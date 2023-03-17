« previous next »
Author Topic: Taylor Swift  (Read 21559 times)

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #520 on: March 17, 2023, 06:24:55 pm »
Quote from: John_P on March 16, 2023, 10:26:38 pm
She's just announced the release of some new songs at midnight tonight to mark the start of the tour.

I tried really hard to avoid the leaks - I didn't intentionally listen to any of them over the last few weeks and really glad now I didn't! Really like All Of The Girls You Loved Before - another example of a song she has burried that is better than some of the things on the actual album.

I do wonder if she will release more over the coming few months as a few others have leaked.

I really was expecting a Speak Now accouncement already - was so sure it was happening last Friday and then again on Tuesday. Not sure when this is coming now.
Offline Schmarn

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #521 on: March 17, 2023, 07:18:55 pm »

Thanks for the set list, Ciara. My daughter says your dream set list absolutely slays. I like the proposed structure too and I do hope there is a quieter set of the angsty stuff. I guess well find out tomorrow morning.

Got to be a good chance that Speak Now comes out soon to keep those of us outside the US busy.

Not enjoying these awful stories of people not getting tickets on Ticketmaster for various concerts. Doesnt bode well for Eras which will be massively oversubscribed. Might be easier to get tickets for Liverpool!
Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #522 on: March 17, 2023, 09:52:14 pm »
I did wonder if she would drop SNTV as a thought/surprise for those who missed out on the tour.

She has toured everything except Lover, folklore, evermore and Midnights. And the Fearless / Red vault tracks. And the odd collab.

Id like to think the bulk of the tracks will come from there but some of her biggest hits, arguably her biggest, sit outside of those albums. Her catalogue is just far too big/diverse!

I was going to try and avoid watching tour stuff, but with no UK dates on the horizon I am just going to embrace it I think!

Offline Schmarn

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #523 on: March 18, 2023, 07:55:00 am »

44 songs!
Offline duvva 💅

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #524 on: March 18, 2023, 08:31:10 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on March 18, 2023, 07:55:00 am
44 songs!
Over 3 hours onstage. The set list is epic
Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #525 on: March 18, 2023, 09:17:52 am »
44 fkn songs!!

https://www.setlist.fm/setlist/taylor-swift/2023/state-farm-stadium-glendale-az-bbb91ce.html

Interesting there was only 1 from Speak Now (and her debut album). Enchanted was 19th on the set list - that will probably morph into another theory about its release date. May 19th falls on a Friday, I see.

But that is an INSANE list.

So happy there are so many evermore songs!! What a win!
Offline duvva 💅

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #526 on: March 18, 2023, 10:54:05 am »
Love the 3 songs chosen from Fearless
Offline duvva 💅

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #527 on: March 18, 2023, 11:32:20 am »
Offline Schmarn

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #528 on: March 27, 2023, 12:28:08 pm »

Really enjoying the surprise acoustic song segment shes putting in, 2 different songs for each show. Applying my rudimentary maths that will be 104 different songs across the tour on top of the paltry 42 song set list. Its a nice treat to check out the morning after each event.

Cowboy Like You with Marcus Mumford is the absolute business. Stunning piano performance of White Horse too.



Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #529 on: March 27, 2023, 05:16:30 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on March 27, 2023, 12:28:08 pm
Cowboy Like You with Marcus Mumford is the absolute business. Stunning piano performance of White Horse too.

My daughters are gutted she did that in Vegas. They wanted her to do it when she eventually tours the UK, on the night they'll be watching.

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #530 on: April 9, 2023, 12:04:44 pm »
Seems like she is in Liverpool atm filming something!

People are speculating that it is Batman-inspired, so Vigilante Shit perhaps? Personally feel the Midnights videos are over now, so Im anticipating something from Speak Now TV. Maybe Haunted? Or a vault track.
Offline Ray K

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #531 on: April 9, 2023, 09:03:45 pm »
 Plus she's single again, so any silver tongued local fellas, head over to Pier Head while she's filming and chance your arm  :thumbup
Offline Schmarn

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #532 on: April 9, 2023, 10:21:17 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on April  9, 2023, 12:04:44 pm
Seems like she is in Liverpool atm filming something!

People are speculating that it is Batman-inspired, so Vigilante Shit perhaps? Personally feel the Midnights videos are over now, so Im anticipating something from Speak Now TV. Maybe Haunted? Or a vault track.

My guess was Vigilante as thats what Batman is. Dont get the love for the song but what do I know.

Very sad news, if it is indeed news. All the more impressive she has pulled off this tour with such energy and continues to produce videos, re-records and new music.
Offline ljycb

Re: Taylor Swift
« Reply #533 on: Today at 01:51:04 am »
Currently listening to Evermore, what an album.
