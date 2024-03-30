Thats certified sales which are more accurate for modern sales than older artists because of technology advancing. Elton is likely more at 300m, Michael Jackson at 500m and the Beatles at 600m.
And yeah shes bigger than others in the US compared to here but her sales in the UK dont outstrip a lot of people. Perhaps its that US influence that leads to the hype compared to domestic artists. But her albums arent touching the top 50 in UK history unlike many of Ed Sheeran, Adeles or Eminem. Same for singles.
I look at the data a fair bit in this stuff and it doesnt really show her as this star above the rest.
As you say her sales don't match up to her contemporaries Adele, Sheeran.https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_best-selling_albums_in_the_United_Kingdom
Another issue, and it's one Neil Tennant of Pet Shop Boys said, she doesn't have a famous song.https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/music/news/pet-shop-boys-taylor-swift-disappointing-b2534588.html
By famous song, a song that would be part of global popular culture, one that would be known and sung along by locals hearing it in supermarkets from Rio to Moscow to LA to Tokyo. Her subject matter and sound seems to be catered/restricted to a particular demographic.
Queen have four (can't think of any artist with that many, including Beatles and Jackson): Bohemian Rhapsody, We Are the Champions, We Will Rock You, Another One Bites the Dust.
Rolling Stones have Satisfaction
Prince has Purple Rain
Madonna has Material Girl
Elton John has Your Song, Candle in the Wind
Pink Floyd has Another Brick in the Wall
Police has Every Breath You Take
Nirvana has Teen Spirit
Bee Gees has Stayin Alive
Swift has nothing close to that level. And we aren't just talking about them needing to be great songs either. Spice Girls have Wannabe. Rick Astley has Never Gonna give You Up. One represented girl power, the other the rick roll
Here is a video of 100 most recognisable songs, uploaded a year ago, and voted by fans (5.4 million views so it has a big audience). Nothing of Swift.<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vulK0wDSc24&amp;pp=ygUcMTAwIG1vc3QgcmVjb2duaXphYmxlIHNvbmdzIA%3D%3D" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vulK0wDSc24&amp;pp=ygUcMTAwIG1vc3QgcmVjb2duaXphYmxlIHNvbmdzIA%3D%3D</a>
Her sales are due to the massive number of releases, plus re-releases. She has an immense amount of bulk. Adele released 2 albums in the whole 2010s decade, which are the top two best selling in the UK (both diamond in US, most for any artist from 21st century)https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_best-selling_albums_of_the_2010s_in_the_United_Kingdom
Swift released five in 2010s, four already this decade (on top of 4 re-releases).
She has a massive crossover appeal in the US from country to pop, but the massive level of popularity was largely restricted to there until this tour. This eras tour, and its brilliantly put together with all the different themes over her career, is an outlier.
In terms of what artists, dead or alive, fans would like to see play live, Queen topped the Virgin Radio poll from 2023 with the Beatles second, Sheeran third, then Jackson and Adele. Swift came 17th, and this in the midst of the spotlight being on her.https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-11996865/Rock-band-Queen-tops-time-list-artists-Britons-love-live-beating-Ed-Sheeran.html
I think this eras tour has been a bit Cabbage Patch Kids craze. She's a decent singer, with a huge body of work, plus she connects very well with her fanbase. While she is obviously a huge talent, the craze (and it is only very new here) doesn't reflect her overall standing.