My youngest daughter is a big time Swiftie and was up at 5 this morning for the albumu release. Needless to say it falls to me to sort tickets for the UK tour given my proclivity for getting tickets for high demand events. Ive done the pre sale sign up but is this going to be like an additional members sale on speed? How difficult was it to get tickets for previous tours?



And yes Ive been corrupted and quite like her music too. It will be interesting to see what the tour will cover as the most recent albums dont necessarily lend themselves to stadiums tour, but more intimate venues. Hammersmith Apollo here we come



Hey! So, we dont exactly know how ticket sales will work for this tour, or what a tour entails. We do know there are UK dates and we were encouraged to sign up to for the pre-sale access code, which is a nice first step instead of lashing them all on ticketmaster! However, we know with her previous tours she has really tried to get around the touts/scalpers by allowing fans to build up points to verify their fan status and get even earlier access to tickets this can include streaming videos, buying merch, she had online games you can play etc basically her way of trying to give the hardcore support a good run at getting tickets. So you may need to utilise your daughter a bit more if this is the case this time around!Personally, the Rep tour I was able to get tickets easily for the Etihad, after they had gone on sale - maybe a week after? I do think demand this time will be higher due to her rising popularity and the fact that she has released FOUR studio albums since she last toured, quite different in styles, which will attract new fans.I do hope she would do a few nights at the same venues across the UK to give people a good chance to catch her. Not quite sure how her Mums health is at the moment but it might suit her to do more shows in the one place than multiple venues e.g. maybe 3-4 nights at Wembley, 2 in Manchester, then a night in Edinburgh and Dublin too. She could cover off Europe in the space of 3 weeks.There are other tips for getting tickets - I will share these when I get a bit more time to collate my thoughts and happy to update this thread with any movement on the building up of fan credit thing!