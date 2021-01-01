Bizarre read this thread. Pop my head once in a while cos I see Nicks posted or Amir a think Wonder What they doin in there? Its weird though that people cant be left alone to enjoy their thing like Ciara etc. Dont know about you but i like listening to stuff I like rather than moaning about shite I dont like. Anyway fuck this for a laugh, Ive got better things to do with my time. Im off to this pub I cant fucking stand to sit there all day moaning aboot the beer and food. And dont get me started on the staff. Fucking hell, Ive been treated better by my mother in law an she cant fucking stand me. The decors like nicotine coloured toilet roll wallpaper and the smell is like match day ale farts. Thers a david Essex tribute act on later which should be good, cos I cant fucking stand him either, the softly speaking c*nt. So Ill sit there for the 2 hours hes on calling him shite. Ales shite and the prices are dear but why should I go somewhere cheaper? Thats when they win. Ill keep coming here till they all get sick of me and fuck off. Then Ill find another pub I cant fucking stand and ruin their fucking life an all. Fucking Happy Twats
Your mistake there was clicking on something because you saw I had posted.