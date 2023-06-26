« previous next »
Man City - cheating bastards rumbled

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy raped a young woman then told her "it's fine, I've had sex with 10,000 women", a jury has heard.


He was 25/26 at the time, I make that a very busy man (3 a day, every day including Christmas and Bank Holidays), or, he's exaggerating. Slimeball and Grealish's mate.

Oh, well that's OK then. Case dismissed. 

:wanker
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Just saw in Reddit that piers Moron is doing a show tonight on Sky about City's financial cheating. Can't quite bring myself to watch it even illegally, but look forward to hearing any fallout about what he drags out of the dirty washing basket.
https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/14m8gv8/rival_watch_piers_morgan_uncensored_at_8pm/

The comment about the Premier league being a private members club and being able to vote they be removed for breaking the rules seems like such a simple solution. Is it the unbreachable bastion of their entitlement?. I bloody hope so. A good few clubs have lost piles of money and prestige over the past decade or so because of the way they have made themselves in to a sort of steamroller, flattening notions of competitiveness.
 I just hope it's more than 5 clubs that would vote for their removal, as those were the only ones leaping out in Black Bull Nova's excellent post on the previous page.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Just saw in Reddit that piers Moron is doing a show tonight on Sky about City's financial cheating. Can't quite bring myself to watch it even illegally, but look forward to hearing any fallout about what he drags out of the dirty washing basket.
https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/14m8gv8/rival_watch_piers_morgan_uncensored_at_8pm/

The comment about the Premier league being a private members club and being able to vote they be removed for breaking the rules seems like such a simple solution. Is it the unbreachable bastion of their entitlement?. I bloody hope so. A good few clubs have lost piles of money and prestige over the past decade or so because of the way they have made themselves in to a sort of steamroller, flattening notions of competitiveness.
 I just hope it's more than 5 clubs that would vote for their removal, as those were the only ones leaping out in Black Bull Nova's excellent post on the previous page.

Arsenal fan discovers MCFC are cheating - shock horror!
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Just saw in Reddit that piers Moron is doing a show tonight on Sky about City's financial cheating. Can't quite bring myself to watch it even illegally, but look forward to hearing any fallout about what he drags out of the dirty washing basket.
https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/14m8gv8/rival_watch_piers_morgan_uncensored_at_8pm/

The comment about the Premier league being a private members club and being able to vote they be removed for breaking the rules seems like such a simple solution. Is it the unbreachable bastion of their entitlement?. I bloody hope so. A good few clubs have lost piles of money and prestige over the past decade or so because of the way they have made themselves in to a sort of steamroller, flattening notions of competitiveness.
 I just hope it's more than 5 clubs that would vote for their removal, as those were the only ones leaping out in Black Bull Nova's excellent post on the previous page.
As much as I want these c*nts to get the fucking book and everything else thrown at them. Penis Morgan can fuck right off with his jumping on any bandwagon just to get publicity, the massive phone-tapping twat.  :wanker
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Arsenal fan discovers MCFC are cheating - shock horror!
how on earth did that come about?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
As much as I want these c*nts to get the fucking book and everything else thrown at them. Penis Morgan can fuck right off with his jumping on any bandwagon just to get publicity, the massive phone-tapping twat.  :wanker
I can't stand the prick but who cares who's saying it, as long as the issue gets more exposure?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
I can't stand the prick but who cares who's saying it, as long as the issue gets more exposure?
Be sound if he does but still hate the massive c*nt.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
« Reply #38327 on: Today at 06:03:25 pm »
Arsenal fan discovers MCFC are cheating - shock horror!
It's not exactly finger on the pulse stuff. This has been out there for ages.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
It's not exactly finger on the pulse stuff. This has been out there for ages.

Er... yeah... but Arsenal fans didn't care very much until last season.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Just saw in Reddit that piers Moron is doing a show tonight on Sky about City's financial cheating. Can't quite bring myself to watch it even illegally, but look forward to hearing any fallout about what he drags out of the dirty washing basket.
https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/14m8gv8/rival_watch_piers_morgan_uncensored_at_8pm/

The comment about the Premier league being a private members club and being able to vote they be removed for breaking the rules seems like such a simple solution. Is it the unbreachable bastion of their entitlement?. I bloody hope so. A good few clubs have lost piles of money and prestige over the past decade or so because of the way they have made themselves in to a sort of steamroller, flattening notions of competitiveness.
 I just hope it's more than 5 clubs that would vote for their removal, as those were the only ones leaping out in Black Bull Nova's excellent post on the previous page.

Amazing he didn't give a shit until this season the slippery cnut.

Still interesting Sky have sanctioned it. I wonder if their subs are way down with City cheating their way to so many titles and now they are pissed off with losing so many customers.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Amazed that people still care about Citys financial dealings. Theyre not getting punished in any meaningful way, so who cares about the intricacies of what theyve done wrong?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Amazing he didn't give a shit until this season the slippery cnut.

 ;)
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Amazed that people still care about Citys financial dealings. Theyre not getting punished in any meaningful way, so who cares about the intricacies of what theyve done wrong?
so everyone should just shrug and ignore it?  what's your point?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
so everyone should just shrug and ignore it?  what's your point?
I think he's saying that everyone are too busy blowing smoke up Cheaty Abu Dhabi's ringpieces and telling us how great they are to care about anything else.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
I think he's saying that everyone are too busy blowing smoke up Cheaty Abu Dhabi's ringpieces and telling us how great they are to care about anything else.
not how I read it, but maybe he'll clarify .....
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
so everyone should just shrug and ignore it?  what's your point?
Pretty much, yeah. In the not too distant future, the sport will change beyond recognition. The success of the Manchester City project has already pushed many, myself included, to fall out of love with the game. Im nowhere near as interested in football as I once was. Not coincidentally, football is also less interested in me than it ever was.

Nothing is going to be done about this, so why would I want to hear any more about it? I know they cheated, everybody knows they cheated. I dont want to consider how unjust it was that this great Liverpool side were wrongly beaten to multiple league titles, it would only serve as an irritant. Like the gushing headlines that followed their Champions League win. Unless these revelations lead to a widespread shift in the culture of the sport, they just dont interest me.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Pretty much, yeah. In the not too distant future, the sport will change beyond recognition. The success of the Manchester City project has already pushed many, myself included, to fall out of love with the game. Im nowhere near as interested in football as I once was. Not coincidentally, football is also less interested in me than it ever was.

Nothing is going to be done about this, so why would I want to hear any more about it? I know they cheated, everybody knows they cheated. I dont want to consider how unjust it was that this great Liverpool side were wrongly beaten to multiple league titles, it would only serve as an irritant. Like the gushing headlines that followed their Champions League win. Unless these revelations lead to a widespread shift in the culture of the sport, they just dont interest me.
I understand you getting totally disillusioned but I haven't given up hope yet that things can be changed.  so for me the more it's discussed in the media, the better.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
https://twitter.com/StanisElsborg/status/1674468600223084549

Well worth a watch
Clicked on the link, It says "this video is private"
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Clicked on the link, It says "this video is private"

Strange. Seems to be blocked now but I watched it straight after it was posted. It goes into detail about how much of a shambles the UEFA investigation was and how CAS isn't fit for purpose
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
It's really important for people to understand why the cheating matters, I know there are many who just think they are rich and spending money is just part of that but it does matter and is not just bitterness from a team that suffered more than most as a result of the fraud.
There are a set of rules, for everyone, they chose to by pass these rules to establish an advantage and then they fraudulently chose to cover that up. That advantage allowed them to make even more money and further increase the divide between them and others. It allowed them to have players and structures they should not have been able to afford and ensured others were disadvantaged also.
2011/12 They took the title from United on GD in 11/12 and took enough points off Spurs to make sure they were not in the CL
2012/13 They did the same to Spurs, kept Chelsea from the FA cup final by 1 goal

2013/14 Took the title from us by 2 points, Defeated Sunderland by 2 goals in the EFL final

2014/15
2015/16 Took a CL place off United on GD, beat us on Penalties in the EFL final

2016/17 Took a CL place off Arsenal on the backs of a 2-1 win and 2-2 draw against them
2017/18 Kept Brighton out of the FA cup final by 1 goal, kept Bristol City from the EFL final by 2 goals

2018/19 Took the PL off us by 1 point, beat Chelsea on penalties in the EFL final

2019/20 Beat Villa by 1 goal in the EFL final

2020/21 Beat Spurs by 1 goal in the EFL final

2021/22 Took the league of us by 1 point
2022/23 Managed to haul Arsenal back from what looked a certain PL title
These are just the fine margins, the margins they bought and went well beyond. They stole an advantage far greater than that obtained by Lance Armstrong (banned for life) and did this with an impact not only on those above but others they beat on the way and, what's worse, by undermining football as a sport, played by and with rules.
Great post, and it's helpful (if a little disheartening) to see just who has been impacted and when. There's also the distortion of fees and wages, and the wider damage done to the sport and its unhealthy focus on money.

From a purely LFC perspective, not only have we missed out on titles during a period where we were miles ahead of all the non-cheating clubs (with an incredible manager), but I also think it's impacted our success in other competitions. There's no doubt in my mind that the physical and mental effort required to go toe to toe with City for 5 seasons is absolutely massive (for players, for Jurgen and club staff). Take some of that relentless league pressure and effort away (where dropped points feels like a disaster at times), and who knows how we might have performed in the cups over the same period.

The ripple effects of City's cheating are so widespread, they're almost incalculable - including teams they beat in the Champions League.

The punishment must fit the crime. And the crime is fucking huge.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
I honestly think you're overestimating the value of Manchester City to anyone.
EPL could burn them to oblivion and they would be forgotten about in a year.
They simply don't hold the same amount of weight as other clubs.

And for devaluing the competition, all they need to say is 'process dragged on because of their lack of cooperation - for which they are punished'.
Erase, reset and move on.

It would be the biggest story for a few months and gone in the history books after that.
Exactly. City are nobodies - I couldnt care whats in their trophy cabinet as its all bought and not earned, using means and ends that are corrupt.

I think it might actually improve the credibility of the league (and football in general) if the charges are followed up with severe punishments. Especially as most neutrals already know they're cheats, and that they use expensive lawyers to hide or deflect their guilt, whilst everyone just shrugs whenever they win.

They've clearly been cheating for a very long time, but football's been around a lot longer, and will continue long after they've been reduced to an asterisk.

Football feels like it's at a tipping point, and this is a once in a generation opportunity for the PL to make a statement and reset the game for future generations - whilst sending a clear message that it's members must play by the rules.

FIFA and UEFA might be weak (and corrupt), but we can at least get our own house in order. If the charges stick and the consequences are severe, we might even see UEFA come back for a 2nd go at City - especially as they were left red faced after the CAS ruling. A guilty verdict from the PL also opens the door for further investigations and charges - especially the 5 years of cheating from 2017, which havent even been fully explored yet as City are refusing to co-operate.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
apologies if already posted...


'Man City accused over £30m sponsorship payments':-

New film accuses club, which faces 115 Premier League charges, of using mystery man from UAE to cover money that was supposed to have come from a sponsor

www.thetimes.co.uk/article/man-city-uae-payments-premier-league-htg63m07r - or in full, here - https://archive.fo/IVqSM





a snippet...


'A mystery figure from the United Arab Emirates paid Manchester City £30 million, a leaked report has revealed.

The Uefa report, produced in 2020 but never published, concludes that the two £15 million payments from 2012 and 2013 were made to cover sums that were supposed to have come from one of their main sponsors. The payments are expected to be part of the 115 alleged breaches of the Premier Leagues financial rules that City were charged with in February.

The report has been obtained by the makers of a YouTube film about Citys finances. It comes only three weeks after City celebrated clinching the Treble by winning the Champions League for the first time in the clubs history.

The adjudicatory committee of Uefas Club Financial Control Boards (CFCB) report concludes that the payments, which were supposed to come from the UAEs majority state-owned telecommunications company Etisalat, were actually disguised equity funding. It alleges that funding came from Citys owners, the Abu Dhabi United Group (ADUG), the investment group headed by Abu Dhabis vice-president, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The report says that during a Uefa disciplinary hearing, Citys lawyer named the person who paid the money as Jaber Mohamed and stated that he was a person in the business of providing financial and brokering services to commercial entities in the UAE. The report adds that . . . the obvious question, not answered at any point in the clubs submission and evidence, [is] why either Etisalat or ADUG should have needed any financial assistance from a broker in paying the Etisalat sponsorship liabilities.

Citys case was that Etisalat repaid the money to their owners in 2015, but that was not accepted by the Uefa adjudicatory committee. It imposed a two-year European ban on City in 2019 only for it to be overturned a year later by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which ruled that the £30 million payments could not be dealt with as rule breaches because they were time-barred. Two of the three CAS panel members also cleared City of receiving disguised equity funding via the Etihad airline, saying that claim remains unsubstantiated.

Significantly however, the Etisalat payments can be dealt with by the Premier League among its charges as, unlike Uefa, it has no time restrictions. City have declined to comment on the latest allegations.'

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Clicked on the link, It says "this video is private"

Looks like it's back now
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled

'BRITAIN'S BIGGEST FOOTBALL SCANDAL?' - at the 'Britain's Biggest Football Scandal' youtube channel:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LlLRWw47HOk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LlLRWw47HOk</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/LlLRWw47HOk
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
so everyone should just shrug and ignore it?  what's your point?

Its what people have been doing for ages funny how its taken other sides to be cheated out of trophies before any starts to say what we have for a few years
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Its what people have been doing for ages funny how its taken other sides to be cheated out of trophies before any starts to say what we have for a few years
People cheered for a global pandemic to let Man City keep their title, just to stop Liverpool winning it. Isnt it hilarious that Gerrard slipped and those friendly neighbourhood underdogs won the league instead of Liverpool!

Bit different when its Arsenal being pipped to the title and Man Uniteds treble having the shine taken off it.

Now their fans care? Theyre all too late, and it serves them right.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
People cheered for a global pandemic to let Man City keep their title, just to stop Liverpool winning it. Isnt it hilarious that Gerrard slipped and those friendly neighbourhood underdogs won the league instead of Liverpool!

Bit different when its Arsenal being pipped to the title and Man Uniteds treble having the shine taken off it.

Now their fans care? Theyre all too late, and it serves them right.
Unless all the non-cheating clubs get together and fuck the cheats off, the whole thing will mean the square root of fuck all.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Amazed that people still care about Citys financial dealings. Theyre not getting punished in any meaningful way, so who cares about the intricacies of what theyve done wrong?

everyone should care, thats part of the problem, most dont give a shit.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Anything that moves it from 'worst kept secret' to 'common knowledge' is most welcome.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Im sure theyll have more irrefutable evidence to disprove this latest allegation.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Im sure theyll have more irrefutable evidence to disprove this latest allegation.

HRH has assured Pep everything is above board. Littlewoods.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Looks like it's back now
Yes thanks Jason just watched it. Look forward to hearing what Piers said n his Sky prog if anything new or of interest.
