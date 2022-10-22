« previous next »
Taylor Swift

Re: Taylor Swift
October 22, 2022, 09:54:56 am
Kinell she done a couple of albums with Americas answer to Elbow and now she isnt mediocre.

Also smart from S to pick out lyrics from some of his worst albums. Dont get me started on that Shake It Off lyricism.

Safe to say I wouldnt let any of you Swifty nerds near the Aux at a party.
Dont forget the little giggle at the start of Shake It off, my favourite bit
Re: Taylor Swift
October 22, 2022, 10:04:35 am
I rather a child of mine singing her lyrics over his.

Surely we dont judge music based off this do we? If we did Eminem would be a nobody.
Re: Taylor Swift
October 22, 2022, 10:06:25 am
Dont forget the little giggle at the start of Shake It off, my favourite bit

 ;D

Cause baby now we got bad blood
You know it used to be mad love
So take a look at what youve done
Cause baby now we got bad blood (hey!)

Lyrical genius.
Re: Taylor Swift
October 22, 2022, 10:25:11 am
She Loves Youyeah, yeah, yeah.

Nowt wrong with a bit of pop.
Re: Taylor Swift
October 22, 2022, 10:25:28 am
;D

Cause baby now we got bad blood
You know it used to be mad love
So take a look at what youve done
Cause baby now we got bad blood (hey!)

Lyrical genius.
Hope youre not aiming that at me, I dont want to fall out over this :)
Re: Taylor Swift
October 22, 2022, 10:40:25 am
Surely we dont judge music based off this do we? If we did Eminem would be a nobody.

Music no. The artist yes.

Kanye is always going to get dragged down for his misogynistic, racist lyrics and rightfully so.
Re: Taylor Swift
October 22, 2022, 10:43:41 am
This thread's taken a weird turn. Maybe only matched by the crazy Rings of Power one for gatekeeping.

I think this new album is fine, but not among her best. Some of the lyrics are hilariously bad, though I get the feeling she and Jack Antonoff were just jamming and put this together in like 3 weeks.
Re: Taylor Swift
October 22, 2022, 10:47:35 am
Hope youre not aiming that at me, I dont want to fall out over this :)

Ill always love you no matter what.
Re: Taylor Swift
October 22, 2022, 10:49:49 am
Ill always love you no matter what.
🤣👍
Re: Taylor Swift
October 22, 2022, 10:57:53 am
Kinell she done a couple of albums with Americas answer to Elbow and now she isnt mediocre.

Also smart from S to pick out lyrics from some of his worst albums. Dont get me started on that Shake It Off lyricism.

Safe to say I wouldnt let any of you Swifty nerds near the Aux at a party.
Elbow? Now I know you are on a wind up.

I loved Kanye's first few albums. You compare all music to that? Cause that's equally as odd.

It's what you want from music when listening to it I guess.
Re: Taylor Swift
October 22, 2022, 11:08:59 am

Its not my sort of thing, but my daughter had it on in the car yesterday and its perfectly fine for what it is, I never wanted to drive off a bridge so its an improvement on some of the stuff she listens to.  Taylor Swift actually seems like a decent kid, level-headed, hard-working, decent role model.

I actually like one of her songs now I think of it.  I dont know what its called but it was the one she sang with Bon Iver and that guy from The National (I assume thats who the oh so funny Elbow jibe was aimed at).
Re: Taylor Swift
October 22, 2022, 11:24:32 am
Its not my sort of thing, but my daughter had it on in the car yesterday and its perfectly fine for what it is, I never wanted to drive off a bridge so its an improvement on some of the stuff she listens to.  Taylor Swift actually seems like a decent kid, level-headed, hard-working, decent role model.

I actually like one of her songs now I think of it.  I dont know what its called but it was the one she sang with Bon Iver and that guy from The National (I assume thats who the oh so funny Elbow jibe was aimed at).
Exile is a fantastic song.
Re: Taylor Swift
October 22, 2022, 11:27:27 am
Exile is a fantastic song.

Even if you aren't on Main Street?
Re: Taylor Swift
October 22, 2022, 12:16:22 pm
Ive had 24hrs with it now and that first listen had me so confused, I couldnt really wrap my head around it all.

To put this into context, I have spent the last 2.5 years exclusively listening to to her music - Id say 90% of my musical experience is her. Have always been a fan, been to her UK tours but when folklore dropped, I just got lost in it. Same with evermore and then the re-records hit differently because of her struggle with those and the new tracks to those and there we are suddenly 2.5 years later and I have not given myself a chance to listen to much else.

To put some more context around it, I was in the top 0.05% of her listeners on Spotify last year. I feel like thats a lot.

So to be so engulfed in her sound / lyrics / production, Midnights was though someone swilled me in a club and it took 44mins to get my head around what had just happened.

I had said in this thread that from her aesthetics to tease the new era, we were potentially heading back in time a little. I had thought maybe 70s sonically but a shift to a more bluesy or pop sound and this is definitely more pop but maybe 80s vibes rather than 70s?

One of my biggest fears was a pop album as that immediately invokes thoughts of Me! and Shake It Off, You Need To Calm Down etc the pure bubblegum pop sound from her. My least favourite part of her. Which is also the smallest collection of songs of hers if you group them together but amazingly, some of the most famous which drives a lot of the discussion around her from people who dont listen to her whole catalogue. This isnt Taylor Swift. And with every passing album we get further and further away from that and with Midnights, we have pop but real, grown up pop. And I am so, so happy.

I definitely agree with NightDancer who said this has 1989 vibes - that was her full transition from country star to pop star. But here she is almost 10 years later, 10 years older, 10 years wiser and the maturity just resonates throughout - the lyrics and the production. I loved folklore and evermore for how bare and raw it was, there was no acting on any temptations to blow it up into full on pop, and Midnights feels the same.

Whilst folklore and evermore were at times autobiographical, it was mainly folk stories and her imagination, Midnights feels so incredibly personal again. I absolutely fucking love how vulnerable she can be but at the same time so fucking confident. Another part of exclusively listening to her music and being a fan is you get a very good sense of what these songs are about, some of the key themes/players so this album immediately struck a lot of those chords. The lyrical parallels with her previous albums/songs, how she carries on the story between albums, her callbacks, all of it is just something people who dont know her work will never, ever understand or get.

She is a phenomenal songwriter. Her lyrics absolutely destroy me and elate me - takes me on a rollercoaster for sure. She has matured so, so well in that sense. A testament to her authenticity and Id say probably how hard she works. If she is here currently, at 32, where does she end up? Incredibly exciting. That is one part of her no-one will ever be able to take away from her, her ability to write.

I have done 5.5 listens of the full 20 songs and I have definitely dried myself off, and currently sit in that new album bubble of wanting to keep listening. Currently has no skips for me and thats a big thing on my first few listens of an album.

Im so happy for her! The reviews are great, she is breaking all sorts of records. Now bring us some tour news please!
Re: Taylor Swift
October 22, 2022, 01:32:11 pm
To put this into context, I have spent the last 2.5 years exclusively listening to to her music - Id say 90% of my musical experience is her. Have always been a fan, been to her UK tours but when folklore dropped, I just got lost in it. Same with evermore and then the re-records hit differently because of her struggle with those and the new tracks to those and there we are suddenly 2.5 years later and I have not given myself a chance to listen to much else.

To put some more context around it, I was in the top 0.05% of her listeners on Spotify last year. I feel like thats a lot.


It is, as long as you enjoy it, there is no shame in that.
Re: Taylor Swift
October 22, 2022, 03:07:04 pm
;D

Cause baby now we got bad blood
You know it used to be mad love
So take a look at what youve done
Cause baby now we got bad blood (hey!)

Lyrical genius.

Still better than those shite Kanye lyrics.
Re: Taylor Swift
October 22, 2022, 03:08:54 pm
Had a listen to Anti Hero, it's okay, but can't be compared in anyway to Kayne's early stuff which is on a totally different level of brilliance.
Re: Taylor Swift
October 22, 2022, 03:25:04 pm
Ill leave yous to it.

Hopefully the poptimism era ends soon.
Re: Taylor Swift
October 22, 2022, 08:14:25 pm
;D

Cause baby now we got bad blood
You know it used to be mad love
So take a look at what youve done
Cause baby now we got bad blood (hey!)

Lyrical genius.
Ill translate this for Kanye West fans.

Cause bitch now you got that bad pussy
You know it used to be mad pussy
I guess someone must have fucked you backwardsly
Cause bitch now you got that bad pussy
Re: Taylor Swift
October 22, 2022, 11:07:00 pm
My partner is a big fan, she had a new track on when I was making tea earlier, had lyrics about being murdered by your daughter-in-law I think. It was good.
Re: Taylor Swift
Today at 09:20:40 am

Got tickets for Graham Norton this week (I live in Shepherds Bush so its filmed round the corner) and who should be on but Taylor Swift. Ill give you a shout out Andy!
Logged

Re: Taylor Swift
Today at 09:39:46 am
Got tickets for Graham Norton this week (I live in Shepherds Bush so its filmed round the corner) and who should be on but Taylor Swift. Ill give you a shout out Andy!
Saw that line up! I've applied for tickets in December hopefully.
