10:00:05 am »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 09:20:02 pm
You're absolutely right about wondering why people can't simply ignore whatever is happening in Swifty world.

As just an observer of all this and seeing how happy her visit makes people I also wonder why people can't login to, connect with or understand a simple 'feel-good factor' she clearly brings to people even if you don't 'get it'.

It's a senseless sentence but when my staff or my kids use to come to me with day-to-day worries, nothing mega, I'd just say "stuff doesn't matter". Those 3 fucking words resonated.
Swifty matters to some, and if you're inclined to fret over trivial shit just remember stuff doesn't matter.
People's habit / obsession with her in particular and having to say something (no matter how trivial) is bloody odd.

I don't mind her and don't dislike some of her songs but if it was someone I really disliked like some seem to on here - avoid her then. It's pathetic that they can't.
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1340 on: Today at 10:29:25 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:25:48 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Sz9DgY6NAcY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Sz9DgY6NAcY</a>

Fantano can be hit and miss but he sums up perfectly what is wrong with her latest album and how she tries her hardest to be like Lana.
Is that the Lana who guested on her last album?
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1341 on: Today at 10:32:29 am »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 10:36:16 pm
Think Im gonna watch all her music videos and then write her a letter

Just done a Google search for her and cant stop smiling.

Were currently taking a trip through Venice on a gondola. Shes just told me shes never really had that much luck with men but I seem different than all the rest.


She is nice & well done you ;D :lmao
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1342 on: Today at 10:41:50 am »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 10:36:16 pm
Think Im gonna watch all her music videos and then write her a letter

Just done a Google search for her and cant stop smiling.

Were currently taking a trip through Venice on a gondola. Shes just told me shes never really had that much luck with men but I seem different than all the rest.

Poor Taylor York still having to play guitar in the same band with her whilst she's cheating on him with you on a Venice gondola ;D

Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:25:48 am
Spoiler
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Sz9DgY6NAcY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Sz9DgY6NAcY</a>

Fantano can be hit and miss but he sums up perfectly what is wrong with her latest album and how she tries her hardest to be like Lana.
[close]

You have an unhealthy obsession with Taylor Swift
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1343 on: Today at 10:56:27 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 10:41:50 am
Poor Taylor York still having to play guitar in the same band with her whilst she's cheating on him with you on a Venice gondola ;D

You have an unhealthy obsession with Taylor Swift

You have an unhealthy obsession with thinking you are right about everything on here.

You aren't the Messiah.
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1344 on: Today at 11:03:19 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:00:05 am
People's habit / obsession with her in particular and having to say something (no matter how trivial) is bloody odd.

I don't mind her and don't dislike some of her songs but if it was someone I really disliked like some seem to on here - avoid her then. It's pathetic that they can't.

Yeah, I don't get the dislike that some have to the extent that they would scour the internet to find criticism from youtube influencers whose opinions are literally no better than my nan's, then take time to embed such videos and post in a fan thread. ;D

Each to their own I guess.  ;D

What is it that riles you up so much about her AM?
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1345 on: Today at 11:12:43 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 11:03:19 am
Yeah, I don't get the dislike that some have to the extent that they would scour the internet to find criticism from youtube influencers whose opinions are literally no better than my nan's, then take time to embed such videos and post in a fan thread. ;D

Each to their own I guess.  ;D

What is it that riles you up so much about her AM?

The fans mainly  ;D
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1346 on: Today at 11:43:50 am »
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1347 on: Today at 12:32:49 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 11:03:19 am

What is it that riles you up so much about her AM?

Music taste is unfortunately subjective though I dislike the presentation and overall sound, the songs don't speak to me about me, or even IMO the universal condition; it seems Taylor Swift does concept albums about Taylor Swift and I don't really like this done overtly from any artist which is a perhaps very personal thing (as you cannot escape the personal from any art,.)

However I think she's a genius businesswoman and world-builder. I've never really got the cult of personality with any artist, including Lee Mavers; the melodies stand alone.

In terms of enjoying music, have a varied diet. I would like to imagine many of those seeing Swift play Liverpool are also willing to support their local musicians, and find time to check out local bands and acts, and dig through Soundcloud and YouTube to ever be broadening their horizons. I suspect it's not the case, and it's just being famous begets more fame.

So in a sense she's the Coca Cola of pop, right now. That's fine, I like a coke now and then.

Some negatives I dislike about Swift that I think even the most dieheard fan should think about:

The re-recording does nothing to set a creative precedent for artists who are not Taylor Swift. For one thing they sound pretty much the same. They are a business proposition:
https://time.com/5949979/why-taylor-swift-is-rerecording-old-albums/

I dislike some of the rose-tinted views of this I've seen. Though to me the main story here is how skeezy the industry is in signing up kids and holding power over them. I am in love with the Taylor Swift who said FUCK TICKETMASTER and I would like to hear more from that person.

Which leads me to the next point:

She has made decisions that benefit her - fine - but also some that have actively made things tougher for lesser artists. One example is the changes Spotify have made due to her renegotiations of streaming thresholds. They're very top heavy, benefitting her level of artist, the little artist worse off. I mean, I hate seeing this in life, it''s no better in music:

See: https://variety.com/2023/music/opinion/spotify-new-payment-model-falls-short-emerging-artists-1235834319/

Quote
Spotify is claiming that not only will this new payment threshold not really hurt the hardworking artists that fall below the threshold, but will also reduce this type of fraud in the process.

Well, an artist with 20 songs at just under 1,000 streams each previously would earn around $60. Now that artist would earn $0. $60 is not life changing, but its also not nothing  and it meets the minimum payment threshold of virtually every distributor. What has been lost in all of the commentary around this topic over the past few weeks is that most artists dont just release one song. The payment thresholds for distributors are for all the songs the artist distributed.

Lets not pretend this change is helping (or effecting) emerging artists. The only entities that will see a meaningful difference from this policy are superstar artists, labels and commission-based distributors.

It's sort of like the threatened legal action against the fellow tracking her carbon emissions, which are, as you'd expect, sky high

https://www.theguardian.com/music/2024/feb/06/taylor-swift-jet-cease-desist-jack-sweeney

I think she could be better for music, and could be better speaking out against things, than things like this.

She has such a platform, and all she does with that platform is essentially further her own interests. Has she backed Biden again yet... I mean, has she ever said ANYTHING about climate change, or wars, or ceasefires?

So what, you say. Plenty of artists don't do that. And we hate it when they do ;)

So, reply I, she is worthy of no more idolisation than the next artist. It is slightly over the top, don't think you think.

Enjoy the tunes, but if you actually enjoy music, she is hitting the spot for you - honestly, I'm jealous, I don't think I've ever been in love with a current act the entire world loves - the only real argument I want to make is don't stop at Taylor Swift.

Support music at all levels. Hate Spotify. Boycott Ticketmaster. If you do, and if you have a rich and full musical life and still thinks she's the best thing going... fuck it, I'm not arsed, enjoy yaself!
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1348 on: Today at 12:36:51 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 10:36:16 pm
Think Im gonna watch all her music videos and then write her a letter

Just done a Google search for her and cant stop smiling.

Were currently taking a trip through Venice on a gondola. Shes just told me shes never really had that much luck with men but I seem different than all the rest.

You do know she is going to write a song about you when you do your "thing" don`t you ?
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1349 on: Today at 12:50:24 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 12:36:51 pm
You do know she is going to write a song about you when you do your "thing" don`t you ?

Hi, Im Taylor Swift. Dont miss my new single, Sausages, out next week.
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1350 on: Today at 01:36:05 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:50:24 pm
Hi, Im Taylor Swift. Dont miss my new single, Sausages, out next week.

 ;D
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1351 on: Today at 01:42:30 pm »
Quote from: KC7 on Yesterday at 01:51:22 pm


By famous song, a song that would be part of global popular culture, one that would be known and sung along by locals hearing it in supermarkets from Rio to Moscow to LA to Tokyo. Her subject matter and sound seems to be catered/restricted to a particular demographic.

Queen have four (can't think of any artist with that many, including Beatles and Jackson): Bohemian Rhapsody, We Are the Champions, We Will Rock You, Another One Bites the Dust.

Rolling Stones have Satisfaction

Prince has Purple Rain

Madonna has Material Girl

Elton John has Your Song, Candle in the Wind

Pink Floyd has Another Brick in the Wall

Police has Every Breath You Take

Nirvana has Teen Spirit

Bee Gees has Stayin Alive

Swift has nothing close to that level. And we aren't just talking about them needing to be great songs either. Spice Girls have Wannabe. Rick Astley has Never Gonna give You Up. One represented girl power, the other the rick roll

Here is a video of 100 most recognisable songs, uploaded a year ago, and voted by fans (5.4 million views so it has a big audience). Nothing of Swift.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vulK0wDSc24&amp;pp=ygUcMTAwIG1vc3QgcmVjb2duaXphYmxlIHNvbmdzIA%3D%3D" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vulK0wDSc24&amp;pp=ygUcMTAwIG1vc3QgcmVjb2duaXphYmxlIHNvbmdzIA%3D%3D</a>

This argument about Swift's songs not being "part of global popular culture, one that would be known and sung along by locals hearing it in supermarkets from Rio to Moscow to LA to Tokyo" isn't particularly fair when the comparison is against the songs you've listed - almost all of which were released 30+ years ago. Of course they're going to be more recognised after 30+ years of radio play. I had a flick through those 100 youtube songs too and the most recent song I could see was Pharrell's Happy from 2013. I wouldn't be surprised to see Shake It Off in there if you did the list again in 2040.
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1352 on: Today at 02:01:11 pm »
For anyone going to the first show on Thursday, theories have been building that she could do something a bit special - maybe announce another re-record or a TTPD music video.

For anyone going on Thursday or has family going, this could be really special - 100th show of the eras tour, on the 13th.

Here's part of the theory for anyone who wants to follow the fun: https://www.tiktok.com/@kristenm.13/video/7377089622255455530

SPOILER: TS just posted the 'thank you Edinburgh' post with no 'soon' emoji :D

 

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1353 on: Today at 02:11:23 pm »
My missus is taking my daughter to Anfield for one of the shows and usually I take my daughter to the games. Do I need to remove the NFC pass off my phone for my missus to add these concert tickets onto hers?
Logged

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,657
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1354 on: Today at 02:25:30 pm »
Quote from: owens_2k on Today at 02:11:23 pm
My missus is taking my daughter to Anfield for one of the shows and usually I take my daughter to the games. Do I need to remove the NFC pass off my phone for my missus to add these concert tickets onto hers?

No mate, not as far as mine anyway. I downloaded mine to my wallet (iPhone) where my NFC pass is and they are both there separately.
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1355 on: Today at 02:30:22 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 02:01:11 pm
For anyone going to the first show on Thursday, theories have been building that she could do something a bit special - maybe announce another re-record or a TTPD music video.

For anyone going on Thursday or has family going, this could be really special - 100th show of the eras tour, on the 13th.

Here's part of the theory for anyone who wants to follow the fun: https://www.tiktok.com/@kristenm.13/video/7377089622255455530

SPOILER: TS just posted the 'thank you Edinburgh' post with no 'soon' emoji :D

Love this kind of stuff.  Loads of in depth theories with emojis for a big potential announcement of... either a new video or the announcment of the next Taylors version.

I'm going on Saturday so will keep an eye out on the emojis for show number 102
