Author Topic: Taylor Swift  (Read 56435 times)

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1120 on: May 22, 2024, 06:04:38 pm »
Apparently Mr and Mrs Klopp will be at one of the concerts.  :D
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1121 on: May 22, 2024, 06:31:50 pm »
Saw the Taylor banners on St George's Hall before, they didn't even do that for Klopp leaving! Though I imagine our blue brethren wouldn't have been too happy with that one  ;D
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1122 on: May 22, 2024, 06:46:41 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on May 22, 2024, 06:04:38 pm
Apparently Mr and Mrs Klopp will be at one of the concerts.  :D

Hopefully the tickets aren't specifically for the team manager or Arne Slot might be snapping them up.
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1123 on: May 22, 2024, 06:52:35 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on May 22, 2024, 06:31:50 pm
Saw the Taylor banners on St George's Hall before, they didn't even do that for Klopp leaving! Though I imagine our blue brethren wouldn't have been too happy with that one  ;D

When is she performing at Goodison?
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1124 on: May 22, 2024, 07:16:20 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on May 22, 2024, 06:52:35 pm
When is she performing at Goodison?

In a fortnight...
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1125 on: May 22, 2024, 07:38:06 pm »
Asked what music he listens to, Klopp revealed that his wife Ulla had got them tickets to see Taylor Swift at Anfield next month and he started singing her hit Shake It Off.

https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/5506081/2024/05/22/liverpool-jurgen-klopp-taylor-swift/


She better fucking give him the 22 hat!
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1126 on: May 22, 2024, 08:13:38 pm »
Can I shock you? I really like Tailor Swyft.
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1127 on: May 22, 2024, 08:14:31 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on May 22, 2024, 08:13:38 pm
Can I shock you? I really like Tailor Swyft.

I am getting into her as well, which I didn't think I would.
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1128 on: May 22, 2024, 08:15:11 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on May 22, 2024, 08:14:31 pm
I am getting into her as well, which I didn't think I would.

Alrite naughty
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1129 on: May 22, 2024, 08:24:46 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on May 22, 2024, 08:15:11 pm
Alrite naughty

I think that's you, although I could have put it better. 😂
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1130 on: May 22, 2024, 08:33:33 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on May 22, 2024, 06:04:38 pm
Apparently Mr and Mrs Klopp will be at one of the concerts.  :D
If hes there on Saturday. I am going to find him and ask for a hug
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1131 on: May 22, 2024, 08:45:49 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on May 22, 2024, 08:33:33 pm
If hes there on Saturday. I am going to find him and ask for a hug

I want a photo of that.
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1132 on: May 24, 2024, 09:12:29 am »
For anyone who is going to one of the concerts at Anfield, have you had your tickets through yet?
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1133 on: May 24, 2024, 09:27:58 am »
Quote from: tgi91 on May 24, 2024, 09:12:29 am
For anyone who is going to one of the concerts at Anfield, have you had your tickets through yet?

Do you mean through the club sales?

I have tickets for Anfield via AXS in the pre-sale and mine are appearing on the app ready to be scanned.
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1134 on: May 24, 2024, 10:18:36 am »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on May 24, 2024, 09:27:58 am
Do you mean through the club sales?

I have tickets for Anfield via AXS in the pre-sale and mine are appearing on the app ready to be scanned.

Yep through the club sales. I managed to get hospitality for it - but when I spoke to them last week, they said that it should be by the end of this week at the latest, but nothing yet!
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1135 on: May 24, 2024, 11:22:10 am »
Quote from: tgi91 on May 24, 2024, 10:18:36 am
Yep through the club sales. I managed to get hospitality for it - but when I spoke to them last week, they said that it should be by the end of this week at the latest, but nothing yet!
Not had our tickets yet, bought via the club
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1136 on: May 24, 2024, 07:58:50 pm »
I spoke to the ticket office this week and they said they didnt know yet what format the tickets would be in.

Going to need to pull their fingers out as a lot of members will have bought tickets for family and friends and will need a way of transferring them.
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1137 on: May 26, 2024, 06:21:10 am »
I'm going to first night in Dublin but was wondering has anyone come across any Liverpool FC/Taylor crossover merchandise/t-shirts, thought with a whole album being called Red and playing at Anfield there would be a few knocking about but I'm struggling to find anything
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1138 on: May 26, 2024, 07:56:39 am »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on May 22, 2024, 07:38:06 pm
Asked what music he listens to, Klopp revealed that his wife Ulla had got them tickets to see Taylor Swift at Anfield next month and he started singing her hit Shake It Off.

https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/5506081/2024/05/22/liverpool-jurgen-klopp-taylor-swift/


She better fucking give him the 22 hat!

Pep liking Coldplay or Klopp liking Taylor Swift?
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1139 on: May 26, 2024, 12:59:59 pm »
Did anyone ever find out/have a clue what percentage of tickets went to the club for the Anfield dates?
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1140 on: May 26, 2024, 01:07:18 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on May 26, 2024, 07:56:39 am
Pep liking Coldplay or Klopp liking Taylor Swift?

In Jurgens defence he hasnt really admitted to liking her. :D
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1141 on: May 28, 2024, 12:08:23 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on May 24, 2024, 07:58:50 pm
I spoke to the ticket office this week and they said they didnt know yet what format the tickets would be in.

Going to need to pull their fingers out as a lot of members will have bought tickets for family and friends and will need a way of transferring them.

I'm in this boat. Bought 2 on my ST for my daughter as a present, really dont need her being stressed over how i will get them to her
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1142 on: May 28, 2024, 12:45:00 pm »
I know it's a Taylor Swift gig, but I can tell you Paramore are a very good live band, one of the best I've seen. Seen them 3 or 4 times now I think as the Mrs is a big fan. Would recommend being there in time to watch Paramore as well.
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1143 on: May 28, 2024, 04:43:07 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on May 28, 2024, 12:45:00 pm
I know it's a Taylor Swift gig, but I can tell you Paramore are a very good live band, one of the best I've seen. Seen them 3 or 4 times now I think as the Mrs is a big fan. Would recommend being there in time to watch Paramore as well.

Here is the setlist from last weekend. Is this a fair reflection of their best stuff? If so, I will add it to a playlist and give it a listen.

https://www.setlist.fm/setlist/paramore/2024/estadio-do-sport-lisboa-e-benfica-lisbon-portugal-1bab2d10.html
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1144 on: May 28, 2024, 05:28:55 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on May 28, 2024, 04:43:07 pm
Here is the setlist from last weekend. Is this a fair reflection of their best stuff? If so, I will add it to a playlist and give it a listen.

https://www.setlist.fm/setlist/paramore/2024/estadio-do-sport-lisboa-e-benfica-lisbon-portugal-1bab2d10.html
Glad to see theyre playing Misery Business again, thought theyd ditched it.
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1145 on: May 28, 2024, 09:05:37 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on May 28, 2024, 04:43:07 pm
Here is the setlist from last weekend. Is this a fair reflection of their best stuff? If so, I will add it to a playlist and give it a listen.

https://www.setlist.fm/setlist/paramore/2024/estadio-do-sport-lisboa-e-benfica-lisbon-portugal-1bab2d10.html

That’s actually a really good cross section of their music. Most if not all has been released previously and charted.
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1146 on: May 28, 2024, 09:17:24 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on May 28, 2024, 12:45:00 pm
I know it's a Taylor Swift gig, but I can tell you Paramore are a very good live band, one of the best I've seen. Seen them 3 or 4 times now I think as the Mrs is a big fan. Would recommend being there in time to watch Paramore as well.

Hayley really puts on a great show and her energy is amazing on stage! I love them, they'd be more a draw for me than Taylor Swift!

Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on May 28, 2024, 04:43:07 pm
Here is the setlist from last weekend. Is this a fair reflection of their best stuff? If so, I will add it to a playlist and give it a listen.

https://www.setlist.fm/setlist/paramore/2024/estadio-do-sport-lisboa-e-benfica-lisbon-portugal-1bab2d10.html

I think songs 4 and 5 have been changeable from other sets they've done but like Graeme said its a pretty good cross section of their music.

Quote from: duvva 💅 on May 28, 2024, 05:28:55 pm
Glad to see theyre playing Misery Business again, thought theyd ditched it.

They brought it back for their last tour after people decided they didn't really care about the term "whore" anymore and were using it in TikToks etc but I don't think she sings the "whore" part anymore and just lets the crowd do it. For this though she's singing it because Swift wanted it on the setlist which you can't complain about as it is probably their best song.
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1147 on: May 28, 2024, 09:24:06 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on May 28, 2024, 09:17:24 pm
Hayley really puts on a great show and her energy is amazing on stage! I love them, they'd be more a draw for me than Taylor Swift!

Yeah youve probably conveyed it better than I did, its Hayleys energy into a show that sets them apart for me. The first time I saw them I didnt know much of their music but came out of the Manchester Arena blown away by the performance. Her vocal range is something else.
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1148 on: May 28, 2024, 11:41:35 pm »
Quote from: liversaint on May 28, 2024, 12:08:23 pm
I'm in this boat. Bought 2 on my ST for my daughter as a present, really dont need her being stressed over how i will get them to her

They are going for a few grand so flog them and go and take her on a holiday.
Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #1149 on: Today at 08:49:14 pm »
Me and the fella are having a Taylor night in preparation for June 15th, fuck me Red is such a brilliant album.
