That's not evidence though. They'd have to provide the relevant communications if they wanted to submit it as evidence, which would show Rice confirming he wanted to stay in London. Also, "look, we didn't spend £100m" isn't actually evidence of anything. It's just PR.



I know it's not tangible evidence but it's all about building the narrative that they want around the club: "Look, we can't sign everyone".If they are able to sow a seed of doubt in people's minds that they're competing on the same level as everyone else then their objective has been achieved.If one of the individuals sitting on the panel which will adjudicate against them has in the back of their minds that they walked away from deals because of price, they'll think they can't have a bottomless pot of cash which may influence how they think on the case.