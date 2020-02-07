<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wMpqCRF7TKg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wMpqCRF7TKg</a>

What an incredible year it has been for Taylor Swift. She released folklore (July) and evermore (Dec) and folklore won RAWK's Album of the Year 2020 (a particular highlight for her, I am sure).I have been a Taylor Swift fan from the Red days (released 2012) - enjoyed all of her albums, some more than others naturally but it was the songwriter/storyteller/musician side of her that always appealed to me. She has made some really, really great pop records and for so many people that is their only exposure to Taylor Swift and that is a such a shame. She will always have that side and that makes her who she is but with those last two albums - folklore and evermore - it feels so far removed from pop Taylor Swift. I guess part of it is that she is 30 now? Just into her 30s, so maturing and growing up.I don't know what has happened but since evermore, I have become so attached to both of those albums. I find myself so stunned and sometimes overwhelmed by how incredible they are. She is such an amazing lyricist - she always has been but the consistency of these albums, the themes and production and how so many of the stories are intertwined and connected is incredible. She gets to work with some amazing people on this - Aaron Dessner and the National, Justin Vernon and I think someone else from Bon Ivor. Jack Antanoff has been involved in so much of her catalogue too.Writing about the same subject from different people's perspectives like she does with August, Betty and Cardigan is really clever.Champagne Problems"How evergreen our group of friends - don't think we'll say that word again."Evermore with Bon IverCardiganLast Great American DynastyI love the storytelling in this and the personal bit right at the end.I just love how different these albums are for her and how well produced they are - nothing too overblown or in your face. Just so, so beautiful. I just think these are two masterpieces for her.Also, it feels like people are taking her more seriously now. People are seeing this side of her, rather than the perception of Taylor Swift. Her songwriting with these two albums are getting people.AND! There are some theories out there that this is a bit of trilogy and there is potentially a third album afoot... mega fans have somehow worked this out. Not sure if it's true but we live in hope!Treat yourself to some Taylor Swift if you don't know anything other than pop Taylor Swift.