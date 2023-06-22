« previous next »
Man City - cheating bastards rumbled

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
June 22, 2023, 07:40:03 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on June 21, 2023, 09:42:09 pm
Silva going there is mental. Hes at his peak.

You think he was at cheatchester because they are some sort of European giant? He was there for the wonga plain and simple.This is a natural progression.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
June 22, 2023, 08:35:14 am
Quote from: The North Bank on June 22, 2023, 12:40:23 am
Whats the issue here, abu dhabi won the treble and they have every right to celebrate . Qatar first gulf state to host the world cup, abu dhabi first gulf state to win the treble, Saudi trying to go one better and buy the whole sport.
Exciting times. And its Liiive!

Caught offside were saying UEFA were mulling over holding the 2026 CL Final in America , I reckon it'll be played in the middle east myself. I got pelters on here a few years ago for saying one day the CL Final will be played in Abu Dhabi or Qatar, I reckon 2026 is the year we see it.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
June 22, 2023, 10:00:21 am
I mean I wanna get excited over the thought of them losing Silva and Gundogan but lets be honest they can get who they want as a replacement with that bottomless pit.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
June 22, 2023, 10:37:05 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on June 21, 2023, 09:42:09 pm
Silva going there is mental. Hes at his peak.
But he's already wasted some of his peak years at the sportswash where the trophies come with a massive asterisk, no one gives you an ounce of respect for your 'achievements' and they have more rule-breaking charges than fans.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
June 22, 2023, 10:40:27 am
Quote from: bird_lfc on June 22, 2023, 10:00:21 am
I mean I wanna get excited over the thought of them losing Silva and Gundogan but lets be honest they can get who they want as a replacement with that bottomless pit.
Surely any new player will need to factor in a parachute 115 clause for risk of relegation to their contracts?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
June 22, 2023, 10:53:05 am
Quote from: rob1966 on June 22, 2023, 08:35:14 am
Caught offside were saying UEFA were mulling over holding the 2026 CL Final in America , I reckon it'll be played in the middle east myself. I got pelters on here a few years ago for saying one day the CL Final will be played in Abu Dhabi or Qatar, I reckon 2026 is the year we see it.

Think i said a few months back i can see it by 2030 but i think im miles off with that now. I can see premier league games by then without a doubt and champions league games by 2025.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
June 22, 2023, 10:56:23 am
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on June 22, 2023, 10:53:05 am
Think i said a few months back i can see it by 2030 but i think im miles off with that now. I can see premier league games by then without a doubt and champions league games by 2025.
Replace FA Cup with a Race to Dubai Cup?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
June 22, 2023, 11:22:41 am
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on June 22, 2023, 10:53:05 am
Think i said a few months back i can see it by 2030 but i think im miles off with that now. I can see premier league games by then without a doubt and champions league games by 2025.

I was out with the missus last night and we bumped into her brother in law - he's convinced a team like Utd will stay in the PL but relocate to Saudi Arabia pretty soon, be called The Manchester Warriors or some such shite and then before you know it'll be the Liverpool Red Sox based in Boston, Arsenal Gunners playing in LA or somewhere, that kind of shite
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
June 22, 2023, 11:25:04 am
Quote from: vblfc on June 22, 2023, 10:56:23 am
Replace FA Cup with a Race to Dubai Cup?

Probably have better pubs than Wembley.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
June 22, 2023, 11:26:10 am
Quote from: bradders1011 on June 22, 2023, 11:25:04 am
Probably have better pubs than Wembley.

£15 a pint though (although isn't that London prices anyway?)
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
June 22, 2023, 11:27:29 am
Quote from: rob1966 on June 22, 2023, 08:35:14 am
Caught offside were saying UEFA were mulling over holding the 2026 CL Final in America , I reckon it'll be played in the middle east myself. I got pelters on here a few years ago for saying one day the CL Final will be played in Abu Dhabi or Qatar, I reckon 2026 is the year we see it.

Surely it's not feasible from a temperature POV? It would be around 10pm at night over there and at this time of year it's still 30 degrees plus isn't plus humidity? I understand where you're coming from but thankfully I think it's practically a no-go.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
June 22, 2023, 11:27:53 am
Quote from: rob1966 on June 22, 2023, 11:22:41 am
I was out with the missus last night and we bumped into her brother in law - he's convinced a team like Utd will stay in the PL but relocate to Saudi Arabia pretty soon, be called The Manchester Warriors or some such shite and then before you know it'll be the Liverpool Red Sox based in Boston, Arsenal Gunners playing in LA or somewhere, that kind of shite
Is he on glue?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
June 22, 2023, 11:45:31 am
Quote from: stewy17 on June 22, 2023, 11:27:29 am
Surely it's not feasible from a temperature POV? It would be around 10pm at night over there and at this time of year it's still 30 degrees plus isn't plus humidity? I understand where you're coming from but thankfully I think it's practically a no-go.

wouldnt worry about that, theyll get round that little issue by building a stadium with a roof and air-con, and kill a few hundred in the process of building it.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
June 22, 2023, 12:07:51 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on June 22, 2023, 11:45:31 am
wouldnt worry about that, theyll get round that little issue by building a stadium with a roof and air-con, and kill a few hundred in the process of building it.
Whats a few more hundred when thousands have sacrificed themselves for this historic 'moment'?

That said, the real solution is to hold it in the winter, just like the Qatar World Cup. Don't worry about silly things like having the final in the middle of the subsequent season (after the group stages no doubt). Just think of all the sponsors we'll get!
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
June 22, 2023, 02:08:00 pm
Quote from: stewy17 on June 22, 2023, 11:27:29 am
Surely it's not feasible from a temperature POV? It would be around 10pm at night over there and at this time of year it's still 30 degrees plus isn't plus humidity? I understand where you're coming from but thankfully I think it's practically a no-go.

It looks like it is coolest around 5 am.

That would make it perfect timing for US audiences, and probably more convenient for East Asia as well.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
June 22, 2023, 02:13:40 pm
I don't consider Europe sacrosanct for CL final as UEFA consistently award them to unsuitable venues and put safety at risk. It may as well be in LA than the Ataturk.

Saudi Arabia would be the reality though.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
June 22, 2023, 02:42:34 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on June 22, 2023, 11:26:10 am
£15 a pint though (although isn't that London prices anyway?)

My "local" when I'm in London still does a pint for £4.50.  Great pub too on the River Wandle.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
June 22, 2023, 02:45:00 pm
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
June 23, 2023, 03:17:16 pm
Didnt know Silvas contract was up but its great news theyve lost him on a free and that hell now disappear into obscurity. Hope he wont get bored after a year but hes used to winning every game and playing in front of no one I guess
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
June 23, 2023, 03:18:19 pm
Quote from: semit5 on June 23, 2023, 03:17:16 pm
Didnt know Silvas contract was up but its great news theyve lost him on a free and that hell now disappear into obscurity. Hope he wont get bored after a year but hes used to winning every game and playing in front of no one I guess

He still has a couple of years left on his contract, they'll get a hefty fee for him.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
June 23, 2023, 03:31:41 pm
Quote from: tubby on June 23, 2023, 03:18:19 pm
He still has a couple of years left on his contract, they'll get a hefty fee for him.

He'll go to Saudi then end up at Newcastle on loan..............
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
June 23, 2023, 08:32:20 pm
So UEFA just banned Osasuna from European football for match fixing nine years ago. Funny how that's not time barred.

https://www.caughtoffside.com/2023/06/23/la-liga-side-osasuna-are-banned-from-the-europa-conference-league-by-uefa/
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
June 23, 2023, 09:13:24 pm
Quote from: BoRed on June 23, 2023, 08:32:20 pm
So UEFA just banned Osasuna from European football for match fixing nine years ago. Funny how that's not time barred.

https://www.caughtoffside.com/2023/06/23/la-liga-side-osasuna-are-banned-from-the-europa-conference-league-by-uefa/

UEFA are filth, but they did charge City and a rigged CAS panel chucked it out. Although its interesting about the time barred piece how does that work? Wasn't it 5 years for City?
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
June 23, 2023, 09:29:28 pm
apparently the Qataris are trying to buy (or buy into) the NBA, NHL and WNBA teams based in Washington.

edit: deal is done - 5% foothold ....

Qatar Investment Authority has agreed to buy a 5% stake in Monumental Sports & Entertainment  the parent company of the NBA's Washington Wizards, WNBA's Washington Mystics and NHL's Washington Capitals  from owner Ted Leonsis at a reported enterprise value north of $4 billion.

Why it matters: This would be the first time a sovereign wealth fund has purchased part of an NBA team, but there are questions as to if the league will sign off.

What they're saying: In a statement provided to Axios, the NBA said that its board is "currently reviewing" the deal, adding:

"In November 2022, the NBA Board of Governors decided to permit passive, non-controlling, minority investments in NBA teams by institutional investors, including university endowments, foreign and domestic pension funds, and sovereign wealth funds, subject to a set of policy guidelines adopted at that time."
What's not known: The specifics of those policy guidelines, and if a Qatari sovereign wealth fund would qualify.

One possible holdup could be that engaging in homosexual acts in Qatar is illegal and punishable by lengthy prison sentences.
In 2017, the NBA pulled its All-Star Game out of Charlotte, due to North Carolina's so-called "bathroom bill" that required transgender people to use public restrooms matching the sex on their birth certificates.
The bill was later repealed, and the NBA All-Star Game returned to Charlotte in 2019.
Thought bubble: Leonsis must be aware of the policy guidelines, so the smart money is on this deal being approved.

Moreover, the NBA just hosted an All-Star Game in Salt Lake City, despite formally opposing new transgender legislation in Utah. It also allowed Jimmy and Dee Haslam into the ownership club, even though they recently gave record money to an athlete with 25 sexual harassment claims filed against him.
The bottom line: This is yet another escalation of pro sports franchise values, and Middle Eastern sovereigns represent a huge pot of future liquidity for team owners.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 05:42:00 am
Quote from: red1977 on June 23, 2023, 09:13:24 pm
UEFA are filth, but they did charge City and a rigged CAS panel chucked it out. Although its interesting about the time barred piece how does that work? Wasn't it 5 years for City?
You are kidding, re: CAS. The case in CAS fell apart because of UEFA incompetency. They did put in 5 year limit to the offense, and they didn't prove wrong doing on some articles, which CAS cited. CAS being held responsible for what UEFA did wrong is beyond the pale.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 06:08:59 am
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 05:42:00 am
You are kidding, re: CAS. The case in CAS fell apart because of UEFA incompetency. They did put in 5 year limit to the offense, and they didn't prove wrong doing on some articles, which CAS cited. CAS being held responsible for what UEFA did wrong is beyond the pale.

I thought UEFA kicked them out the Champions league and it went to CAS and they had city stooges (2 out of 3) on the panel which let them off??? It was UEFA that had the 5 year thing in place, thats incompetence for sure, which is why it fell away and you have a point on that ruling, was the whole thing rigged or did UEFA try and were fucked over by CAS on their own ruling? incompetence, agreed, if they went down a route with no hope. but was CAS rigged? and did UEFA try to go for kicking them out or not?. The result was not enough evidence within the time given but City didn't comply which seems to be their default get out of jail free weirdly and so got a fine. (why is a fine ok?? but not futher action?? if its time bared surely any judgement is default, or is it you just get less of a punishment because it's time barred??). and so which they gleefully took and declared as innocence. (I am not defending UEFA by the way). Anyway, the judgement was, not enough evidence within the time frame, but you didnt follow process so you will be fined for that, christ!!! how does any judge allow non compliance as a get out?.Classic lawyers buying time.



Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 06:21:23 am
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 06:08:59 am
I thought UEFA kicked them out the Champions league and it went to CAS and they had city stooges (2 out of 3) on the panel which let them off??? It was UEFA that had the 5 year thing in place, thats incompetence for sure, which is why it fell away and you have a point on that ruling, was the whole thing rigged or did UEFA try and were fucked over by CAS on their own ruling? incompetence, agreed, but was CAS rigged? and did UEFA try to go for kicking them out or not?.
My take on this, and I could be in the minority, is that you go to court to prove a case. You bring evidence, you state the case, etc. The court has to verify the facts. If the statue of limitation has expired, why would a case be even be brought to a court?! What is the expectation? The court saying yeah you were right, but you were also late, which is exactly what happened. I know people think it's a rigged judgement, but I've seen no evidence of that. UEFA had to reinstate City in the CL because of the court judgement, and (yes!) because of their own incompetence.

Many of these organizations (UEFA, FIFA, Olympic Committee) think they rule it all and they can get away with anything. Well, not when it comes to law. They need to learn how to work in a lawful framework.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 06:32:36 am
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 06:21:23 am
My take on this, and I could be in the minority, is that you go to court to prove a case. You bring evidence, you state the case, etc. The court has to verify the facts. If the statue of limitation has expired, why would a case be even be brought to a court?! What is the expectation? The court saying yeah you were right, but you were also late, which is exactly what happened. I know people think it's a rigged judgement, but I've seen no evidence of that. UEFA had to reinstate City in the CL because of the court judgement, and (yes!) because of their own incompetence.

Many of these organizations (UEFA, FIFA, Olympic Committee) think they rule it all and they can get away with anything. Well, not when it comes to law. They need to learn how to work in a lawful framework.

yeah, its incompetence. But CAS didnt help. Maybe UEFA thought non compliance was enough to overturn the 5 year thing. I dont know. They spent money and time on trying, so there must have been a glimmer. Now Cerafin seems to have gone the other way anyway. I think the prem will have a better go.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 08:13:33 am
Quote from: SamLad on June 23, 2023, 09:29:28 pm
apparently the Qataris are trying to buy (or buy into) the NBA, NHL and WNBA teams based in Washington.

It's perfect, they already have "washing" in the name.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 08:17:58 am
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 08:13:33 am
It's perfect, they already have "washing" in the name.
All Sports Washington  Group
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 08:52:40 am
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 05:42:00 am
You are kidding, re: CAS. The case in CAS fell apart because of UEFA incompetency. They did put in 5 year limit to the offense, and they didn't prove wrong doing on some articles, which CAS cited. CAS being held responsible for what UEFA did wrong is beyond the pale.

What's wrong with what he said? The CAS panel was rigged and Abu Dhabi bought their way out of it.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Yesterday at 09:21:23 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 08:52:40 am
What's wrong with what he said? The CAS panel was rigged and Abu Dhabi bought their way out of it.

Has to be. If there is a deadline, then City should produce the documents requested by this date also?. Seems that if you don't do anything other than bemoan reality and time passes you just get a fine. Thats rigged heavily.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 10:38:48 am
Pep "i'm not a cheque book manager".. Spunking £200mil on a midfielder and defender. Hypocritical bald cheating c*nt. Utterly despise the man.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 10:43:02 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:38:48 am
Pep "i'm not a cheque book manager".. Spunking £200mil on a midfielder and defender. Hypocritical bald cheating c*nt. Utterly despise the man.
But he needs the best players in the world to play his system and they had to cheat the rules to catch up to the proper clubs, so its all ok.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 10:57:14 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:43:02 am
But he needs the best players in the world to play his system and they had to cheat the rules to catch up to the proper clubs, so its all ok.

They also "saved football", so it's OK.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 10:58:43 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:43:02 am
But he needs the best players in the world to play his system and they had to cheat the rules to catch up to the proper clubs, so its all ok.

It's not ok, he's a c*nt, they as a club are a bunch of c*nts.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 11:24:26 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:43:02 am
But he needs the best players in the world to play his system and they had to cheat the rules to catch up to the proper clubs, so its all ok.

I love that line - 'He needs the best players in the world to make his system work'. I need £25m in my bank account and Scarlett Johnasson to make my system work.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 11:59:28 am
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 11:24:26 am
I need £25m in my bank account and Scarlett Johnasson to make my system work.

Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 12:50:30 pm
Incredible sponsors they have. Everyone spends money by the way, just paid a fiver to park my car, you dont see me winning trebles.
You wont believe how much team spirit Gvardiol and Rice have, to add to this unbelievable underdog triumph over adversity story. Gets a bit emotional thinking about what pep, the city fans , and the sheikh had to go through to get here, must say i tear up sometimes thinking about it, these against all odds love stories always get me.
Next May when micah carra nevs macca fletch and the rest of the degenerates are wondering out loud how the fuck have city won it again, ill be screaming again at the tv its love and togetherness  with no c*nt to hear me. Its like im the only one that knows the secret.
Re: Man City - cheating bastards rumbled
Today at 07:44:03 pm
In the five days since the Premier League charged Manchester City with more than 100 breaches of their rules, much of the debate has swirled around one contentious issue, which is Financial Fair Play (FFP).

This is a sideshow and, in the words of many figures familiar with the process, irrelevant  other than the fact the club are accused of trying to get around the regulations.

This case is about the far more serious allegations of fraud, dishonesty and a failure to accurately disclose information.

These are the words of many sources and lawyers looking at the case. This is the word used by Uefas former chief investigator Yves Leterme, who this week told the Beglian broadcaster Sporza he is convinced fraud has been committed by Manchester City.

This, most importantly of all, is what comes from the Premier League rules and their statement. City are accused of breaching rules that require provision by a member club to the Premier League, in the utmost good faith, of accurate financial information that gives a true and fair view of the clubs financial position, in particular with respect to its revenue (including sponsorship revenue), its related parties and its operating costs. On the next level to that, club directors have to sign a certificate declaring the information in the accounts are complete and accurate.

It is for this reason that the case is being described as all or nothing and that the possible punishments being discussed are so severe. It is why Uefa initially pushed the nuclear button and gave the club a two-year ban from the Champions League only for that to be overturned in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

It is also why it is a story of such scale. Thats in terms of the charges, the seriousness, the timespans involved, the potential consequences and even the debates this case traverses. It almost serves as a distillation of so many of the issues defining and dividing football in 2023.

There is how the sport governs itself, state ownership, income in the game and the very position of the Premier League.

A lot of this may rest on what the independent commission decides on two core sponsorship deals, much of which can be read in the first 13 pages of the report from the CAS. Its a mirror image of the Uefa case in that the Premier League have similarly charged City with submitting false information to licensing.

The Independent has even been told that the lawyers for the club on the Uefa case were initially taken aback because they expected it to be about FFP.

In the first example, Etisalat  an Emirati telecommunications company  had a deal with the club from 2012 onwards. On Citys own admission, however, the clubs owner  Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed al-Nahyan of the Abu Dhabi ruling family  did arrange payments understood to total £30m on behalf of Etisalat through his company Abu Dhabi United Group (ADUG) for sponsorship in 2012 and 2013. The telecoms company didnt actually pay anything until 2015. City hadnt even concluded a contract with Etilasat until that year but one had been agreed in principle. The payments were nevertheless recorded in Citys financial statements  as provided to the English FA for Uefas Financial Fair Play process  as sponsorship.

From this, the members of Uefas Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) adjudicatory chamber (AC) considered the two payments to be straightforward funding by the clubs owner. The chamber found that the clubs financial statements had overstated MCFCs true sponsorship revenue.

Citys defence against this was that Etisalat had reimbursed ADUG the £30m in 2015, and that these payments were properly accounted for because they were credited against invoices to the telecoms company.

The chamber rejected that argument but City put it forward again at CAS. It was there decided by 2-1 on the CAS panel that this issue would not be considered because the alleged breach was time-barred. That was despite the 2012 and 2013 accounts being submitted in 2014 as part of the three-year period for FFP consideration, which would have fallen inside the five-year period allowed by the CFCB investigatory chamber in May 2019. The CAS panel nevertheless ruled that the relevant dates were when the payments were made so this was timed out.

That is considered a farcical decision by some involved sources, who also ask what sort of sponsor contract works where an owner pays on behalf of their commercial partner.

This is not sponsorship, one figure familiar with the process says. This is disguised equity and should have gone in as equity.

The second example concerns the allegation that ADUG also funded the sponsorship from Etihad. That charge came from information found in the City emails published by Der Spiegel in November 2018, where the clubs then financial officers set out that the Abu Dhabi airline was paying only £8m of sponsorships worth £35, £65m and £67.5m from the 2012-13, 2013-14 and 2015-16 seasons, respectively, with the rest coming from ADUG.

The CFCB proceedings only had emails in this case, not accounting information, but found that evidence credible because Etihad had made two separate payments for the 2015-16 sponsorship worth £67.5m that tallied with the amounts set out in the email. City refused to disclose further emails or allow key individuals to give evidence, representing a failure to cooperate, which entitled the chamber to infer the same patterns of behaviour as with Etisalat.

Since the Etilasat evidence was time-barred, however, the CAS panel ruled that inference could not be drawn from that example. It meant the AC only could only draw from the emails, which was not sufficient to find them guilty.

That finding was complicated two weeks after the CAS verdict, when Der Spiegel published new leaked emails which set out that City director Simon Pearce  also a senior executive in the Abu Dhabi government  was forwarding Etihad £91m of £99m that the airline owed the club for its sponsorship, with Etihad providing only £8m.

City did not comment on the substance of the emails at the time, only re-iterating their persistent view since November 2018 that the emails published by Der Spiegel were criminally obtained. The source, Portuguese hacker Rui Pinto, denies this.

Some figures within Uefa remain furious that the European governing body did not appeal the CAS decision, especially when they were strongly advised to do so by one of the lawyers representing them.

The independent commission will now have access to those, while the Etisalat example will not be time-barred.

Citys expensive legal team will naturally defend the club with the same vigour as the Uefa case, although observers see a decisive point as to whether the Etisalat payments are satisfactorily explained.

These are not the only differences with the Premier League case.

Uefa only started investigating in January 2019, shortly after Der Spiegels leaks, and were aware that the potential statute of limitations meant they had to get the complaint in by May 2019. That is where the Premier League are now, but after four years of investigation as opposed to four months.

It is still expected that the process will go on for longer than two years because this is about so much more than Financial Fair Play.


https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/man-city-ffp-fraud-news-premier-league-b2279693.html


From the sound of this article, it may take longer than we hoped to get a decision but these are fucked.
Logged
