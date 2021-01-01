TBF, some of our sales looked incredibly dodgy:



15m for Ibe

32m for Benteke

12.5m for Ward

24m for Solanke

23.5m for Brewster

17m for Williams



And some of those were 5 or more years ago so would be much more now. I'm sure there are others I'm forgetting. The market is mad.



We got back what we paid for Benteke, hardly dodgy, Ward was a full international (although the fee was quite high) with first team experience, Ibe was a matchday squad regular and played quite a bit, Brewster I'll give you, that was shocking, Solanke had played a full season for us, and Williams has lots of caps for Wales, so we weren't selling completely unknown youngsters for ridiculous fees like Abu Dhabi are.