« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 28 29 30 31 32 [33]   Go Down

Author Topic: Taylor Swift  (Read 60536 times)

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 112,953
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1280 on: Today at 12:26:01 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 01:20:28 pm
Bizarre read this thread. Pop my head once in a while cos I see Nicks posted or Amir a think Wonder What they doin in there? Its weird though that people cant be left alone to enjoy their thing like Ciara etc. Dont know about you but i like listening to stuff I like rather than moaning about shite I dont like. Anyway fuck this for a laugh, Ive got better things to do with my time. Im off to this pub I cant fucking stand to sit there all day moaning aboot the beer and food. And dont get me started on the staff. Fucking hell, Ive been treated better by my mother in law an she cant fucking stand me. The decors like nicotine coloured toilet roll wallpaper and the smell is like match day ale farts. Thers a david Essex tribute act on later which should be good, cos I cant fucking stand him either, the softly speaking c*nt. So Ill sit there for the 2 hours hes on calling him shite. Ales shite and the prices are dear but why should I go somewhere cheaper? Thats when they win. Ill keep coming here till they all get sick of me and fuck off. Then Ill find another pub I cant fucking stand and ruin their fucking life an all. Fucking Happy Twats

Your mistake there was clicking on something because you saw I had posted.
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,829
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1281 on: Today at 12:47:44 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:26:01 pm
Your mistake there was clicking on something because you saw I had posted.
my mistake was signing up to this site.

Logged

Offline KC7

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 252
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1282 on: Today at 01:51:22 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on June  7, 2024, 09:14:08 pm
Thats certified sales which are more accurate for modern sales than older artists because of technology advancing. Elton is likely more at 300m, Michael Jackson at 500m and the Beatles at 600m.

And yeah shes bigger than others in the US compared to here but her sales in the UK dont outstrip a lot of people. Perhaps its that US influence that leads to the hype compared to domestic artists. But her albums arent touching the top 50 in UK history unlike many of Ed Sheeran, Adeles or Eminem. Same for singles.

I look at the data a fair bit in this stuff and it doesnt really show her as this star above the rest.

As you say her sales don't match up to her contemporaries Adele, Sheeran.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_best-selling_albums_in_the_United_Kingdom

Another issue, and it's one Neil Tennant of Pet Shop Boys said, she doesn't have a famous song.

https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/music/news/pet-shop-boys-taylor-swift-disappointing-b2534588.html

By famous song, a song that would be part of global popular culture, one that would be known and sung along by locals hearing it in supermarkets from Rio to Moscow to LA to Tokyo. Her subject matter and sound seems to be catered/restricted to a particular demographic.

Queen have four (can't think of any artist with that many, including Beatles and Jackson): Bohemian Rhapsody, We Are the Champions, We Will Rock You, Another One Bites the Dust.

Rolling Stones have Satisfaction

Prince has Purple Rain

Madonna has Material Girl

Elton John has Your Song, Candle in the Wind

Pink Floyd has Another Brick in the Wall

Police has Every Breath You Take

Nirvana has Teen Spirit

Bee Gees has Stayin Alive

Swift has nothing close to that level. And we aren't just talking about them needing to be great songs either. Spice Girls have Wannabe. Rick Astley has Never Gonna give You Up. One represented girl power, the other the rick roll

Here is a video of 100 most recognisable songs, uploaded a year ago, and voted by fans (5.4 million views so it has a big audience). Nothing of Swift.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vulK0wDSc24&amp;pp=ygUcMTAwIG1vc3QgcmVjb2duaXphYmxlIHNvbmdzIA%3D%3D" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vulK0wDSc24&amp;pp=ygUcMTAwIG1vc3QgcmVjb2duaXphYmxlIHNvbmdzIA%3D%3D</a>


Her sales are due to the massive number of releases, plus re-releases. She has an immense amount of bulk. Adele released 2 albums in the whole 2010s decade, which are the top two best selling in the UK (both diamond in US, most for any artist from 21st century)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_best-selling_albums_of_the_2010s_in_the_United_Kingdom

Swift released five in 2010s, four already this decade (on top of 4 re-releases).

She has a massive crossover appeal in the US from country to pop, but the massive level of popularity was largely restricted to there until this tour. This eras tour, and its brilliantly put together with all the different themes over her career, is an outlier.

In terms of what artists, dead or alive, fans would like to see play live, Queen topped the Virgin Radio poll from 2023 with the Beatles second, Sheeran third, then Jackson and Adele. Swift came 17th, and this in the midst of the spotlight being on her.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-11996865/Rock-band-Queen-tops-time-list-artists-Britons-love-live-beating-Ed-Sheeran.html

I think this eras tour has been a bit Cabbage Patch Kids craze. She's a decent singer, with a huge body of work, plus she connects very well with her fanbase. While she is obviously a huge talent, the craze (and it is only very new here) doesn't reflect her overall standing.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,484
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1283 on: Today at 02:03:07 pm »
Quote from: KC7 on Today at 01:51:22 pm
As you say her sales don't match up to her contemporaries Adele, Sheeran.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_best-selling_albums_in_the_United_Kingdom

Another issue, and it's one Neil Tennant of Pet Shop Boys said, she doesn't have a famous song.

https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/music/news/pet-shop-boys-taylor-swift-disappointing-b2534588.html

By famous song, a song that would be part of global popular culture, one that would be known and sung along by locals hearing it in supermarkets from Rio to Moscow to LA to Tokyo. Her subject matter and sound seems to be catered/restricted to a particular demographic.

Queen have four (can't think of any artist with that many, including Beatles and Jackson): Bohemian Rhapsody, We Are the Champions, We Will Rock You, Another One Bites the Dust.

Rolling Stones have Satisfaction

Prince has Purple Rain

Madonna has Material Girl

Elton John has Your Song, Candle in the Wind

Pink Floyd has Another Brick in the Wall

Police has Every Breath You Take

Nirvana has Teen Spirit

Bee Gees has Stayin Alive

Swift has nothing close to that level. And we aren't just talking about them needing to be great songs either. Spice Girls have Wannabe. Rick Astley has Never Gonna give You Up. One represented girl power, the other the rick roll

Here is a video of 100 most recognisable songs, uploaded a year ago, and voted by fans (5.4 million views so it has a big audience). Nothing of Swift.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vulK0wDSc24&amp;pp=ygUcMTAwIG1vc3QgcmVjb2duaXphYmxlIHNvbmdzIA%3D%3D" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vulK0wDSc24&amp;pp=ygUcMTAwIG1vc3QgcmVjb2duaXphYmxlIHNvbmdzIA%3D%3D</a>


Her sales are due to the massive number of releases, plus re-releases. She has an immense amount of bulk. Adele released 2 albums in the whole 2010s decade, which are the top two best selling in the UK (both diamond in US, most for any artist from 21st century)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_best-selling_albums_of_the_2010s_in_the_United_Kingdom

Swift released five in 2010s, four already this decade (on top of 4 re-releases).

She has a massive crossover appeal in the US from country to pop, but the massive level of popularity was largely restricted to there until this tour. This eras tour, and its brilliantly put together with all the different themes over her career, is an outlier.

In terms of what artists, dead or alive, fans would like to see play live, Queen topped the Virgin Radio poll from 2023 with the Beatles second, Sheeran third, then Jackson and Adele. Swift came 17th, and this in the midst of the spotlight being on her.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-11996865/Rock-band-Queen-tops-time-list-artists-Britons-love-live-beating-Ed-Sheeran.html

I think this eras tour has been a bit Cabbage Patch Kids craze. She's a decent singer, with a huge body of work, plus she connects very well with her fanbase. While she is obviously a huge talent, the craze (and it is only very new here) doesn't reflect her overall standing.

Does any of this really matter though?  What matters is that she gives a lot of pleasure to a lot of people, I don't really understand why people get so wound up about stuff like this. I can look at a list like the one above and question why a number of bands/singers get so much love. But that is kind of beside the point isn't it? At the end of the day we all love our own bands/singers, there's no right or wrong just entirely down to our own personal taste. Anyway I have been one of the doubters about Swift, but now that I am actually listening to some of her stuff I can understand far more why people do enjoy her music. Perhaps that's an approach we all need to take, to try something new rather than just have a negative take.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,829
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1284 on: Today at 02:13:00 pm »
Yeah its all a bit weird this whole is she better than wotsiztits etc

I dont give a fuck who likes the stuff I buy. I like it

Fuck off
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,829
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1285 on: Today at 02:14:17 pm »
Saying that. Cant fucking stand Pete Doherty though. Christ. Hes gorra be a fucking wind up

Hit a purple patch of shitness thatll never stop that c*nt

Xx
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,484
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1286 on: Today at 02:18:41 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 02:14:17 pm
Saying that. Cant fucking stand Pete Doherty though. Christ. Hes gorra be a fucking wind up

Hit a purple patch of shitness thatll never stop that c*nt

Xx

I agree with the above, but I should be consistent I guess and say someone may like him. I just think sometimes stepping outside your own personal taste and trying something new can make you change your mind. Some of the music I have on my spotify account now is so wide in taste I have just realised that I am into more genres, than I thought!
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,279
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1287 on: Today at 04:37:33 pm »
Wheres thatold man yells at clouds pic?
Logged
Quote from: Hazell on March 30, 2024, 10:20:57 pm
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,718
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1288 on: Today at 04:43:17 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 02:13:00 pm
Yeah its all a bit weird this whole is she better than wotsiztits etc

I dont give a fuck who likes the stuff I buy. I like it

Fuck off

Art innit.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,704
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1289 on: Today at 05:24:29 pm »
KC7 actually does make some valid points in my opinion (big song, streaming numbers vs physical sales etc), but that last Daily Mail article could really have been left out, because the chart within it suggests that people in this country would like to see Taylor Swift perform live more than they would like to see artists such as Pink Floyd, Madonna, Prince and The Police - artists who were previously named in the same post.

Of course, there are many metrics which you can go off to justify your viewpoint, but I was in Liverpool city centre yesterday and have never seen anything like it. There is simply no denying that she is an incredibly big deal. Let's come back to this discussion in a couple of decades and see what it all meant.
Logged

Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,199
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1290 on: Today at 06:32:13 pm »
Quote from: KC7 on Today at 01:51:22 pm
.

Im not really sure of the point youre making. And Im not being purposely being a twat.

Are you saying shes not massive or you dont know why she is popular? Genuine question - appreciate the time anyone takes to offer anything other than shes a crank for 14yr old girls in this thread.

I think all of this chat started because I took umbrage to a comparison being made about Memphis rolling out the red carpet for Ed Sheeran and said thats a woeful comparison as he isnt creating that kind of buzz anywhere he goes. And I stand by that. The poster was referring the city of Liverpool rolling out the red carpet for her by having her name up in banners at St Georges Hall and the Taylor Tour around the city - 11 different art pieces around the city to represent each era (album). My point is there are few people on the planet creating this kind of reaction to prompt cities to do this kind of thing, rename roads, lakes, politicians taking time out of their day to give interviews, etc thats my point. I dont think many other artists are generating this kind of excitement when they come to a city. These things we are seeing in Edinburgh and Liverpool are being replicated the world over. They do it because they know she is bringing hundreds of thousands of fans out and into the city across several days and to encourage them to spend money in the city.

I dont think when this tour ends, Taylor Swift suddenly falls off the charts. For as long as she continues to make good music, people will buy it.

She has 2 re-records left - Reputation and her debut album. Those will probably be released this year - maybe August for Rep (100th show at Anfield possibly the announcement?) and maybe her birthday in December for debut.

Once they are done, from 2025, it will just be new music. She was on 1 album per 2 year cycle before covid but has since said she is constantly writing and will continue to put out music at a pace people still want it.

She has a film she has written which she will also direct coming up - assume that will be next year after the tour ends.

With regards to singles - I said it a few pages ago and repeatedly in this thread, shes not a singles artist imo. Her best work are her albums which get buried behind (generally) bubblegum pop singles. However, I dont think anyone could convince her radio songs are not known the world over. Shake It Off, You Belong With Me, Love Story, Blank Space, We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together etc not in the same quality as some of thr songs mentioned but are we saying they arent well known? I dont think I live in that much of a bubble! And I would rank most of those as skips.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 28 29 30 31 32 [33]   Go Up
« previous next »
 