What bland times we're living that this sort of silliness is what we considered polemical. My two cents though:



I think Albarn comments are being misinterpreted a bit. He didn't say Swift has never written a song of her own, he said she doesn't write her own songs in a more general term; Which when you look at the credits on her discography it's mostly true, especially after she became a relevant artist. It's a bit like saying a footballer can't shoot for shit and you're answered with a video of one of the few times he scored a worldie. When 90-95 % of your song catalogue are collabs, is it fair to say you write your own songs?