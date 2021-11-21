Its all stalling tactics from Abu Dhabi while they get the best hackers and accountants to effectively and without any holes at all redo all their books in the background.



Football is a sport only in name now. Cheating is at all levels both on the pitch and off it. More established and better followed Clubs are losing millions, yet the new breed of clubs with obscenely rich owners prosper? Is it really that easy to turn a citys second club, one of very little relevance in the grand scheme of the countries football history and be THAT successful and prosperous within a 10 year spell?



I was asking this to a couple of mates the other day as well: How come Man City at the time? Forget all the bollocks about a sleeping giant and all that - what made them invest and go so deeply into that particular club? Why not a true sleeping giant like Preston? A club with a properly rich history? What about Blackpool? Christ alive, even a Villa or Notts Forest. Credible clubs. Why them? It never made much sense to me but to listen to people taking about them, theyre one of the best supported teams in the World now. Bandwagon jumping aside, there is no way that any of what they say about their support and associated finances from any angle stack up without a regular and huge injection of cash and manipulation of records. Nothing is right about this (and I hasten to add, other such clubs like PSG)



