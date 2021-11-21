Them refusing to cooperate tells all you need. They are backed by two governments, UAE and UK. You can't fuck up people who will give you £10 billion " investment " , it's more than investments they own more than anyone can imagine in the UK.
I don't know when people will start to realize City aren't a normal club . The Premier League had to act because of the pressure but at the end they can't stop them. Khaldoon al-Mubarak is City chairman and the CEO of MASDAR a company that sponsor City , it's public they are not even trying to hide it. Hilarious.
You are mistaken. It isn't City who aren't co-operating it is the Judges and the Premier league.
Listen to Ped.
"What I would like is if the Premier League and judges could make something as soon as possible.
"Then, if we have done something wrong, everybody will know it and, if we are like we believe as a club for many years, [done things] in the right way, then the people will stop talking about it.
"We would love it tomorrow. This afternoon better than tomorrow.
"Hopefully they are not so busy and the judges can see both sides and decide what is the best, because in the end I know fairly what we won we won on the pitch and we don't have any doubts.
"Let's go. Don't wait two years. Why don't we do it quicker? In 24 hours, sit down with lawyers present. Let's have it as soon as possible for the benefit of everyone."