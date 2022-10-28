« previous next »
Taylor Swift

Re: Taylor Swift
I've given Midnights a proper listen or three this past week and I like it a lot now. It's consistently good without reaching the high points of her other albums, but also without the filler tracks that disrupt the flow of those albums either. I think having 13 main album tracks was a good choice, and the bonus tracks could make a very solid EP.

I enjoy the vocal manipulations and that sort of choppy/glitchy synth sound which reminds me of that Purity Ring/Chvrches and Lorde's Melodrama era of pop. Not to say it's outdated, but it fits the dreamy, home made pop sound that she seems to be going for. Maybe she's also listened to the last Bon Iver album and liked those production elements (I for one think a Bon Iver produced Taylor Swift album could be sensational).

Antonoff can be a bit marmite these days, but here I think he's done a decent job. He still likes to add far too much to his songs which can be distracting (the cheering in Question...? and few other goofy choices) and a bit too much drums at times. But on something like Bigger than the Whole Sky, everything clicks and it's haunting and gorgeous. The Sounwave and Dessner produced songs are a lot more interesting overall though.

I also think there's a fair bit of maturity in the songwriting and some good humour in the lyrics. People tend to assume she's always reaching for something really profound in her songwriting, and then point out something that looks obviously bad as counterpoints. But those bad lyrics are quite intentional and written as a bit of a joke I feel.

There are some subtle callbacks and motifs to her other pop albums in her melodies and lyrics which kind of fit with someone who might feel nostalgic in the middle of the night. I can also again see how hip hop influences her in the way she groups words together (but not quite rapping). On the other hand, I don't care all that much for the badass persona in songs like Vigilante Shit and Bejeweled. I find that she is at her best when there's an earnestness in her lyrics which most other pop artists can't really match.   
Re: Taylor Swift
No bad. Not bad at all.

Taylor Swift becomes first musician to claim entire top 10 on Billboard Hot 100
Singer has surpassed Drake, who had held the previous record with nine of the top songs for a week last year

Taylor Swift scored a 10 out of 10 to become the first artist in history to claim the top 10 slots on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the US, with tracks from her latest album, Midnights.

Billboard reported on Monday that Swift has surpassed Drake, who had held the previous record with nine of the top 10 songs for a week in September 2021.

10 out of 10 of the Hot 100??? On my 10th album??? I AM IN SHAMBLES, the 32-year-old pop star tweeted.

The new album came out on 21 October with both a 13-track standard release and a deluxe version with seven bonus tracks. It has had one of the biggest album launches in nearly seven years. Billboard also reported that Swift now ties with Barbra Streisand for the female artist with the most No 1 albums.

The No 1 spot on the Billboard chart belongs to Anti-Hero, whose lyrics Its me/hi/Im the problem/Its me have quickly become a TikTok trend. The other top 10 songs include Lavender Haze, Maroon, Snow on the Beach, Midnight Rain, Bejeweled and Question  ?

Swift has set a number of new records with Midnights: it had the biggest first week of sales of any album this year, almost doubling the numbers of the previous title-holder, Harrys House, the third solo album by Harry Styles. Midnights also had the highest first-week streams of the year: 72.5m, again beating Styles figures of 53.9m.

On the day of its release, Midnights broke global Spotify records for the most streams of a single album in one day.

Swift has also overtaken Madonna to set a new all-time UK chart record for the fastest succession of nine UK No 1 albums of any female artist  although Madonna still has the record for the most UK No 1 albums of any solo female artist, with 12 overall. Swift is now second in that list, pushing Kylie Minogue into third place.

But despite her success in the UK she wont be able to replicate her domination of the Billboard Hot 100: after 16 of the 17 songs on Ed Sheerans 2017 album, ÷, charted in the Top 20, rules were introduced that mean that only the three most popular songs of any album are now eligible for the UKs singles chart.

https://www.theguardian.com/music/2022/nov/01/taylor-swift-becomes-first-musician-to-claim-entire-top-10-on-billboard-hot-100
Re: Taylor Swift
She has smashed through 1m physical sales too, in the first week. You'd always assume the streaming numbers would be high but the physical sales are incredible in an era when people thought that would be near on impossible again. Even the streaming data is incredible. A real f-kn legacy!

She is 16 years into her music career, on her 10th studio album (minus the re-records). You'd be forgiven for thinking that it is not going to get any better than this for her... but then she does come back stronger than a 90s trend! :D

She is making an announcement on Good Morning America this morning - people are beside themselves that it could be tour news, maybe a new music video, 3am editions available, Speak Now re-record etc...

For those interested in her tour news... it seems like good sources have confirmed the US dates and it's very confusing for the UK:

(unverified but same person has leaked other tours successfully, so has some credit in the bank)

3/25/23 - Taylor Swift w/beabadoobee - Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV
4/15/23 - Taylor Swift w/beabadoobee - Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL
4/22/23 - Taylor Swift w/Unknown - NRG Stadium, Houston, TX
4/28/23 - Taylor Swift w/beabadoobee - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA
4/29/23 - Taylor Swift w/beabadoobee - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA
5/6/23 - Taylor Swift w/Phoebe Bridgers - Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN
5/12/23 - Taylor Swift w/Unknown - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA
5/13/23 - Taylor Swift w/Unknown - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA
5/19/23 - Taylor Swift w/Unknown - Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA
5/20/23 - Taylor Swift w/Unknown - Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA
5/26/23 - Taylor Swift w/Phoebe Bridgers - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
5/27/23 - Taylor Swift w/Phoebe Bridgers - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
6/2/23 - Taylor Swift w/Girl In Red - Soldier Field, Chicago, IL
6/3/23 - Taylor Swift w/Girl In Red - Soldier Field, Chicago, IL
6/10/23 - Taylor Swift w/Unknown - Ford Field, Detroit, MI
6/17/23 - Taylor Swift w/Girl In Red - Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA
6/24/23 - Taylor Swift w/Girl In Red - U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN
7/1/23 - Taylor Swift w/Gracie Abrams - Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH
7/8/23 - Taylor Swift w/Muna - Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO
7/15/23 - Taylor Swift w/Unknown - Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO
7/22/23 - Taylor Swift w/Haim - Lumen Field, Seattle, WA
7/29/23 - Taylor Swift w/Gracie Abrams - Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, CA
8/4/23 - Taylor Swift w/Haim - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA
8/5/23 - Taylor Swift w/Haim - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA


So what does that mean for the UK?

Jan - March is absolutely freezing and our stadiums are in use for football.
August will see stadiums being used for football after the summer break and after August you can't really guarantee the weather, can you?

I find it very confusing if it's true. Unless it's 2024 here.

Our indoor arenas are only up to 21k max.

Are we potentially looking at Wembley or Twickenham in the south? No idea what the rugby schedule is like or if they host events. You have Murrayfield too, Hampden up north but nothing in-between.

She last toured here in 2018 - Etihad, Croke Park, Wembley but those were weekends in June which doesn't match up to the above. We know from that tour, the production and the staging was huge, so shipping that around is obviously going to affect dates, if we assume it to be that big again.

She said on the Graham Norton show that it was soon-ish... maybe it is 2024. But not sure why she'd put the pre-sale codes out for something that far away.
Re: Taylor Swift
You were very loud in the audience on Graham Norton Ciara!
Re: Taylor Swift
Not to mention 10 singles in the top 10 in the US charts. The UK charts only permit 3 per artist.

Just a thought but can they not slot in concerts between home games or is the damage to the pitch too problematic? Interesting that it looks like a full-on stadium tour. I wouldn't have thought that the material on her last 4 albums necessarily lends itself to that kind of set up but I guess they'll sell out regardless and it's a good thing that as many people as possible get the chance to attend.

On the pre-sale code, have you actually got one? I signed up to the email option without making a purchase and haven't got anything. My daughter will put herself up for adoption if I don't sort tickets!
Re: Taylor Swift
Not to mention 10 singles in the top 10 in the US charts. The UK charts only permit 3 per artist.

Just a thought but can they not slot in concerts between home games or is the damage to the pitch too problematic? Interesting that it looks like a full-on stadium tour. I wouldn't have thought that the material on her last 4 albums necessarily lends itself to that kind of set up but I guess they'll sell out regardless and it's a good thing that as many people as possible get the chance to attend.

On the pre-sale code, have you actually got one? I signed up to the email option without making a purchase and haven't got anything. My daughter will put herself up for adoption if I don't sort tickets!

No, haven't received any codes yet - I don't believe they have been sent out. The tour dates and sale dates will probably be announced first. But you will get a code to the email address you used for a pre-sale code, for you to use on the sales platform (probs Ticketmaster) - you will have to sign up to Ticketmaster or be already registered with the same email address the code went to. Think that's to help ensure they are not transferrable or easily sold on. I am not sure what the restrictions are in terms for how many tickets one person can buy but your one code will allow you to buy as many tickets as Ticketmaster will allow.

Obviously Taylor's socials will send out the info but Taylor Nation (twitter/Instagram) is her team too, and they tend to have more information alongside Taylor's posts so I would give them a follow too, if you aren't already. Chances are your daughter will be!

Re: Taylor Swift
You were very loud in the audience on Graham Norton Ciara!

There were a lot of Swifties there from the photos - her team definitely reached out and hand picked some of that audience! Lots of Taylor merch in the crowd shots I saw online, lots of folklore cardigans!
Re: Taylor Swift
Aaaaand she has just announced it!

US tour, with International dates to follow.
Re: Taylor Swift
There were a lot of Swifties there from the photos - her team definitely reached out and hand picked some of that audience! Lots of Taylor merch in the crowd shots I saw online, lots of folklore cardigans!

Thanks for the info, much appreciated.

For Graham Norton, they released the guest list a few weeks in advance which prompted me to apply and I got lucky. My guess is that thousands of her fans did the same and people with priority tickets (who missed previous shows) all descended on this show too. There were at least 200-300 people queuing who had tickets but didn't get in. They over-issue tickets to ensure it is full so we got there 2 hours before the doors opened. We got in but only just. 

First time I've ever seen her live, she really does have a presence and was incredibly supportive of the other guests, particularly Lady Blackbird who was nervous as hell on the couch.
Re: Taylor Swift
Aaaaand she has just announced it!

US tour, with International dates to follow.

"Eras Tour". So she's going to cover all 10 albums? Wow. Better start brushing up on Our Song...
Re: Taylor Swift
Thanks for the info, much appreciated.

For Graham Norton, they released the guest list a few weeks in advance which prompted me to apply and I got lucky. My guess is that thousands of her fans did the same and people with priority tickets (who missed previous shows) all descended on this show too. There were at least 200-300 people queuing who had tickets but didn't get in. They over-issue tickets to ensure it is full so we got there 2 hours before the doors opened. We got in but only just. 

First time I've ever seen her live, she really does have a presence and was incredibly supportive of the other guests, particularly Lady Blackbird who was nervous as hell on the couch.

I honestly thought with those shows you are on a list and you get whatever show you are given really - I didn't think you could see a guest list and apply for a show. You lucked out massively there!

She is quite self-deprecating, which lends itself quite well to those shows and she is naturally quite funny when you see her in less scripted moments!
Re: Taylor Swift
"Eras Tour". So she's going to cover all 10 albums? Wow. Better start brushing up on Our Song...

I love the thought of that - kinda like a greatest hits through the eras, to catch up on the tours we lost out on!

Means no Glastonbury this year for Taylor though :/
Re: Taylor Swift
US ticket prices starting at $49 dollars, VIP packages at $199.

Hopefully we will see similar here too!
Re: Taylor Swift
Been well busy this morning so missed all this news. Surprised to see the US dates in June which suggests no Glasto appearance as you say Ciara.

Be happy if HAIM are amongst her UK support
Re: Taylor Swift
I take it you have to sacrifice a small child to stand any chance of getting tickets to her shows?
Re: Taylor Swift
I take it you have to sacrifice a small child to stand any chance of getting tickets to her shows?
Last time around dont think it was that much of a problem. Could be more difficult this time as its been a while and shes probably as big/popular as ever.

There are ways to get pre sale codes, but Ciara knows how best to do this
