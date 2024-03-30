.



Im not really sure of the point youre making. And Im not being purposely being a twat.Are you saying shes not massive or you dont know why she is popular? Genuine question - appreciate the time anyone takes to offer anything other than shes a crank for 14yr old girls in this thread.I think all of this chat started because I took umbrage to a comparison being made about Memphis rolling out the red carpet for Ed Sheeran and said thats a woeful comparison as he isnt creating that kind of buzz anywhere he goes. And I stand by that. The poster was referring the city of Liverpool rolling out the red carpet for her by having her name up in banners at St Georges Hall and the Taylor Tour around the city - 11 different art pieces around the city to represent each era (album). My point is there are few people on the planet creating this kind of reaction to prompt cities to do this kind of thing, rename roads, lakes, politicians taking time out of their day to give interviews, etc thats my point. I dont think many other artists are generating this kind of excitement when they come to a city. These things we are seeing in Edinburgh and Liverpool are being replicated the world over. They do it because they know she is bringing hundreds of thousands of fans out and into the city across several days and to encourage them to spend money in the city.I dont think when this tour ends, Taylor Swift suddenly falls off the charts. For as long as she continues to make good music, people will buy it.She has 2 re-records left - Reputation and her debut album. Those will probably be released this year - maybe August for Rep (100th show at Anfield possibly the announcement?) and maybe her birthday in December for debut.Once they are done, from 2025, it will just be new music. She was on 1 album per 2 year cycle before covid but has since said she is constantly writing and will continue to put out music at a pace people still want it.She has a film she has written which she will also direct coming up - assume that will be next year after the tour ends.With regards to singles - I said it a few pages ago and repeatedly in this thread, shes not a singles artist imo. Her best work are her albums which get buried behind (generally) bubblegum pop singles. However, I dont think anyone could convince her radio songs are not known the world over. Shake It Off, You Belong With Me, Love Story, Blank Space, We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together etc not in the same quality as some of thr songs mentioned but are we saying they arent well known? I dont think I live in that much of a bubble! And I would rank most of those as skips.