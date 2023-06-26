

I honestly think you're overestimating the value of Manchester City to anyone.

EPL could burn them to oblivion and they would be forgotten about in a year.

They simply don't hold the same amount of weight as other clubs.



And for devaluing the competition, all they need to say is 'process dragged on because of their lack of cooperation - for which they are punished'.

Erase, reset and move on.



It would be the biggest story for a few months and gone in the history books after that.



Exactly. City are nobodies - I couldnt care whats in their trophy cabinet as its all bought and not earned, using means and ends that are corrupt.I think it might actually improve the credibility of the league (and football in general) if the charges are followed up with severe punishments. Especially as most neutrals already know they're cheats, and that they use expensive lawyers to hide or deflect their guilt, whilst everyone just shrugs whenever they win.They've clearly been cheating for a very long time, but football's been around a lot longer, and will continue long after they've been reduced to an asterisk.Football feels like it's at a tipping point, and this is a once in a generation opportunity for the PL to make a statement and reset the game for future generations - whilst sending a clear message that it's members must play by the rules.FIFA and UEFA might be weak (and corrupt), but we can at least get our own house in order. If the charges stick and the consequences are severe, we might even see UEFA come back for a 2nd go at City - especially as they were left red faced after the CAS ruling. A guilty verdict from the PL also opens the door for further investigations and charges - especially the 5 years of cheating from 2017, which havent even been fully explored yet as City are refusing to co-operate.