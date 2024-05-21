Why is there the buzz different though?



Im not a fan of either but thats subjective and I can appreciate why people might like them. They are comparable though in most senses:



Record sales, longevity, number 1s etc, its all pretty even. So why does she get this level of attention in comparison? Its like 1980s Michael Jackson but he was outselling everyone by quite a way.



The buzz is different because shes a global superstar who is selling out multiple shows at multiple venues the world over.I think there are people who like to think theres just a core group of her fans who will buy everything she puts out several times over, and is being driven by clever marketing/PR. When the reality is she just has a huge fanbase who she engages with and rewards by putting out music at a crazy rate. She has millions of fans the world over who are prepared to come out and support her by buying/streaming her music and attending her shows.The she just makes music for teenage girls trope is ignorant and fails to recognise a) how diverse her fanbase is (sex and age) and b) shes 34 - where once she was singing about teenage romance, shes now singing about sex, masturbation, drugs, alcohol etc she has evolved with her fans but has a back catalogue to attract every age group.Brands and entities recognise this and are jumping on it to bring attention on themselves and ultimately capitalise on the swiftonomics of it all.And ultimately, its all a bit of fun right?Theres people buying TS-themed outfits to wear, theyre making friendship bracelets to trade with other fans, they are spending money in the respective cities, theyre literally having the time of their lives. Where is the harm?People can be unbothered by her music - its all individual taste and subjective but there are millions of people the world over who enjoy it and are prepared to put their hands in their pockets to show it. And they get rewarded handsomely with frequent releases and a 3+ hour live show.