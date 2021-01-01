He wasn't wrong though, Swift does use external co-writers as anyone can see by looking at the credits on her albums. Look What You Made Me Do for instance was co-written by Right Said Fred. Swift just does what she always does and set her social media flying monkeys on anyone who criticises her. Did Blur ever use external co-writers? If not them yes, it is different.



He said she didn't write her own songs. That is absolutely false. And she has every right to put the record straight.There are plenty of examples of Swift being a lone writer in her catalogue - including a whole album she released at 20 years old. There are plenty of examples of people who have worked with her (as co-writers, producers) who have openly spoken about her song-writing abilities and their contributions to songs alongside her.A co-writer can give the idea that someone has very little input on a song - changing a few words or sentences here and there, or bringing an idea and having a team of people create the lyrics. There is enough evidence out there to suggest that this is not Taylor Swift. And I would assume that is partly why she is angry - her lyrics are what she is most proud of.No-one is saying she doesn't co-write with people. In her last few albums she has built an incredible relationship with Jack Antanoff and Aaron Dessner and she writes with them. Liz Rose was prominent in her earlier days on some records and Max Martin and Shellback together have worked with her. This isn't new information.But she has an incredible body of work that was solely written by her. She has testimonies from many of these people, and others, who have worked with her who confirm how special she is and it is very much a collaboration led by Taylor.It's just a really, really stupid thing to say in 2022 about a person most famous for her songwriting.And then to fail to acknowledge someone correcting him. The journalist pointed out that she does write her own songs and co-writes with people too - he took that to mean she co-writes all of her songs and said it's not the same as being a songwriter.I am delighted at the kick back - especially from those in the industry who have called him out. Absolutely no need to speak about something he knows little of. He clearly had her pegged as someone manufactured and shaped. And he clearly knows nothing of her beyond her singles - inferring her music is "endlessly upbeat". C***, please - we have spent years crying over Taylor Swift's heart-breakingly depressing and moody music.And this quote: "A really interesting songwriter is Billie Eilish and her brother. Im more attracted to that than to Taylor Swift. Its just darker  less endlessly upbeat. Way more minor and odd. I think shes exceptional." She co-writes with her brother. I have heard her say her brother co-writes on everything with her... but she is 'a songwriter'.He made an absolute tit of himself.