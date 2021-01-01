« previous next »
Author Topic: Taylor Swift

Crosby Nick

Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #200 on: Today at 04:50:55 pm
They should co-write something together on the next Gorillaz album. Problem solved.

Just call me Kofi Annan.
Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #201 on: Today at 04:57:45 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 04:38:20 pm
He wasn't wrong though, Swift does use external co-writers as anyone can see by looking at the credits on her albums. Look What You Made Me Do for instance was co-written by Right Said Fred. Swift just does what she always does and set her social media flying monkeys on anyone who criticises her. Did Blur ever use external co-writers? If not them yes, it is different.

He said she didn't write her own songs. That is absolutely false. And she has every right to put the record straight.

There are plenty of examples of Swift being a lone writer in her catalogue - including a whole album she released at 20 years old. There are plenty of examples of people who have worked with her (as co-writers, producers) who have openly spoken about her song-writing abilities and their contributions to songs alongside her.

A co-writer can give the idea that someone has very little input on a song - changing a few words or sentences here and there, or bringing an idea and having a team of people create the lyrics. There is enough evidence out there to suggest that this is not Taylor Swift. And I would assume that is partly why she is angry - her lyrics are what she is most proud of.

No-one is saying she doesn't co-write with people. In her last few albums she has built an incredible relationship with Jack Antanoff and Aaron Dessner and she writes with them. Liz Rose was prominent in her earlier days on some records and Max Martin and Shellback together have worked with her. This isn't new information.

But she has an incredible body of work that was solely written by her. She has testimonies from many of these people, and others, who have worked with her who confirm how special she is and it is very much a collaboration led by Taylor.

It's just a really, really stupid thing to say in 2022 about a person most famous for her songwriting.

And then to fail to acknowledge someone correcting him. The journalist pointed out that she does write her own songs and co-writes with people too - he took that to mean she co-writes all of her songs and said it's not the same as being a songwriter.

I am delighted at the kick back - especially from those in the industry who have called him out. Absolutely no need to speak about something he knows little of. He clearly had her pegged as someone manufactured and shaped. And he clearly knows nothing of her beyond her singles - inferring her music is "endlessly upbeat". C***, please - we have spent years crying over Taylor Swift's heart-breakingly depressing and moody music.

And this quote: "A really interesting songwriter is Billie Eilish and her brother. Im more attracted to that than to Taylor Swift. Its just darker  less endlessly upbeat. Way more minor and odd. I think shes exceptional." She co-writes with her brother. I have heard her say her brother co-writes on everything with her... but she is 'a songwriter'.

He made an absolute tit of himself.
Last Edit: Today at 05:00:07 pm by Ciara (with a capital "C")
.adam

Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #202 on: Today at 04:59:15 pm
Good Lord.
tubby

Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #203 on: Today at 04:59:48 pm
Are you her mum?
El Lobo

Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #204 on: Today at 05:03:53 pm
Surely this is an argument for tomorrow?
Crosby Nick

Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #205 on: Today at 05:06:01 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 05:03:53 pm
Surely this is an argument for tomorrow?

Cant do tomorrow, were out of time.
afc turkish

Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #206 on: Today at 05:11:11 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:06:01 pm
Cant do tomorrow, were out of time.

Out of time? Have we reached the endgame?

Don't know where I belong...
Crosby Nick

Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #207 on: Today at 05:11:40 pm
Ciara, if you think that was out of order you should hear what he had to say about Declan Rice.
Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #208 on: Today at 05:13:50 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 03:52:16 pm
Bring back Gwen Stefani and get rid of this absolute bore, please.

Totally agree with this
Sheer Magnetism

Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #209 on: Today at 05:14:45 pm
:lmao 

If someone co-writes with an external writer then no, they aren't 'writing their own songs'. I forgot Ciara is a huge Taylor Swift stan, though. Next we'll be hearing about how Lennon and McCartney, Dylan and Mitchell would have also collaborated with Max Martin if they'd had the chance.
El Lobo

Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #210 on: Today at 05:24:59 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:11:40 pm
Ciara, if you think that was out of order you should hear what he had to say about Declan Rice.

He liked Cannonball
duvva

Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #211 on: Today at 05:25:37 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 03:52:16 pm
Bring back Gwen Stefani and get rid of this absolute bore, please.
Its ok to like Gwen and Taylor Andy, I do
AndyMuller

Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #212 on: Today at 05:30:07 pm
Quote from: duvva on Today at 05:25:37 pm
Its ok to like Gwen and Taylor Andy, I do

Is Taylor Andy, Taylor Swifts brother that she co-writes with?  ;D
Crosby Nick

Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #213 on: Today at 05:32:48 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 05:30:07 pm
Is Taylor Andy, Taylor Swifts brother that she co-writes with?  ;D

Would be a bit weird if brother snd sister had the same first name.
AndyMuller

Re: Taylor Swift
Reply #214 on: Today at 05:34:59 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:32:48 pm
Would be a bit weird if brother snd sister had the same first name.

America for ye.
