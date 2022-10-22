Ive had 24hrs with it now and that first listen had me so confused, I couldnt really wrap my head around it all.



To put this into context, I have spent the last 2.5 years exclusively listening to to her music - Id say 90% of my musical experience is her. Have always been a fan, been to her UK tours but when folklore dropped, I just got lost in it. Same with evermore and then the re-records hit differently because of her struggle with those and the new tracks to those and there we are suddenly 2.5 years later and I have not given myself a chance to listen to much else.



To put some more context around it, I was in the top 0.05% of her listeners on Spotify last year. I feel like thats a lot.



So to be so engulfed in her sound / lyrics / production, Midnights was though someone swilled me in a club and it took 44mins to get my head around what had just happened.



I had said in this thread that from her aesthetics to tease the new era, we were potentially heading back in time a little. I had thought maybe 70s sonically but a shift to a more bluesy or pop sound and this is definitely more pop but maybe 80s vibes rather than 70s?



One of my biggest fears was a pop album as that immediately invokes thoughts of Me! and Shake It Off, You Need To Calm Down etc the pure bubblegum pop sound from her. My least favourite part of her. Which is also the smallest collection of songs of hers if you group them together but amazingly, some of the most famous which drives a lot of the discussion around her from people who dont listen to her whole catalogue. This isnt Taylor Swift. And with every passing album we get further and further away from that and with Midnights, we have pop but real, grown up pop. And I am so, so happy.



I definitely agree with NightDancer who said this has 1989 vibes - that was her full transition from country star to pop star. But here she is almost 10 years later, 10 years older, 10 years wiser and the maturity just resonates throughout - the lyrics and the production. I loved folklore and evermore for how bare and raw it was, there was no acting on any temptations to blow it up into full on pop, and Midnights feels the same.



Whilst folklore and evermore were at times autobiographical, it was mainly folk stories and her imagination, Midnights feels so incredibly personal again. I absolutely fucking love how vulnerable she can be but at the same time so fucking confident. Another part of exclusively listening to her music and being a fan is you get a very good sense of what these songs are about, some of the key themes/players so this album immediately struck a lot of those chords. The lyrical parallels with her previous albums/songs, how she carries on the story between albums, her callbacks, all of it is just something people who dont know her work will never, ever understand or get.



She is a phenomenal songwriter. Her lyrics absolutely destroy me and elate me - takes me on a rollercoaster for sure. She has matured so, so well in that sense. A testament to her authenticity and Id say probably how hard she works. If she is here currently, at 32, where does she end up? Incredibly exciting. That is one part of her no-one will ever be able to take away from her, her ability to write.



I have done 5.5 listens of the full 20 songs and I have definitely dried myself off, and currently sit in that new album bubble of wanting to keep listening. Currently has no skips for me and thats a big thing on my first few listens of an album.



Im so happy for her! The reviews are great, she is breaking all sorts of records. Now bring us some tour news please!