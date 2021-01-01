« previous next »
Taylor Swift

Reply #240 on: Yesterday at 11:02:18 pm
You started all this Nick, caused murder without leaving your front room  ;D
Reply #241 on: Yesterday at 11:07:14 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:02:18 pm
You started all this Nick, caused murder without leaving your front room  ;D

Just another day stuck on boring work calls John. :D
Reply #242 on: Yesterday at 11:18:58 pm
Damon Albarn is a tit.

I dont think Ive ever knowingly heard a Taylor Swift song.

But Damon Albarn is still a tit.
Reply #243 on: Yesterday at 11:33:27 pm
Just bought her remastered Red on vinyl which she will get royalties for.
Good on her 👍

Great album is all
Reply #244 on: Today at 12:59:31 am
What bland times we're living that this sort of silliness is what we considered polemical. My two cents though:

I think Albarn comments are being misinterpreted a bit. He didn't say Swift has never written a song of her own, he said she doesn't write her own songs in a more general term; Which when you look at the credits on her discography it's mostly true, especially after she became a relevant artist. It's a bit like saying a footballer can't shoot for shit and you're answered with a video of one of the few times he scored a worldie. When 90-95 % of your song catalogue are collabs, is it fair to say you write your own songs?
