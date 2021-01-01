Bizarre read this thread. Pop my head once in a while cos I see Nicks posted or Amir a think Wonder What they doin in there? Its weird though that people cant be left alone to enjoy their thing like Ciara etc. Dont know about you but i like listening to stuff I like rather than moaning about shite I dont like. Anyway fuck this for a laugh, Ive got better things to do with my time. Im off to this pub I cant fucking stand to sit there all day moaning aboot the beer and food. And dont get me started on the staff. Fucking hell, Ive been treated better by my mother in law an she cant fucking stand me. The decors like nicotine coloured toilet roll wallpaper and the smell is like match day ale farts. Thers a david Essex tribute act on later which should be good, cos I cant fucking stand him either, the softly speaking c*nt. So Ill sit there for the 2 hours hes on calling him shite. Ales shite and the prices are dear but why should I go somewhere cheaper? Thats when they win. Ill keep coming here till they all get sick of me and fuck off. Then Ill find another pub I cant fucking stand and ruin their fucking life an all. Fucking Happy Twats



Your mistake there was clicking on something because you saw I had posted.