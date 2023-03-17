She's just announced the release of some new songs at midnight tonight to mark the start of the tour.



I tried really hard to avoid the leaks - I didn't intentionally listen to any of them over the last few weeks and really glad now I didn't! Really like All Of The Girls You Loved Before - another example of a song she has burried that is better than some of the things on the actual album.I do wonder if she will release more over the coming few months as a few others have leaked.I really was expecting a Speak Now accouncement already - was so sure it was happening last Friday and then again on Tuesday. Not sure when this is coming now.