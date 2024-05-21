« previous next »
Taylor Swift

Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #1200 on: Today at 10:08:50 am
Djibriliant on Today at 10:05:58 am
Hello all, my wife and daughter are going to the Friday showing... If anyone going on Thursday can let me know times etc it would appreciated, or even from her other UK shows before hand IE what time Paramore are on, what time TS comes on and what time she finishes?

If you have a look at these after tomorrow it should give you a good idea of what time they are going to be on

https://www.setlist.fm/setlists/paramore-1bd6d1c4.html - for Paramore

https://www.setlist.fm/setlists/taylor-swift-3bd6bc5c.html - for Taylor Swift

Will also have the songs they've played so don't look too in depth at it if you want it to be a surprise
ABJ

Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #1201 on: Today at 11:17:10 am
lukeypool on Today at 10:06:48 am
Anyone not had their tickets arrive yet. Mine are for Saturday and still not receive
They'll probably send them out in date order, so Thursdays today, Fridays tomorrow or on Monday and Saturdays on Monday or Tuesday.
Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #1202 on: Today at 11:18:02 am
lukeypool on Today at 10:06:48 am
Anyone not had their tickets arrive yet. Mine are for Saturday and still not receive
Nope still no email. Going on the Saturday as well. Im sure theyll be out in the next day or so
Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #1203 on: Today at 11:22:56 am
Not had mine for Fri yet.
Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #1204 on: Today at 12:19:17 pm
And some thought the display at St Georges Hall was a bit much

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cpvvx9lwl0do

To mark her arrival in Scotland, trams have been decorated with her picture, Loch Tay has been rebranded Loch Tay Tay, and Edinburgh Zoo has named two newborn, critically endangered tamarin monkeys Taylor and Swift.

Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #1205 on: Today at 12:38:05 pm
Loch Tay Tay! :lmao
Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #1206 on: Today at 01:37:06 pm
My daughter is going tonightthe sun has even made an appearance.
Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #1207 on: Today at 06:48:13 pm
There is actually a live news thread on the Sky News website for todays concert. Mad.
Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #1208 on: Today at 07:30:20 pm
killer-heels on Today at 06:48:13 pm
There is actually a live news thread on the Sky News website for todays concert. Mad.
I just noticed the same on the bbc.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/uk-scotland-68923367

Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #1209 on: Today at 07:45:23 pm
ToneLa on May 21, 2024, 10:29:50 am


Cringe, how embarassing

I'm with you on that - given our city's rich musical heritage we should have more self respect than to be going overboard for anyone - it's akin to Memphis rolling out the red carpet for Ed fckin Sheeran ( which would never happen). Not everything should be about money.
Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #1210 on: Today at 07:59:01 pm
The ones whove got their Thursday ticket, did the email drop to the lead booker or the person whose card(s) the ticket was registered against ?
Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #1211 on: Today at 08:06:32 pm
Six Beardy on Today at 07:45:23 pm
I'm with you on that - given our city's rich musical heritage we should have more self respect than to be going overboard for anyone - it's akin to Memphis rolling out the red carpet for Ed fckin Sheeran ( which would never happen). Not everything should be about money.

More self respect than to be going overboard for anyone. Christ. And Liverpool of all cities youre saying this about?

How about patting yourselves on the back for opening up your city to the incredible numbers of visitors she will attract and being rewarded for the insane amount of money she will pump into the local economy, a generous donation she will give to the citys food bank (which she has done for every city) and the amount of locals she will make happy with her show?

What Liverpool is doing, and Edinburgh too from what I can see, is charming.

Pull your head out of your arse.

Ed Sheeran isnt creating that buzz anywhere he goes - its a stupid comparison.
Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #1212 on: Today at 08:29:54 pm
Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 08:06:32 pm
More self respect than to be going overboard for anyone. Christ. And Liverpool of all cities youre saying this about?

How about patting yourselves on the back for opening up your city to the incredible numbers of visitors she will attract and being rewarded for the insane amount of money she will pump into the local economy, a generous donation she will give to the citys food bank (which she has done for every city) and the amount of locals she will make happy with her show?

What Liverpool is doing, and Edinburgh too from what I can see, is charming.

Pull your head out of your arse.

Ed Sheeran isnt creating that buzz anywhere he goes - its a stupid comparison.

Why is there the buzz different though?

Im not a fan of either but thats subjective and I can appreciate why people might like them. They are comparable though in most senses:

Record sales, longevity, number 1s etc, its all pretty even. So why does she get this level of attention in comparison?  Its like 1980s Michael Jackson but he was outselling everyone by quite a way.
Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #1213 on: Today at 08:33:51 pm
mikey_LFC on Today at 08:29:54 pm
Why is there the buzz different though?

Im not a fan of either but thats subjective and I can appreciate why people might like them. They are comparable though in most senses:

Record sales, longevity, number 1s etc, its all pretty even. So why does she get this level of attention in comparison?  Its like 1980s Michael Jackson but he was outselling everyone by quite a way.
Michael Jackson is a good comparison, I was thinking that earlier. Like her or not it really is that level of general interest right now. Shes as big as it gets. And despite what some think she has plenty of talent, writes all her own songs and can play various instruments. Clearly she strikes a chord with more people across the planet than anyone else right now.
Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #1214 on: Today at 08:45:54 pm
duvva 💅 on Today at 08:33:51 pm
Michael Jackson is a good comparison, I was thinking that earlier. Like her or not it really is that level of general interest right now. Shes as big as it gets. And despite what some think she has plenty of talent, writes all her own songs and can play various instruments. Clearly she strikes a chord with more people across the planet than anyone else right now.

The hype seems as big but its fairly inexplicable. He was by far the biggest music star in the world. The sales showed it. Shes not in that ball park. Her sales arent the biggest in the world even. Seems all a bit manufactured.
Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #1215 on: Today at 08:48:35 pm
Fuck me there's a bunch of miserable old men in here. The woman's a success and she's making people happy, let it be.
Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #1216 on: Today at 08:50:46 pm
mikey_LFC on Today at 08:29:54 pm
Why is there the buzz different though?

Im not a fan of either but thats subjective and I can appreciate why people might like them. They are comparable though in most senses:

Record sales, longevity, number 1s etc, its all pretty even. So why does she get this level of attention in comparison?  Its like 1980s Michael Jackson but he was outselling everyone by quite a way.

The buzz is different because shes a global superstar who is selling out multiple shows at multiple venues the world over.

I think there are people who like to think theres just a core group of her fans who will buy everything she puts out several times over, and is being driven by clever marketing/PR. When the reality is she just has a huge fanbase who she engages with and rewards by putting out music at a crazy rate. She has millions of fans the world over who are prepared to come out and support her by buying/streaming her music and attending her shows.

The she just makes music for teenage girls trope is ignorant and fails to recognise a) how diverse her fanbase is (sex and age) and b) shes 34 - where once she was singing about teenage romance, shes now singing about sex, masturbation, drugs, alcohol etc she has evolved with her fans but has a back catalogue to attract every age group.

Brands and entities recognise this and are jumping on it to bring attention on themselves and ultimately capitalise on the swiftonomics of it all.

And ultimately, its all a bit of fun right?

Theres people buying TS-themed outfits to wear, theyre making friendship bracelets to trade with other fans, they are spending money in the respective cities, theyre literally having the time of their lives. Where is the harm?

People can be unbothered by her music - its all individual taste and subjective but there are millions of people the world over who enjoy it and are prepared to put their hands in their pockets to show it. And they get rewarded handsomely with frequent releases and a 3+ hour live show.



Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #1217 on: Today at 08:51:31 pm
mikey_LFC on Today at 08:45:54 pm
The hype seems as big but its fairly inexplicable. He was by far the biggest music star in the world. The sales showed it. Shes not in that ball park. Her sales arent the biggest in the world even. Seems all a bit manufactured.
I dont know what the sales show. Physical sales are nowhere near what they once were because of streaming. But she seems to be breaking records left right and centre, every position in the top ten etc. This will be the biggest grossing tour ever by anyone.

I know some consider her to be manufactured but shes not in my view, and i dont imagine theres a bigger fan base for anyone else than hers.

Its genuinely is that Michael Jackson level of hype and interest, whether everyone likes it or not.

Edit: and when it comes to Taylor, Ciara always explains things best
